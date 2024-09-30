REACTING TO NADESHOTS $250,000 SUBATHON LEAK 🤯 | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 200
00:00 YouTube Views/Years
12:00 Kaysan Tournament
20:00 Kai Cenat Kick Deal
28:00 Bitcoin
31:00 Fortnite
39:00 Nadeshot Leak/Subathon
48:00 Twitter Questions
1:06:34
THE BEST (AND WORST) MOMENTS FROM THE RACE | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 199
00:00 Recap of RTMP
10:30 Race Drama
15:10 Quitting the Race
21:00 Post Race Activities
46:00 Drinking during the Race
49:00 Guests on The Race
54:45 Maniac Bible
1:02:05
WHAT YOU DIDN’T SEE FROM THE RACE TO MASTER STREAM | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 198
This week we have Formal, Shotzzy, MBoZe, Blake and Jorge on to talk about the Race to Master Prestige stream.
00:00 Scumps First Tattoo
05:30 Could You do the Race?
10:00 Pubs in BO6
16:00 Warzone
21:00 GA’s
23:00 Toosh Taped to the wall
27:00 Shotzzy Reviews Comp Maps
42:00 World Series
59:23
PLAYING BO6 FOR 6 DAYS STRAIGHT | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 197
00:00 The Race
23:00 CDL Locations Leaked
30:00 Kickoff tournaments
53:00 The Rules
1:02:00 Sub Goals
1:07:02
THE RACE TO MASTER PRESTIGE IS BACK | The OpTic Podcast Ep. 194
00:00 Legacy Match
13:10 Current vs Legacy Players
21:15 Race to Master Prestige
35:00 Race Plans
39:40 Halo x CoD
42:40 Val Bundles & Tesla
50:35 Kai Cenat vs Ironmouse
58:00 Lebron Bronny CoD Skin
1:00:20 Off The Grid