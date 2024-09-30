THE BEST (AND WORST) MOMENTS FROM THE RACE | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 199

OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code "OpTic" for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG 00:00 Recap of RTMP 10:30 Race Drama 15:10 Quitting the Race 21:00 Post Race Activities 46:00 Drinking during the Race 49:00 Guests on The Race 54:45 Maniac Bible