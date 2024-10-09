A stroll down memory lane talking about the American Chopper days and what's coming up next for us.
53:26
Paul Jr. Podcast - We're Back Baby!
On this episode, Paul Jr. will be talking about the more important things in life. Let us know in the comments what topics you would like to hear about! Stay tuned for future guests and more episodes.
35:26
Inside the Vintage Sign World with the Industry's Leading Antique Advertising Authenticator
Paul Jr. sits down with auctioneer and Co-Founder of The Authentication Company, Dan Matthews. They discuss the state of the vintage sign industry, antique advertising, comparing collectibles to the stock market and the most important rule when it comes to collecting. For more info on the The Authentication Company: https://www.matthewstac.com
41:28
Preventing Veteran Suicide with the Firearms Research Institute (Part 2)
Paul Jr. sits down with Doctor William Boozang of the Firearms Research Institute. They discuss the mental health of veterans, ways to prevent veteran suicide and how you can help. For more info on the Firearms Research Institute: www.firearmsresearchinstitute.org
26:56
Preventing Veteran Suicide with the Firearms Research Institute (Part 1)
Paul Jr. sits down with the Founder of the Firearms Research Institute, Snapper LaGrone. They discuss the foundations goals to prevent veteran suicide and how you can help. For more info on the Firearms Research Institute: www.firearmsresearchinstitute.org