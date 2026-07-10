I got to chat with Daniel about his mind-blowing app, Life Note, that has completely changed how I journal (read: I actually journal multiple times a week now!) 🥳

In this episode, we cover:

The Story of Life Note: How and why Daniel built the app, plus the art of AI prompting, modeling, and layering.

The Heart, Mind & Meditation: Daniel's experience living abroad and attending 10-day Vipassana meditation retreats.

The Future of Mental Health: The current state of AI-guided journalling, therapy and mental health.

Whether you're an AI nerd, a journaling enthusiast (or trying to be!), or just curious about the intersection of tech and mindfulness, this episode is for you.

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🌱 EXCLUSIVE: Daniel has kindly hooked our listeners up with a 20% discount on annual Life Note subscriptions.

Use code TDC during checkout on mylifenote.ai

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