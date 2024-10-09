Powered by RND
Paul Teutul Jr. hosts his own podcast about charities, businesses, hobbies and American Chopper.
  • Reminiscing with Rachael and talks of the future
    A stroll down memory lane talking about the American Chopper days and what's coming up next for us.
    --------  
    53:26
  • Paul Jr. Podcast - We're Back Baby!
    On this episode, Paul Jr. will be talking about the more important things in life. Let us know in the comments what topics you would like to hear about! Stay tuned for future guests and more episodes.
    --------  
    35:26
  • Inside the Vintage Sign World with the Industry's Leading Antique Advertising Authenticator
    Paul Jr. sits down with auctioneer and Co-Founder of The Authentication Company, Dan Matthews. They discuss the state of the vintage sign industry, antique advertising, comparing collectibles to the stock market and the most important rule when it comes to collecting. For more info on the The Authentication Company: https://www.matthewstac.comA big thank you to One Call Concepts for sponsoring this podcast. Know what's below. Call before you dig.Call 811 or at https://occinc.comEmail us at: [email protected] links...Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3yXX1N7Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3nfLsP6Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3E1bKdLiHeart: https://ihr.fm/2X9ycRzYou can follow Paul…Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paulteutuljrInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/paulteutuljr/Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhereIsPaulJrYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PaulJrDesignsOfficialLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/paul-jr-designsWebsite: https://pauljrdesigns.comPaul Jr Designs is located at 157 Ward St, Montgomery, NY 12549Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/XEaGT9Lmk34FMYY57Apple Maps: https://apple.co/3G2vnCw
    --------  
    41:28
  • Preventing Veteran Suicide with the Firearms Research Institute (Part 2)
    Paul Jr. sits down with Doctor William Boozang of the Firearms Research Institute. They discuss the mental health of veterans, ways to prevent veteran suicide and how you can help.For more info on the Firearms Research Institute: www.firearmsresearchinstitute.orgA big thank you to One Call Concepts for sponsoring this podcast. Know what's below. Call before you dig.Call 811 or at www.occinc.comEmail us at: [email protected] links...Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3yXX1N7Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3nfLsP6Amazon Music:  https://amzn.to/3E1bKdLiHeart: https://ihr.fm/2X9ycRzYou can follow Paul…Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paulteutuljrTwitter: https://twitter.com/WhereIsPaulJrYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PaulJrDesignsOfficialWebsite: https://pauljrdesigns.com
    --------  
    26:56
  • Preventing Veteran Suicide with the Firearms Research Institute (Part 1)
    Paul Jr. sits down with the Founder of the Firearms Research Institute, Snapper LaGrone. They discuss the foundations goals to prevent veteran suicide and how you can help.For more info on the Firearms Research Institute: www.firearmsresearchinstitute.orgA big thank you to One Call Concepts for sponsoring this podcast. Know what's below. Call before you dig.Call 811 or at www.occinc.comEmail us at: [email protected] links...Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3yXX1N7Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3nfLsP6Amazon Music:  https://amzn.to/3E1bKdLiHeart: https://ihr.fm/2X9ycRzYou can follow Paul…Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paulteutuljrTwitter: https://twitter.com/WhereIsPaulJrYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PaulJrDesignsOfficialWebsite: https://pauljrdesigns.com
    --------  
    35:48

