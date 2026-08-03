Axe of the Blood God: An RPG Podcast

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- It's finally here; your two-and-a-half-hour-long extra-special episode all about Final Fantasy and its intersection with the world of fashion.From the billowing garments of Yoshitaka Amano to the workwear-inspired looks of Tetsuya Nomura to the dresspheres of Tetsu Tsukamoto to casual street fits of Miki Tamashita and as much in-between as we could fit in this episode.I'm joined by THE Japanese street fashion guru Reggie Casual to pick his brain about the symbiotic relationship between fashion and Final Fantasy and the uniquely Japanese approach to style that makes it all possible. And my promise to you is that in an entire episode about Nomura we don't make a hack joke about zippers and belts because we're better than that.Truly this is one of my favourite episodes I've ever done and if you enjoy it a fraction as much as I enjoyed making it it'll all be worth it. It's also available in video form with helpful visual aids over on our youtube channel! Check it out!And check out Reggie's channel, The Casual, for more on the world of Japanese fashion, how to learn how to dress, and so much more.Many thanks to Steven Poole for providing me with his article from the Spring/Summer 2012 issue of Arena Homme +
Subscribe for bonus episodes and discord access at https://www.patreon.com/bloodgodpod and get merch at https://shop.bloodgodpod.com
Also in this episode:
How to dress well without feeling like cosplay
The importance of the Job System to fashion
Dissidia Duellum and the art of Final Fantasy-bounding
I promise we're not gatekeeping
Why do the fits in FFXV look so good? The Tokugawa Shogunate!
Timestamps:
3:39 - Main Topic - Final Fantasy and Fashion
15:04 - How to Design a Character With Character?
27:00 - Final Fantasy X-2 and the Dressphere
36:46 - The World Ends With You; Bravery and Neighbourhoods
44:00 - How Have Things Changed? Styles Never Disappear
56:13 - Final Fantasy XV, Roen, and How To Become an FF Protagonist
1:16:12 - Dissidia Duellum: Digital Bodies in Physical Space
1:28:04 - The Double-Edged Sword of Accessibility
1:41:16 - His Name is Clive
1:51:52 - The Character Creator
2:06:12 - Floppy Cosplay and The Tokugawa Shogunate
Music Used in this Episode:
Axe of the Blood God Theme - [Lena Raine]
Yuna's Theme - [Final Fantasy X-2]
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- Look what time it is; Letter.We're answering burning questions to distract us from the heat of the Summer. Like when you really hurt yourself so you hurt another part of you but a little less to distract yourself. I had dental surgery earlier this week so I'm thinking about pain a lot.But what isn't a pain is this episode! Nadia, Eric, and Victor reach into the mailbag to discuss some origin stories, when sokoban is welcome, and whether your daughters should be playing Disco Elysium. It's probably fine! All this and more on this sweltering episode of Axe of the Blood God!
Subscribe for bonus episodes and discord access at https://www.patreon.com/bloodgodpod and get merch at https://shop.bloodgodpod.com
Also in this episode:
The Smashler
Kingdom Hearts Missing Link movie leaked
Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest
Congratulations to Disgaea Mayhem
The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch 2 Edition Game
Lost Chronicle, Dragon Slayer
Timestamps:
13:18 - Main Topic - Mailbag
13:18 - What Games Got You Into RPGs?
25:20 - Puzzles in Dungeons
37:16 - Final Fantasy XII?
38:12 - Saturn RPGs
39:42 - The Next Draft
39:50 - Pantheon Tease
41:54 - Non-Violent RPGs- Citizen Sleeper, Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons/Stardew Valley, Atelier Marie, Moon, Stray Children, Va-11 HALL-A, Recettear, Potionomics, Coffee Talk, Necrobarista, Battle Chef Brigade, Battle Suit Aces, Steamworld, Tokimeki Memorial, Umamusume, Volcano Princess, Princess Maker, Little Goody Two-Shoes, Thirsty Suitors, Pro Spirits Baseball, GBC/GBA Mario Golf/Mario Tennis, Golf Story, Racing Lagoon
56:32 - RPGs With Other Mechanics- YIIK, Shadow Hearts, Dark Cloud, Suikoden II, Racing Lagoon, Front Mission, Xenosaga, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Mario Golf, Mario Tennis
1:05:40 - RPG Adaptations
1:11:40 - Random Encounters
1:23:00 - Tavern - Eric's Avatar Thoughts
1:44:24 - Nadia's Nostalgia Nook
Music Used in this Episode:
Axe of the Blood God Theme - [Lena Raine]
Do Your Best - [Breath of Fire III]
Pub - [Lunar Knights]
A Curious Tale - [Secret of Mana]
Friendly Conversation - [Va-11 HALL-A]
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- MILFMG t-shirts probably not coming to an Axe of the Blood God merch store near you.Summertime. A few things to note; the living is easy and the fish are jumping.So let's select one-of-three or -four gameplay mechanics to turn those fish into a mini-game opportunity!Nadia, Eric, and Victor discuss what makes a good fishing mini-game, what kinds of fishing mini-games there even are, and when does a fishing mini-game become a fishing maxi-game?All that and so much more on this episode of Axe of the Blood God!
Subscribe for bonus episodes and discord access at https://www.patreon.com/bloodgodpod and get merch at https://shop.bloodgodpod.com
Also in this episode:
The Mermaid Mask
Glory of Heracles II
Final Fantasy X's 25th Birthday
Timestamps:
12:42 - Main Topic - The Best RPG Fishing Mini-Games
27:20 - Stardew Valley
30:56 - Rune Factory 4
35:00 - Final Fantasy XIV
44:20 - Breath of Fire III
48:53 - Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
55:28 - Final Fantasy XV
1:05:48 - Lightning Round:- Tales of Arise- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time- The LEgend of Zelda: Link's Awakening- The LEgend of Zelda: Twilight Princess- Trails of Cold Steel- Harvest Moon 2 / Legend of the River King 2- Fire Emblem Engage- Boku no Natsuyasumi- Natsu-Mon- Romancing SaGa 2
1:19:06 - Random Encounters
1:34:00 - Tavern - The Mermaid's Mask,
1:44:24 - Nadia's Nostalgia Nook
Music Used in this Episode:
Axe of the Blood God Theme - [Lena Raine]
Do Your Best - [Breath of Fire III]
Pub - [Lunar Knights]
A Curious Tale - [Secret of Mana]
Even the Sun's Happy - [Breath of Fire III]
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- "It was the best of times and everyone was like, 'this rules'" or however the book goes.This week, Eric, Nadia, Victor, and special guest Kevin Bunch are reflecting on what the best years for RPGs were, with the rules surrounding that discussion evolving in real time. Is it something in the late 90s for the sheer quantity of interesting, experimental RPGs, is the year Persona 5 single-handedly invented jazz and made JRPGs good again, or is it 1994 for being the year Final Fantasy VI came out. All this and so, so much more on this episode of Axe of the Blood God!
Subscribe for bonus episodes and discord access at https://www.patreon.com/bloodgodpod and get merch at https://shop.bloodgodpod.com
Also in this episode:
Games Done Quick Appreciation
Star Fox
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis closes but drops Before Crisis story
Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Story in English
Timestamps:
11:18 - Main Topic - Best Year For RPGs
1:11:44 - Random Encounters
1:20:36 - Tavern - Eric's GDQ Adventure,
1:41:36 - Nadia's Nostalgia Nook
Music Used in this Episode:
Axe of the Blood God Theme - [Lena Raine]
Do Your Best - [Breath of Fire III]
Pub - [Lunar Knights]
A Curious Tale - [Secret of Mana]
Hammerhead - [Final Fantasy XV]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Sony has announced the death of the game disc. What does this mean for the future of second-hand games, game preservation, game sharing, game access, and a million other things that this is going to have an effect on? Well, Nadia, Eric, and Victor are joined by collector, historian, retailer, writer, and a million other things, Kelsey Lewin (@kelslewin.bsky.social) to discuss precisely that!
Apologies for the lower-than-usual quality of Kelsey's audio! It was an anomaly and we made do with the cruel hand fate dealt us!
Subscribe for bonus episodes and discord access at https://www.patreon.com/bloodgodpod and get merch at https://shop.bloodgodpod.com
Also in this episode:
Deltarune Chapter 5
The Summer of Sakura Wars
Timestamps:
13:24 - Main Topic - The End of Playstation Discs
1:04:32 - Random Encounters
1:20:08 - Tavern - Deltarune Chapter 5, Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse, Rhythm Heaven Groove
1:41:36 - Nadia's Nostalgia Nook
Music Used in this Episode:
Axe of the Blood God Theme - [Lena Raine]
Do Your Best - [Breath of Fire III]
Pub - [Lunar Knights]
A Curious Tale - [Secret of Mana]
Theme of PARANORMASIGHT - [PARANORMASIGHT]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Axe of the Blood God: An RPG Podcast
Nadia Oxford, Eric Van Allen, and Victor Hunter explore the best in the wonderful world of role-playing video games! Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/bloodgodpodPodcast website
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