Your new favorite video game podcast, hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, formerly of Nintendo Minute. More
LeisureVideo Games
Your new favorite video game podcast, hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, formerly of Nintendo Minute. More

Available Episodes

5 of 67
  • 63: Nintendo has Peaked...What Happens Next?
    Thank you to Factor for sponsoring this episode! Go to http://FactorMeals.com/KitAndKrysta50 for 50% off your first box Thank you to Better Help for sponsoring this episode! Go to http://BetterHelp.com/KitAndKrysta to get 10% off your first month *~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~* Hello and welcome to episode 63 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast! We have a huge episode today with a ton of goodness so let's get into it. We're going to be talking about Nintendo and if they are at the tippy top of the company's long history right in this moment. With The Super Mario Bros Movie about to make a billion dollars, the Nintendo Switch having an extended life and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom about to launch, this might be the peak for Nintendo. But as they say, when you get to the top of the top there's no where left to go but down. Can Nintendo keep this momentum or will there be some sort of inevitable crash? In our Nintendo Storytime, we'll be tell you a story about The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks and how the launch of it well... went off the tracks (sorry we couldn't help ourselves). We'll have Zelda themed storytimes from now until Tears of the Kingdom launches so we hope you'll look forward to that! We continue with the Zelda theme in our Never a Minute segment and tell you our current top 5 Zelda games. We go through a lot of news and wrap with questions from our wonderful Patreon subscribers. It's a long one people so get nice and settled. 0:00 - We begin at the beginning 17:24 - Nintendo Storytime - when Spirit Tracks went off the tracks 32:20 - Our current Top 5 Zelda games 1:00:16 - Games we are playing 1:27:29 - News news news 1:28:34 - Has Nintendo peaked? What's next? 1:58:50 - Questions from our Patreon subscribers Thank you to our wonderful Patreon Super Stars: Aaron Hash, Ben Eichhorn, MaruMayhem, Eigenverse, KissMyFlapjack, Mike Chin, Mr. Rogers, Roy Eschke, Switchingitup_, Sephazon, TheSharkAmongMen, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, TurboChargeNerd, Thomas O’Rourke, Kyle LeBoeuf, Twindragons76, Kristopher Lara Follow Us! https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta https://twitter.com/kitandkrysta https://www.tiktok.com/@kitandkrysta https://www.instagram.com/kitandkrysta/ http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/ -Kit & Krysta
    4/27/2023
    2:19:59
  • 62: Honest Feelings about the Zelda Mod Situation
    Thank you to Hello Fresh for sponsoring this video. Go to http://HelloFresh.com/KitKrysta50 and use KitKrysta50 for 50% off plus your first box ships FREE Preorder the limited edition official Kit & Krysta Nintendo Switch Pro controller at http://KitAndKrystaController.com *~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~* Hi and welcome to episode 62 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast. This week we wanted to talk a bit about this situation with Nintendo and creators who make Zelda mods. We share some of our opinions and give you some insight into what Nintendo thinks about when they do things like this. We've also been thinking a lot about Tears of the Kingdom since we all watched (and loved) the final trailer. We talk about how we're currently feeling about the game and if we can just lock it in now for Game of the Year. We share a really fun storytime about working on the Zelda 25th Anniversary Symphony and why it's one of our favorite memories of all time. This week we're skipping our "Never A Minute" segment because we have a MONSTER news section filled with tons of stuff to talk about. We wrap it all up with games we're playing and answering questions from our wonderful Patreon family. All this and more is coming up right now! 0:00 - Let's begin, shall we? 20:58 - Nintendo Storytime - Working on the Zelda 25th Anniversary Symphony 42:44 - Games we are playing 1:01:22 - News news news 1:19:08 - Nintendo VS Creators who make mods 1:47:17 - Questions from our Patreon subscribers Thank you to our Patreon Super Stars tier! Aaron Hash, Ben Eichhorn, MaruMayhem, Eigenverse, KissMyFlapjack, Mike Chin, Mr. Rogers, Roy Eschke, Switchingitup_, Sephazon, TheSharkAmongMen, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, TurboChargeNerd, Thomas O’Rourke, Simon Barrera, Kyle LeBoeuf, Twindragons76 Follow Us! https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta https://www.youtube.com/@kitandkrysta https://twitter.com/kitandkrysta https://www.tiktok.com/@kitandkrysta https://www.instagram.com/kitandkrysta/ http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/ -Kit & Krysta
    4/20/2023
    2:08:55
  • 61: Iwata's Impact on the Mario Movie, On the Road w/ Miyamoto, Game of the Year Check-In
    Thank you to Better Help for sponsoring this episode. Visit http://BetterHelp.com/KitAndKrysta for 10% off your first month Thank you EwinRacing for our beautiful new desk! Get 20% off your order using the code KK using this link: https://bit.ly/3lGIBQV (US) https://bit.ly/3JMB8b0 (Canada) *~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~* Hello and welcome to episode 61 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast. Today we're going to be spotlighting one of our favorite people of all time, Mr. Iwata. We'll tell you why The Super Mario Bros. Movie is actually the culmination of Mr. Iwata's vision for Nintendo that he was championing over 10 years ago. We miss him so much and we're grateful to have known him. We know that seeing the success of the Mario Movie would have made him proud. Also in this episode, we tell you a really fun story about Mr. Miyamoto and his favorite food. It's the end of the first quarter of 2023 so we do a little check in on the games we've played so far and if there is a GOTY contender among them. One of us beat Resident Evil 4 Remake so we go into that in detail in the games we are playing segment. We dig into the news and answer some great questions from our wonderful Patreon subscribers. All this and more is coming up. 0:00 - Let's-a go 11:16 - Nintendo Storytime - Mr. Miyamoto loves In N Out (he has good taste) 24:22 - Quarter year GOTY check in 39:14 - Games we are playing 56:18 - News news news + Mr. Iwata's vision discussion 1:23:46 - Questions from our Patreon subscribers Thank you to our Patreon Super Stars tier! Aaron Hash, Ben Eichhorn, MaruMayhem, Eigenverse, KissMyFlapjack, Mike Chin, Mr. Rogers, Roy Eschke, Switchingitup_, Sephazon, TheSharkAmongMen, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, TurboChargeNerd, Thomas O’Rourke, Kyle LeBoeuf, Twindragons76 Follow Us! https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta https://www.youtube.com/@kitandkrysta https://twitter.com/kitandkrysta https://www.tiktok.com/@kitandkrysta https://www.instagram.com/kitandkrysta/ http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/ -Kit & Krysta
    4/13/2023
    1:54:31
  • 60: Mario Movie Premiere Stories, RIP E3, (Finally) Some Respect for Sonic
    Thank you to ExpressVPN for sponsoring this episode. Visit http://ExpressVPN.com/KitAndKrysta for an extra 3 months FREE! Thank you to Care/Of for sponsoring this episode. Visit http://TakeCareOf.com and enter code KitAndKrysta50 for 50% off your first order *~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~* Hi and welcome to episode 60 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast! It's been a very exciting few days because we were invited to The Super Mario Bros. Movie world premiere. Can you believe it? This is the first Nintendo event we've attended since we've left the company and we knew there would be some very important Nintendo people there. That made us a little bit nervous because we weren't sure how those interactions would go. Not to bury the lede but we did have a mini reunion with Mr. Miyamoto and we'll tell you all about how that went in the episode. We're in the Mario movie spirit so for our Never A Minute segment we're doing our very fun and scientific character bracket to determine who is the best character from the movie. We also talk about the games we're playing with some updates on both our progress in Resident Evil 4. We go through a handful of news and talk a bit more about the official cancellation of E3 and wrap it up with some questions from our wonderful Patreon community. It's jam-packed to in the words of Mario LET'S-A GO! 0:00 - 3-2-1 start! 10:10 - Reunited with Mr. Miyamoto at the Super Mario Bros. Movie Premiere... how did it go? 37:33 - Super Mario Bros. Movie character bracket 59:50 - Games we are playing 1:18:23 - News news news (E3 cancellation) 1:32:20 - Questions from our Patreon community Thank you to our Patreon Super Stars tier! Aaron Hash, Ben Eichhorn, MaruMayhem, Eigenverse, KissMyFlapjack, Mike Chin, Mr. Rogers, Roy Eschke, Switchingitup_, Sephazon, TheSharkAmongMen, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, TurboChargeNerd, Thomas O’Rourke, Simon Barrera, Kyle LeBoeuf, Twindragons76 Follow Us! https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta https://twitter.com/kitandkrysta https://www.tiktok.com/@kitandkrysta https://www.instagram.com/kitandkrysta/ http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/ -Kit & Krysta
    4/6/2023
    1:58:26
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review (NO MAJOR SPOILERS)
    Thank you EwinRacing for our beautiful new desk! Get 20% off using the code KK using this link https://bit.ly/3lGIBQV (US) https://bit.ly/3JMB8b0 (Canada) *~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~* Hi, so we don't do video game reviews BUT apparently we do movie reviews. Welcome to a very special edition of the Kit & Krysta Podcast where we review The Super Mario Bros. Movie! We got a chance to see the movie early at the world premiere. If you haven't seen our vlog from the event, check it out now! We can't wait for you to see the movie and tell us what you think. Let us know in the comments below some of your favorite moments and easter eggs. As always, thanks for watching and we'll see you later! Follow Us! https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta https://twitter.com/kitandkrysta https://www.tiktok.com/@kitandkrysta https://www.instagram.com/kitandkrysta/ http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/ -Kit & Krysta
    4/4/2023
    1:02:01

