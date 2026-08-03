Axe of the Blood God: An RPG Podcast

It's finally here; your two-and-a-half-hour-long extra-special episode all about Final Fantasy and its intersection with the world of fashion.From the billowing garments of Yoshitaka Amano to the workwear-inspired looks of Tetsuya Nomura to the dresspheres of Tetsu Tsukamoto to casual street fits of Miki Tamashita and as much in-between as we could fit in this episode.I'm joined by THE Japanese street fashion guru Reggie Casual to pick his brain about the symbiotic relationship between fashion and Final Fantasy and the uniquely Japanese approach to style that makes it all possible. And my promise to you is that in an entire episode about Nomura we don't make a hack joke about zippers and belts because we're better than that.Truly this is one of my favourite episodes I've ever done and if you enjoy it a fraction as much as I enjoyed making it it'll all be worth it. It's also available in video form with helpful visual aids over on our youtube channel! Check it out!And check out Reggie's channel, The Casual, for more on the world of Japanese fashion, how to learn how to dress, and so much more.Many thanks to Steven Poole for providing me with his article from the Spring/Summer 2012 issue of Arena Homme +



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Also in this episode:



How to dress well without feeling like cosplay



The importance of the Job System to fashion



Dissidia Duellum and the art of Final Fantasy-bounding



I promise we're not gatekeeping



Why do the fits in FFXV look so good? The Tokugawa Shogunate!



Timestamps:



3:39 - Main Topic - Final Fantasy and Fashion



15:04 - How to Design a Character With Character?



27:00 - Final Fantasy X-2 and the Dressphere



36:46 - The World Ends With You; Bravery and Neighbourhoods



44:00 - How Have Things Changed? Styles Never Disappear



56:13 - Final Fantasy XV, Roen, and How To Become an FF Protagonist



1:16:12 - Dissidia Duellum: Digital Bodies in Physical Space



1:28:04 - The Double-Edged Sword of Accessibility



1:41:16 - His Name is Clive



1:51:52 - The Character Creator



2:06:12 - Floppy Cosplay and The Tokugawa Shogunate



Music Used in this Episode:



Axe of the Blood God Theme - [Lena Raine]



Yuna's Theme - [Final Fantasy X-2]

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