Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Daily Churn in the App
Listen to The Daily Churn in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The Daily Churn

The Daily Churn

Podcast The Daily Churn
Podcast The Daily Churn

The Daily Churn

thedailychurn
add
Anyone can churn anything. Each week, learn how to churn something new and novel, from credit card & bank bonuses to churning FIRE, cellphones, award progra...
More
LeisureHobbiesEducationHow ToBusinessEntrepreneurshipNews
Anyone can churn anything. Each week, learn how to churn something new and novel, from credit card & bank bonuses to churning FIRE, cellphones, award progra...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 46
  • Ep 46 - July Recap: $10,893 + 165K IHG
    By far the biggest month to date, thanks to massive bonuses from Wells Fargo and MooMoo, along with Gateway, Oxygen, Upgrade, UNest, Amazon, and many more!(1:31) - News (Private Discord, MGM/Hyatt/MGM, PD TV, Kroger, Hanscom)(8:07) - Credit Cards (Ink Preferred, IHG)(12:21) - Banks (Wells Fargo, Gateway, US Bank, Upgrade, Oxygen, Laurel, Save)(22:36) - Brokerages (MooMoo, UNest)(27:50) - Hacks, Freebies & Discounts (Apple, McDonalds, Chick-fil-A, Amazon)(32:23) - Final tally ($1,410 + 195K Points)------------------📬 Join the newsletter for show notes, links, and episode updates: thedailychurnpodcast.com⚡️ View the live churn tracker for real-time updates on all the churns as they happen🔒 Join Deal Alerts to get notified of sensitive deals, plus get access to the private Discord chat group------------------♡ Enjoy this episode?💌 Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇‍♂️Have questions? Leave a comment to get answers, share datapoints, or just say hello 👋
    8/1/2023
    33:36
  • Ep 45 - Deal Alerts & June Recap
    Exciting news on a new Deal Alerts feature, along with a detailed breakdown of $1,410 + 195K worth of churns in June, including the massive MooMoo referral bonus, new Chase Ink Preferred offer, RedCard news, Prime Day & more!(1:43) - News (Deal Alerts, Target RedCard, Prime Day, Dell, Marriott, Costco)(10:57) - Brokerages (MooMoo, UNest)(18:04) - Banks (Wells Fargo, US Bank, Chase, Oxygen, Laurel, I-Bonds)(24:34) - Credit Cards (IHG, Ink Preferred, Leverage, Hilton, Marriott)(33:04) - Freebies & Discounts (Bilt, Lyft, Cap1, DoorDash, Southwest, Amazon)(36:13) - Final tally ($1,410 + 195K Points)(36:57) - Deal Alerts beta 🔒------------------📬 Join the newsletter for show notes, links, and episode updates: thedailychurnpodcast.com⚡️ View the live churn tracker for real-time updates on all the churns as they happen.------------------♡ Enjoy this episode?💌 Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇‍♂️Have questions? Leave a comment to get answers, share datapoints, or just say hello 👋
    7/11/2023
    43:02
  • Ep 44 - Asking for More: How to Ask for Upgrades, Discounts & Free Stuff
    Most of us are out of practice, and bad at it. Like public speaking, it's often avoided. So where do people go wrong, what can you do to improve, and how do you apply it to real-life scenarios, like hotel check-ins?(0:00) - Why ask for more?(5:06) - Attitude & Approach(7:58) - Four types of people(12:43) - The Goldilocks Zone(14:13) - Four magic words(20:56) - How to push one extra step(26:11) - When to escalate(28:48) - Recognize openings(31:14) - Get your reps in------------------📬 Join the newsletter for show notes, links, and episode updates: thedailychurnpodcast.com⚡️ View the live churn tracker for real-time updates on all the churns as they happen.------------------♡ Enjoy this episode?💌 Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇‍♂️Have questions? Leave a comment to get answers, share datapoints, or just say hello 👋
    6/21/2023
    38:15
  • Ep 43 - May Recap: $2,660 + 250K Marriott
    Redeeming Marriot Bonvoy free night certificates in Hawaii, the new I-Bonds rate and alternative 5%+ options for parking cash, an easy hack for half price pet food, why we're transferring all of our brokerage accounts to Fidelity, plus much more!(3:04) - Award travel (Bonvoy Hawaii)(8:19) - Credit cards (Marriott Boundless, IHG Biz, Amex Biz Plat NLL)(10:31) - Banks (US Bank Biz, Oxygen, Laurel)(15:43) - Parking Cash (I-Bonds, Juno, Public)(19:48) - Brokerages (Fidelity, Wells Fargo, Interactive Brokers)(31:31) - Hacks / Discounts / Freebies (Petsmart, Rakuten, Amazon, Bud)(35:36) - News (Redcards, Daily Getaways)(38:48) - Final tally ($2,660 + 250K Marriott)------------------📬 Join the newsletter for show notes, links, and episode updates: thedailychurnpodcast.com⚡️ View the live churn tracker for real-time updates on all the churns as they happen.------------------♡ Enjoy this episode?💌 Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇‍♂️Have questions? Leave a comment to get answers, share datapoints, or just say hello 👋
    6/7/2023
    40:48
  • Ep 42 - April Recap: $1,060 + 219K Points
    Back in the swing of things in April, tackling brokerage bonuses from Wells Fargo, Ally, Fidelity, MooMoo, plus big SUBs from Chase Ink, IHG & Marriott, US Bank and Gateway, along with some easy churns from Oxygen, Target, and Amazon.(2:11) - Wells Fargo / Vanguard saga(11:52) - Other brokerages (Vanguard, Fidelity, Ally, MooMoo)(16:55) - Banks (Go2Bank, Wealthfront, Oxygen, Gateway, US Bank, Laurel)(21:41) - Credit cards (IHG Biz, Marriott Boundless, CIU, Venture)(28:06) - Freebies & Discounts (Target, Amazon, Southwest)(31:04) - Mealkits (HelloFresh, EveryPlate)(33:47) - Final tally ($1,060 + 219K UR)------------------📬 Join the newsletter for show notes, links, and episode updates: thedailychurnpodcast.com⚡️ View the live churn tracker for real-time updates on all the churns as they happen.------------------♡ Enjoy this episode?💌 Most people find the show through word of mouth. Please forward to a friend if you think they would enjoy it 🙏⭐️ Or if you have a bit of time, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple or Spotify. The algorithm gods (and me) thank you for your sacrifice 🙇‍♂️Have questions? Leave a comment to get answers, share datapoints, or just say hello 👋
    5/9/2023
    35:14

More Leisure podcasts

About The Daily Churn

Anyone can churn anything. Each week, learn how to churn something new and novel, from credit card & bank bonuses to churning FIRE, cellphones, award programs, travel hacks, even cars.Decades of churning experience packed into short, easy-to-follow episodes you can use right now to live a more financially independent life.
Podcast website

Listen to The Daily Churn, Critical Role and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Daily Churn

The Daily Churn

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store