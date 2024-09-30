Powered by RND
OpTic Podcast

The OpTic Podcast
  • REACTING TO NADESHOTS $250,000 SUBATHON LEAK 🤯 | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 200
    Go to http://rocketmoney.com/optic to cancel your unwanted subscriptions with Rocket Money. The fastest card game in the Multiverse. Visit https://bit.ly/MARVELSNAPOPTIC to make a new deck and try MARVEL SNAP for free on Steam, IOS or Android! Go to http://hims.com/optic to start your free online visit today. OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG REACTING TO NADESHOTS $250,000 SUBATHON LEAK 🤯 | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 200 00:00 YouTube Views/Years 12:00 Kaysan Tournament 20:00 Kai Cenat Kick Deal 28:00 Bitcoin 31:00 Fortnite 32:30 Ads 39:00 Nadeshot Leak/Subathon 48:00 Twitter Questions
    --------  
    1:06:34
  • THE BEST (AND WORST) MOMENTS FROM THE RACE | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 199
    Go to http://shopify.com/optic to sign up for a $1-per-month trial period. Mountain Dew Game Fuel IS BACK with the beloved Citrus Cherry, along with an exciting new flavor: Citrus Blackberry! Look for codes on specifically marked packages of Mtn Dew, enter them at mtndewgaming.com to bank points, and redeem those points for epic gaming rewards like consoles, custom merch, or a month of Xbox Game Pass for new users. Open to legal US residents 18+. Subject to Program Terms at mtndewgaming.com Ends 1/31/25. Void where prohibited. OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG 00:00 Recap of RTMP 10:30 Race Drama 15:10 Quitting the Race 21:00 Post Race Activities 46:00 Drinking during the Race 49:00 Guests on The Race 54:45 Maniac Bible THE BEST (AND WORST) MOMENTS FROM THE RACE | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 199
    --------  
    1:02:05
  • WHAT YOU DIDN’T SEE FROM THE RACE TO MASTER STREAM | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 198
    This week we have Formal, Shotzzy, MBoZe, Blake and Jorge on to talk about the Race to Master Prestige stream. Go to http://kalshi.com/optic to sign up - the first 500 traders who deposit $50 will get a free $20 credit! OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG 00:00 Scumps First Tattoo 05:30 Could You do the Race? 10:00 Pubs in BO6 16:00 Warzone 21:00 GA’s 23:00 Toosh Taped to the wall 27:00 Shotzzy Reviews Comp Maps 32:49 MTN Dew & Kalshi 42:00 World Series WHAT YOU DIDN’T SEE FROM THE RACE TO MASTER STREAM | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 198
    --------  
    59:23
  • PLAYING BO6 FOR 6 DAYS STRAIGHT | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 197
    Go to http://shopify.com/optic to sign up for a $1-per-month trial period. Go to http://rocketmoney.com/optic to cancel your unwanted subscriptions with Rocket Money. Go to http://hims.com/optic to start your free online visit today. OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG 00:00 The Race 23:00 CDL Locations Leaked 30:00 Kickoff tournaments 53:00 The Rules 1:02:00 Sub Goals PLAYING BO6 FOR 6 DAYS STRAIGHT | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 197
    --------  
    1:07:02
  • THE RACE TO MASTER PRESTIGE IS BACK | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 194
    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/optic to get 10% off your first month. Go to http://kalshi.com/optic to sign up - the first 500 traders who deposit $50 will get a free $20 credit! Download the Marvel Snap app now available on the App Store, Google Play and Steam, or visit http://www.marvelsnap.com to learn more. Check out OpTic Nation here: https://optic.link/NationYT Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG ---Socials--- https://www.instagram.com/opticgaming https://twitter.com/OpTic MB01VRXLRVBBYYQ THE RACE TO MASTER PRESTIGE IS BACK | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 194 00:00 Legacy Match 13:10 Current vs Legacy Players 21:15 Race to Master Prestige 29:40 Ads 35:00 Race Plans 39:40 Halo x CoD 42:40 Val Bundles & Tesla 50:35 Kai Cenat vs Ironmouse 58:00 Lebron Bronny CoD Skin 1:00:20 Off The Grid
    --------  
    1:09:13

About OpTic Podcast

The OpTic Podcast
