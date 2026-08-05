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348 episodes
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Hello and welcome to episode 234 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast! Today we want to dig into the inner workings of video game reviews. How does this whole thing actually work and especially with Nintendo, how do they work with reviewers? There seems to be some misinformation around this so hopefully we can set the record straight. Also in this episode, we discuss Sony's latest comments on the discontinuation of physical games and we're playing the brand new Game Freak game Beast of Reincarnation. All this and so much more is coming right up!
0:00 - Todayyyy
15:20 - How video game reviews actually work
1:25:15 - News news news
1:47:06 - Games we are playing
Patreon shout-outs
- All Hail the Final Boss - Aaron Hash
- Thank you Super Stars: Eigenverse, Mike Chin, Roy Eschke, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, Thomas O’Rourke, Kyle LeBoeuf, Andrew Youhas, krashuri, Master Discord, Travis Torline, MSMPokeGamer, RBurns, KITT 10K, Nafon Clover, TheSharkAmongMen, RainTech, KissMyFlapjack, Paul Gale Network, Cameron, Catsually Nerdy, Xudeverf, David Williams - Konke Gamers, David, Fen O'Connor, Khalifa al Suwaidi
Follow Us!
https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta
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-Kit & Krysta
- Thank you to CashApp for sponsoring this episode! Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/vtl4t6ru Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement. Direct Deposit, Overdraft Coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Thank you to Factor for sponsoring this episode! Visit http://www.FactorMeals.com/KitAndKrysta50Off and use code KitAndKrysta50Off to get 50% off your order and FREE greens!
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Hello and welcome to episode 233 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast! Today, we're diving deep into the BIG 18 page interview Shigeru Miyamoto did with Famitsu. There is so much he revealed during this interview about the future of Nintendo so let's analyze what he said. Also in this episode, we learn more about The Legend of Zelda movie from the actor playing Link. We're also playing A LOT Of Splatoon Raiders and we love it so much and can't wait to gush about it. All this and so much more is coming right up!
0:00 - Are you a kid or a squid?
10:30 - Everything Shigeru Miyamoto revealed in his Famitsu interview
1:08:19 - News news news
1:23:42 - Games we are playing
Patreon shout-outs
- All Hail the Final Boss - Aaron Hash
- Thank you Super Stars: Eigenverse, Mike Chin, Roy Eschke, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, Thomas O’Rourke, Kyle LeBoeuf, Andrew Youhas, krashuri, Master Discord, Travis Torline, MSMPokeGamer, RBurns, KITT 10K, Nafon Clover, TheSharkAmongMen, RainTech, KissMyFlapjack, Paul Gale Network, Cameron, Catsually Nerdy, Xudeverf, David Williams - Konke Gamers, David, Fen O'Connor, Khalifa al Suwaidi
Follow Us!
https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta
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http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/
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-Kit & Krysta
- Join us today at http://www.Patreon.com/KitAndKrysta for tons of exclusive content!
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Hello! Like everyone else, we're both absolutely LOVING Splatoon Raiders on Nintendo Switch 2. It's so cool to see this game get a super high user score on Metacritic. Breaking records as one of the highest users scores for Nintendo and definitely the best for Nintendo first-party games on Switch 2. So... how did this happen? Let's talk about it!
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-Kit & Krysta
- Thank to you Mint Mobile for sponsoring this episode! Cut your wireless bill to $15 a month by visiting http://www.MintMobile.com/KitAndKrysta
Thank you to Proton VPN for sponsoring this episode! Save 70% on your two year plan by visiting http://www.ProtonVPN.com/KitAndKrysta
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Hello and welcome to episode 232 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast! There's been a lot of unfortunate news in the games industry lately with massive layoffs and studio closures. With all this bad news, Nintendo is often held up as a shining example of a company that's doing everything right. We worked at Nintendo for 25 years combined so we want to take a balanced look at the pros and cons of working at Nintendo. Also in this episode, we learn some fun details from the Splatoon Raiders developers and Nintendo had a pretty harsh statement about their tariffs and we have some thoughts. We're playing a really cool new game and we answer some great questions from our Patreon subscribers. All this and so much more is coming right up!
0:00 - Happy podcast day!
8:49 - The truth about working at Nintendo
1:17:19 - News news news
1:44:13 - Games we're playing
Patreon shout-outs:
- All Hail the Final Boss - Aaron Hash
- Thank you Super Stars: Eigenverse, Mike Chin, Roy Eschke, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, Thomas O’Rourke, Kyle LeBoeuf, Andrew Youhas, krashuri, Master Discord, Travis Torline, MSMPokeGamer, RBurns, KITT 10K, Nafon Clover, TheSharkAmongMen, RainTech, KissMyFlapjack, Paul Gale Network, Cameron, Catsually Nerdy, Xudeverf, David Williams - Konke Gamers, David, Khalifa al Suwaidi, Fen O'Conner
Follow Us!
https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta
https://twitter.com/kitandkrysta
https://www.tiktok.com/@kitandkrysta
https://www.instagram.com/kitandkrysta/
http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/
https://bsky.app/profile/kitandkrysta.bsky.social
-Kit & Krysta
- Thank you to CashApp for sponsoring this episode! Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/vtl4t6ru Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement. Direct Deposit, Overdraft Coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Thank you to Mint Mobile for sponsoring this episode! Go to http:www.MintMobile.com/KitAndKrysta and cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month!
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Hello and welcome to episode 231 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast! Today, we're going to be sharing with you some of the biggest and hardest secrets we had to keep when we were working at Nintendo. Keeping secrets is a huge part of the job and we were expected to do it all the time but it was pretty hard! Also in this episode, we finally learn more about the Duskbloods network test on Nintendo Switch 2 and we now know more than ever about the actor playing Link in the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie. We wrap it all up with some great questions from our Patreon community and some new games we're playing and loving. All this and much more is coming right up!
0:00 - Can you keep a secret?
13:35 - The biggest secrets we had to keep at Nintendo
1:13:20 - News news news
1:43:15 - Games we are playing
Patreon shout-outs:
- All Hail the Final Boss - Aaron Hash
- Thank you Super Stars: Eigenverse, Mike Chin, Roy Eschke, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, Thomas O’Rourke, Kyle LeBoeuf, Andrew Youhas, krashuri, Master Discord, Travis Torline, MSMPokeGamer, RBurns, KITT 10K, Nafon Clover, TheSharkAmongMen, RainTech, KissMyFlapjack, Paul Gale Network, Cameron, Catsually Nerdy, Xudeverf, David Williams - Konke Gamers, David, Khalifa al Suwaidi
Follow Us!
https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta
https://twitter.com/kitandkrysta
https://www.tiktok.com/@kitandkrysta
https://www.instagram.com/kitandkrysta/
http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/
https://bsky.app/profile/kitandkrysta.bsky.social
-Kit & Krysta
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About The Kit & Krysta Podcast
The Kit & Krysta Podcast is a weekly podcast hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, who previously worked for Nintendo of America for over 10 years each and hosted the hit web show Nintendo Minute. Join us every Thursday for insider behind the scenes stories about what it's like to work for Nintendo, our analysis of breaking news from around the industry and lively discussion of all the great games we've been playing.Podcast website
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