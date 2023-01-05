Axe of the Blood God: An RPG Podcast

Kat Bailey, Nadia Oxford, and Eric Van Allen explore Final Fantasy, Skyrim, and all the best in the wonderful world of role-playing video games! Support us on P... More
Available Episodes
5 of 445
Microsoft is Forever Doomed to Fruitlessly Pursue Activision Blizzard w/Nicole Carpenter
Hey Microsoft! How's that Activision Blizzard deal coming along? …Oh. That bad, huh? Well, we're sure everything will be fine.
Psst. That's a lie, dear listeners. We actually brought Polygon's own Nicole Carpenter to discuss the myriad ways this gargantuan acquisition attempt is going poorly for the Big M. And whatever's bad for Microsoft is probably bad for a lot of western RPG studios.
Buck up. It's not all doom and gloom. We also talk about:
Hokai: Star Rail finds immediate success with its patented Anime Chicks and Dudes in Space sales method.
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes is getting a deserved Switch remake
Goodbye Waypoint :(
The Summer of Korra begins!
How a remake of a historic Square Enix game can potentially teach you how to make napalm the way your grandma used to (Well, not anymore)
Music used in this episode:
Do Your Best! [Breath of Fire III]
Xbox Series X start-up sound [Microsoft/Xbox]
The Legend of Korra Main Theme [The Legend of Korra]
A Curious Tale [Secret of Mana]
Floating Continent [Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
1:38:34
Class Conscious: Thieves in RPGs
It's another Class Conscious episode of Axe of the Blood God, and we're going after the class that was elected "Most Likely to Steal your Heart and your Wallet" in high school: the Thief. Thieves have been part of the RPG landscape forever. These lithe, sticky-fingered tricksters excel at jacking stuff from enemies (and innocents) while avoiding traps and setting down a few of their own. Gosh, what a scummy bunch, right? Not exactly. Thieves do their secret work for myriad reasons, with myriad methods. We talk about all of it (along with special guest Lucas White), from the boomerang-flinging thieves of Dragon Quest to Final Fantasy VI's roguish Locke Cole, who is totally not thinking about Rachel right now.
Also in this episode:
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster discourse
Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp is out, and war is over
Live A Live is coming to PC, PS4, and PS5 and you should play it
The Pantheon Thunderdome is upon us! Who will survive the cull?
The Legend of Zelda: A P.I. Had to Rescue This Manga
Music used in this episode:
Do Your Best! [Breath of Fire III]
Locke Cole's Theme [Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster]
Torn from the Heavens [Final Fantasy XIV]
A Curious Tale [Secret of Mana]
Forged in Crimson [Final Fantasy XIV]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/24/2023
1:37:56
Can Starfield Save Xbox's Generation? And Does It Really Need Saving
Once upon a time, Microsoft opened up its mouth and swallowed the near entirety of the western RPG market. Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Fable--their home is on the Xbox now. That's great, but we have to ask: Where are all these RPGs that are supposed to be dropping from your well-stocked loins, Microsoft? Starfield is finally secured for a release this year, yes, but we don't have much information on what's supposed to follow. Is the dream corroding from the inside? Kat, Nadia, and Eric talk all about what's going wrong with the Xbox Series X/S's RPG scene, and how it might be patched up.
Also in this episode:
Nintendo's banger of a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer
FFXVI's also-banger trailer of Clive going Eikon-on-Eikon
This week's Pantheon re-evaluation: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
The Worlds of power Nintendo books make reading fun and cool, kids! Honest! Oh God, just open a book. Please.
Music in this episode:
Do Your Best! [Breath of Fire III]
Xbox Series X start-up sound [Microsoft/Xbox]
Torn from the Heavens [Final Fantasy XIV]
A Curious Tale [Secret of Mana]
Antique Cowboy [Ragnarok Online]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/17/2023
1:32:12
PAX East 2023: The Ultimate RPG Draft!
We're taking a breather this week, but fret not: for those who couldn't make it to our panel at PAX East 2023, this week we're uploading the audio from it! Kat, Nadia, and Eric were joined by friends of the show Michael Higham and Scott White to host a fantasy draft, making the perfect RPG in the process. We touch on many topics, including:
The value of a villain
Truly memorable game soundtracks
And yes, what is an RPG?
All that and more in our special panel episode. A huge thanks to everyone who came out in person, and we hope to host even more in the future!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/10/2023
1:02:10
E3 is Kaput! For Realsies this Time! And Tears of the Kingdom Talk w/ Reb Valentine
Ding, dong, E3 is dead. Which E3? We don't know. The once world-famous video game trade show has endured so many trials and tribulations, it's hard to way which iteration is getting axed. Let's just say E3 2023 was supposed to be the show's big comeback, and it's getting cancelled instead. Kat, Nadia, Eric, and Reb are all E3 veterans, so they find lots to chew over here. What hobbled this year's show? What's next for the E3 brand, if anything? Which RPGs were bolstered by E3 hype back in the olden days?
Also in this episode:
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looks "hype af," as the kids say.
When you fish with Dredge, you fish with Satan.
When you Slay the Princess, you also fish with Satan.
We have our new Pantheon game! Which Zelda title are we playing this month?
Happy [Japanese] Anniversary, FFVI!
Do you name your RPG characters? And if not, what's wrong with you?
Music used in this episode:
Do Your Best! [Breath of Fire III]
Torn from the Heavens [Final Fantasy XIV]
A Curious Tale [Secret of Mana]
FFVI: The Impresario OCREmix [Jake Kaufman, Tommy Pedrini]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices