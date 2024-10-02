Suspension lifts are one of the most popular upgrades people do. Which kits are best? Do they come with everything you need? If not, what’s a worthwhile upgrade to add? Jordan from Dirty Diesel Customs has years of experience and joins us today to share tips before lifting a truck.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
45:03
Unlock Insane Power in 5 Minutes?
Tons of diesel truck owners want simple, reliable power increases that do not break the bank. Stealth Performance Products joins us today to talk about their products for Cummins, Duramax, and Powerstrokes. And not just for new trucks, we go all the way back to the early 2000’s and adding power/torque in minutes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
54:43
600HP 7.3 Build List (400-500HP Too)
*This is a repeat episode from April 2024*
Power Hungry Performance joins us today to talk 7.3L Powerstrokes! We ask for a 600HP recipe, what it takes for 400-500HP, plus which year is the best to buy. They also tell us about the 7.3 Summit and options for tuning your 1994-2003 Powerstroke!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
52:38
SCOTUS Shocks Nation: Major Blow to Agencies with Chevron Deference Ruling!
*This is a repeat episode from July 2024*
Discover how the Supreme Court's latest decision to overturn Chevron Deference is shaking up the landscape for government agencies and what it means for future regulations. Tune in for expert insights and analysis!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
59:07
Every Truck Needs This!
*This is a repeat episode from February 2024*
Dynomite Diesel has dropped a game-changing p-pump capable of boosting your ride with anywhere from 350 to 1350HP, and we're all over it! We caught up with Lenny Reed to dive deep into the tech behind the pump, its impact on your driving experience, and how it's set to revolutionize 2nd Gen 12Vs. Don't miss out on the inside scoop!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
What is goin' on Diesel Nation? The Diesel Podcast is your source for all things diesel. Cummins, Duramax & Powerstroke. From mild to wild, we deliver the latest updates from all the biggest names in the industry. Keep the shiny side up!