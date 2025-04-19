Worth It (Official Trailer)

Your time is limited. Your money is, too. So how do you know what’s worth it? The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet and Aaron Brown curate a weekly guide to the Minnesota stories and happenings worth your time, attention – and money. The cool suburban stop for gourmet cotton candy, the new spot to farm camp, the best place to see a concert – and the venues to avoid – it’s all here on Worth It. The show launches May 2nd, wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show now so you never miss an episode!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.