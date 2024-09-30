Powered by RND
Gardening with the RHS

Royal Horticultural Society
'Gardening with the RHS' offers seasonal advice, inspiration and practical solutions to gardening problems. Trusted gardening professionals give you the latest ...
Leisure

Available Episodes

5 of 445
  • Medlars, Ornamental Grasses, and Elizabeth Blackwell
    This week we explore the fascinating stories and brilliant work of three exceptional plantswomen. Only recently has pioneering 18th-century herbalist Elizabeth Blackwell received proper recognition for her work A Curious Herbal – a beautifully illustrated botanical text that was, for centuries, mistakenly attributed to her scandal-prone husband! Fiona Davison, Head of RHS Libraries & Exhibitions, shares insights into Blackwell’s life and her groundbreaking work, which was created at a time of rapid botanical discovery in Europe as exotic plants flooded into the Western world. We also hear from passionate plantswoman Jane Steward, a dedicated advocate for the medlar, a rare fruit that was once beloved across the UK – even by King Henry VIII. And finally horticulturist Sarah Wilson-Frost from RHS Garden Hyde Hall will be sharing some excellent advice on growing ornamental grasses to add year-round interest to your garden. Host: Gareth Richards Contributors: Jane Steward, Fiona Davison, Sarah Wilson-Frost, Jenny Laville Other Links: A Curious Herbal RHS Hyde Hall How to grow medlars RHS advice on growing ornamental grasses When is a grass not a grass?
    --------  
    37:12
  • Hedgehogs, Houseplants and Homegrown veg
    This week we find out how to help our beloved prickly friends, as RHS Senior Wildlife Specialist Helen Bostock explains the threats to hedgehogs, and what we can do as gardeners to support them. Next we head indoors to find out how tailoring your potting mix can give your houseplants a new lease of life, with the lovely folks at Soil Ninja. Finally, if you’re looking for an autumn project, why not build some raised beds? We glean some expert advice on how to go about this, with RHS horticulturist Peter Adams. Host: Jenny Laville Contributors: Helen Bostock, Amy Loosley, Levent Latif-Maeer, Peter Adams  Other Links: National Hedgehog Conservation Strategy  Hedgehog-friendly gardening Hedgehog street  Wild about gardens - Get creative for hedgehogs  Wild about gardens - Make friends with molluscs Soil Ninja Grow Your Own Veg Through The Year  Become a member of the RHS
    --------  
    32:45
  • Edible forests, honey fungus, and black aeoniums
    This All Hallow's Eve, we’re venturing into the woods to see what treasures we can find… First up, one of the gardeners' most feared garden inhabitants is stirring. We’ll be chatting with RHS Senior Plant Pathologist Jassy Drakulic to find out about the notorious honey fungus, and how you can protect your beloved plants against infection. Next we’re stopping off at RHS Garden Rosemoor’s edible forest garden, which is based on one of the oldest forms of land use in the world. We’ll be catching up with horticulturist Peter Adams to hear more about this ancient method of permaculture. Finally, if you’re looking for a new addition to your spooky plant collection, look no further than the Aeonium 'Zwartkop.' With its dramatic magenta-black foliage, this striking rosette-shaped succulent is just one example of the remarkable diversity in colour and form within the aeonium genus. We’ll be finding out more, with the help of National Plant Collection holder Mellie Lewis. Host: Guy Barter Contributors: Jassy Drakulic, Mellie Lewis, Peter Adams Other Links: More information on honey fungus RHS Garden Rosemoor Aeonium ‘Zwartkop’
    --------  
    35:40
  • A Celebration of Autumn Colour
    This week, Gareth Richards and Guy Barter discuss the science behind autumn colour, why some years are more dazzling than others, and what we can expect to see across the UK this year. RHS Horticultural Advisor Jenny Bowden will share a Love Letter to her favourite tree that promises to shine bright at this time of year and has a distinctive smell that would tempt anyone. We head to northeast Scotland, to explore an RHS Partner Garden - Gordon Castle Walled Garden - to find out what visitors can expect to see at this time of year, and to find out more about the history of one of the UK’s largest kitchen gardens. And we hear from the RHS Garden Wisley trials team about the results of this year's lily-flowered and fringed tulip trial and ask what we should be planting this autumn for a great display next spring.   Host: Gareth Richards Contributors: Guy Barter, Jenny Bowden, Zara Gordon Lennox, and Roz Marshall.  Other Links: Cercidiphyllum japonicum (katsura tree) Gordon Castle Walled Garden Sheffield Park and Garden Bluebell Arboretum and Nursery RHS Partner Gardens RHS Lily and Fringed Tulip Trial Results Become a member of the RHS
    --------  
    34:22
  • Chrysanthemums, storing produce, and dividing perennials
    This week, Gareth Richards talks to writer and designer Naomi Slade about the allure of chrysanthemums and their long history of symbolism. We head to RHS Garden Rosemoor for the second part of our series on storing produce over winter, focusing on onions, potatoes and root vegetables. And RHS Garden Wisley’s Ian Trought brings us a masterclass on dividing perennials to create more plants for our gardens next year.  Host: Jenny Laville Contributors: Gareth Richards, Naomi Slade, Catherine Mawdsley, Ian Trought Other Links: How to grow chrysanthemums Naomi Slade Dividing perennials  Become a member of the RHS
    --------  
    30:29

About Gardening with the RHS

'Gardening with the RHS' offers seasonal advice, inspiration and practical solutions to gardening problems. Trusted gardening professionals give you the latest horticultural advice, scientific research and tried and tested techniques to bring out the best in your garden. Topics covered include: growing your own vegetables, flowers, garden design, lawn care and gardening with children. Plus expert masterclasses in topics ranging from cottage garden plants, growing orchids, to pest control and eco-friendly gardening. Plus we'll have behind the scenes reports from the country's most prestigious flower shows. There's something in these podcasts to interest every gardener, whatever your level of expertise. For more info see www.rhs.org.uk/podcast A Pixiu production.
