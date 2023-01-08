Ep 45 - Deal Alerts & June Recap
Exciting news on a new Deal Alerts feature, along with a detailed breakdown of $1,410 + 195K worth of churns in June, including the massive MooMoo referral bonus, new Chase Ink Preferred offer, RedCard news, Prime Day & more!(1:43) - News (Deal Alerts, Target RedCard, Prime Day, Dell, Marriott, Costco)(10:57) - Brokerages (MooMoo, UNest)(18:04) - Banks (Wells Fargo, US Bank, Chase, Oxygen, Laurel, I-Bonds)(24:34) - Credit Cards (IHG, Ink Preferred, Leverage, Hilton, Marriott)(33:04) - Freebies & Discounts (Bilt, Lyft, Cap1, DoorDash, Southwest, Amazon)(36:13) - Final tally ($1,410 + 195K Points)(36:57) - Deal Alerts beta 🔒