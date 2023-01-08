Ep 44 - Asking for More: How to Ask for Upgrades, Discounts & Free Stuff

Most of us are out of practice, and bad at it. Like public speaking, it's often avoided. So where do people go wrong, what can you do to improve, and how do you apply it to real-life scenarios, like hotel check-ins?(0:00) - Why ask for more?(5:06) - Attitude & Approach(7:58) - Four types of people(12:43) - The Goldilocks Zone(14:13) - Four magic words(20:56) - How to push one extra step(26:11) - When to escalate(28:48) - Recognize openings(31:14) - Get your reps in