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96 episodes
- It's the 5 year anniversary of this podcast, and what better way to celebrate than a mid-year review of everything thats happened this year in churning land.
To be clear: this episode contains ONLY churning talk 😛
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Enjoy this episode?
Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏
⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇♂️
📔 Ep 95 - My Favorite AI Journaling App: The Story of Life Note with Daniel Chen06/15/2026 | 1h 34 mins.I got to chat with Daniel about his mind-blowing app, Life Note, that has completely changed how I journal (read: I actually journal multiple times a week now!) 🥳
In this episode, we cover:
The Story of Life Note: How and why Daniel built the app, plus the art of AI prompting, modeling, and layering.
The Heart, Mind & Meditation: Daniel's experience living abroad and attending 10-day Vipassana meditation retreats.
The Future of Mental Health: The current state of AI-guided journalling, therapy and mental health.
Whether you're an AI nerd, a journaling enthusiast (or trying to be!), or just curious about the intersection of tech and mindfulness, this episode is for you.
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🌱 EXCLUSIVE: Daniel has kindly hooked our listeners up with a 20% discount on annual Life Note subscriptions.
Use code TDC during checkout on mylifenote.ai
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Enjoy this episode?
Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏
⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇♂️
🌱 Ep 94 - How to Find a Therapist: Insurance Hacks & Choosing the Right Modality05/29/2026 | 1h 36 mins.Deep dive into the world of therapy: why finding the right therapist is like dating and why Headway is the tinder of therapy. We'll break down the logistics of mental health care, including hacks for navigating insurance and a cheat sheet on different therapeutic modalities (relational vs somatic, CBT, IFS, EMDR, EFT, KAP, and more).
View Full Show Notes
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Enjoy this episode?
Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏
⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇♂️
🌻 Ep 93 - 2026 Reset: Sabbaticals, Retreats, Care Teams, Crypto Casino Scams, AI & The State of the Churn05/15/2026 | 1h 39 mins.We're baaaack! It's been a wild year, lots of updates to share both in churning land and in my personal life. Oh and I just got scammed this morning, can't believe I fell for it but hopefully this will save you from making a similar mistake. Get comfy, grab a drink, let's catch up 🍵
View Full Show Notes
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Enjoy this episode?
Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏
⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇♂️
🍃 Ep 92 - Owen Marcus: Men's Retreats, MELD, Somatic Awareness, Trauma, Creativity, Growth & Action12/19/2025 | 1h 45 mins.What is a men's retreat? What happens there? Why go to one, and who is it for? I spoke with Owen Marcus, founder of MELD, on my life-changing experience attending my first retreat almost exactly 1 year ago.
Owen is a legend in this space - he has worked alongside Peter Levine. Esther Perel has attended his retreats. Owen has been working, training, and organizing men's groups and retreats for over 30 years.
Highly recommend listening to this if you've been even remotely curious about the topic – this might be my favorite episode of the year.
View Full Show Notes
Join The Free Weekly Newsletter
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------------------
Enjoy this episode?
Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏
⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇♂️
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About The Daily Churn
Anyone can churn anything. Each week, learn how to churn something new and novel, from credit card & bank bonuses to flights, hotels, cellphones, mealkits, even FIRE.Decades of churning experience packed into short, easy-to-follow episodes you can use right now to earn more miles, more points, and live a more financially independent life.Podcast website
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