Every Truck Needs This!

*This is a repeat episode from February 2024* Dynomite Diesel has dropped a game-changing p-pump capable of boosting your ride with anywhere from 350 to 1350HP, and we're all over it! We caught up with Lenny Reed to dive deep into the tech behind the pump, its impact on your driving experience, and how it's set to revolutionize 2nd Gen 12Vs. Don't miss out on the inside scoop! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices