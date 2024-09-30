Powered by RND
The Play to Win Podcast

Podcast The Play to Win Podcast
Dylan Sweeney, and Cameron Hawk
Welcome to Play to Win where we play to win. We talk Magic: the Gathering, specifically the Commander format, even more specifically the high power end of the f...
More
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

5 of 110
  • THE FOUNDATIONS AND MARVEL SECRET LAIR SET REVIEW
    GET 20% OFF YOUR PINFINITY ORDER USING CODE "PTW" AT CHECK OUT WITH THIS LINK: https://pinfinityar.com/PTWThis week we're talking all about the new cards from Foundations, Foundations Jumpstart, and the new Marvel Secret Lair that might see play in cEDHCheck out the full list of cards we talk about here: https://www.moxfield.com/decks/SyvvyOI0CU21W3TwW_YKLgSUPPOR THE SHOW:PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/playtowinDRAGONSHIELD AFFILIATE LINK - https://dragonshield.com/?ref=playtowin Use this code for 5% off!: playtowin5MERCH - https://www.playtowinmtg.com/merchLINKTR.EE - https://linktr.ee/playtowinmtgAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    52:11
  • WHAT'S THE BEST PLANESWALKER IN cEDH?
    Dylan and Cam rank and explain the best planeswalkers in cEDHCheck out Bullets and Teeth and Aliens here:  https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lastditchgames/bullets-and-teeth-and-aliens?ref=brd5hqList of Planeswalkers mentioned: https://www.moxfield.com/decks/kl5GNjKaUkuPAyidVBxPLASUPPORT THE SHOW:PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/playtowinDRAGONSHIELD AFFILIATE LINK - https://dragonshield.com/?ref=playtowinUse this code for 5% off!: playtowin5MERCH - https://www.playtowinmtg.com/merchLINKTR.EE - https://linktr.ee/playtowinmtgAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:26:19
  • PLAY TO WIN'S MAGICCON VEGAS 2024 EVENT REPORT
    Dylan and Cam talk about their experience at MagicCon Vegas 2024SUPPORT THE SHOW:PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/playtowinDRAGONSHIELD AFFILIATE LINK - https://dragonshield.com/?ref=playtowin Use this code for 5% off!: playtowin5PLAY TO WIN MERCH - https://www.playtowinmtg.com/merchAFFILIATE LINKS - https://linktr.ee/playtowinmtgDYLAN'S ROG/SI DECK - https://www.moxfield.com/decks/i65OCy6g00GMDmOGsew7PACAM'S ROG/THRASIOS DECK - https://www.moxfield.com/decks/QKfZ9h171UmXsY5DOOOg8AAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    33:40
  • THE TOP 10 CARDS WE WANT TO TALK ABOUT
    Dylan and Cam discuss the Top 10 Cards they want to talk about todayCHECK OUT OUR MOXFIELD PROFILES TO SEE THE DECKLISTS WE TALK ABOUT TODAY:DYLAN - https://www.moxfield.com/users/DylanToWinCAM - https://www.moxfield.com/users/camjamSUPPORT THE SHOW:PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/playtowinDRAGONSHIELD AFFILIATE LINK - https://dragonshield.com/?ref=playtowin Use this code for 5% off!: playtowin5TOKENS/PLAYMATS/SLEEVES/COINS - https://www.playtowinmtg.com/merchSHIRT DESIGNS - https://www.bonfire.com/store/play-to-win/TCG PLAYER AFFILIATE LINK - https://shop.tcgplayer.com/magic/product?utm_campaign=affiliate&utm_medium=PlayToWinMTG&utm_source=PlayToWinMTGALTERSLEEVES - https://www.altersleeves.com/playtowinLINK TREE - https://linktr.ee/playtowinmtgSPECIAL THANKS TO CUBBY FOR HELPING EDIT THIS EPISODE - https://www.instagram.com/quintin_cubby_george/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    51:48
  • WHAT TO EXPECT AT A MAGICCON
    In preparation for their trip to MagicCon Vegas, Dylan and Cam talk about their experiences at MagicCons and what to expect at themCHECK OUT BULLETS AND TEETH AND ALIENS HERE: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lastditchgames/bullets-and-teeth-and-aliens?ref=brd5hqSUPPORT THE SHOW:PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/playtowinDRAGONSHIELD AFFILIATE LINK - https://dragonshield.com/?ref=playtowin Use this code for 5% off!: playtowin5TOKENS/PLAYMATS/SLEEVES/COINS - https://www.playtowinmtg.com/merchSHIRT DESIGNS - https://www.bonfire.com/store/play-to-win/TCG PLAYER AFFILIATE LINK - https://shop.tcgplayer.com/magic/product?utm_campaign=affiliate&utm_medium=PlayToWinMTG&utm_source=PlayToWinMTGALTERSLEEVES - https://www.altersleeves.com/playtowinLINK TREE - https://linktr.ee/playtowinmtgAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    34:37

About The Play to Win Podcast

Welcome to Play to Win where we play to win. We talk Magic: the Gathering, specifically the Commander format, even more specifically the high power end of the format, known as cEDH
