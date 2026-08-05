Thank you to CashApp for sponsoring this episode! Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/vtl4t6ru Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement. Direct Deposit, Overdraft Coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

Thank you to Mint Mobile for sponsoring this episode! Go to http:www.MintMobile.com/KitAndKrysta and cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month!

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Hello and welcome to episode 231 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast! Today, we're going to be sharing with you some of the biggest and hardest secrets we had to keep when we were working at Nintendo. Keeping secrets is a huge part of the job and we were expected to do it all the time but it was pretty hard! Also in this episode, we finally learn more about the Duskbloods network test on Nintendo Switch 2 and we now know more than ever about the actor playing Link in the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie. We wrap it all up with some great questions from our Patreon community and some new games we're playing and loving. All this and much more is coming right up!

0:00 - Can you keep a secret?

13:35 - The biggest secrets we had to keep at Nintendo

1:13:20 - News news news

1:43:15 - Games we are playing

Patreon shout-outs:

- All Hail the Final Boss - Aaron Hash

- Thank you Super Stars: Eigenverse, Mike Chin, Roy Eschke, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, Thomas O’Rourke, Kyle LeBoeuf, Andrew Youhas, krashuri, Master Discord, Travis Torline, MSMPokeGamer, RBurns, KITT 10K, Nafon Clover, TheSharkAmongMen, RainTech, KissMyFlapjack, Paul Gale Network, Cameron, Catsually Nerdy, Xudeverf, David Williams - Konke Gamers, David, Khalifa al Suwaidi

Follow Us!

https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta

https://twitter.com/kitandkrysta

https://www.tiktok.com/@kitandkrysta

https://www.instagram.com/kitandkrysta/

http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/

https://bsky.app/profile/kitandkrysta.bsky.social

-Kit & Krysta