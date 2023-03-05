63: Nintendo has Peaked...What Happens Next?

Thank you to Factor for sponsoring this episode! Go to http://FactorMeals.com/KitAndKrysta50 for 50% off your first box Thank you to Better Help for sponsoring this episode! Go to http://BetterHelp.com/KitAndKrysta to get 10% off your first month *~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~* Hello and welcome to episode 63 of the Kit & Krysta Podcast! We have a huge episode today with a ton of goodness so let's get into it. We're going to be talking about Nintendo and if they are at the tippy top of the company's long history right in this moment. With The Super Mario Bros Movie about to make a billion dollars, the Nintendo Switch having an extended life and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom about to launch, this might be the peak for Nintendo. But as they say, when you get to the top of the top there's no where left to go but down. Can Nintendo keep this momentum or will there be some sort of inevitable crash? In our Nintendo Storytime, we'll be tell you a story about The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks and how the launch of it well... went off the tracks (sorry we couldn't help ourselves). We'll have Zelda themed storytimes from now until Tears of the Kingdom launches so we hope you'll look forward to that! We continue with the Zelda theme in our Never a Minute segment and tell you our current top 5 Zelda games. We go through a lot of news and wrap with questions from our wonderful Patreon subscribers. It's a long one people so get nice and settled. 0:00 - We begin at the beginning 17:24 - Nintendo Storytime - when Spirit Tracks went off the tracks 32:20 - Our current Top 5 Zelda games 1:00:16 - Games we are playing 1:27:29 - News news news 1:28:34 - Has Nintendo peaked? What's next? 1:58:50 - Questions from our Patreon subscribers Thank you to our wonderful Patreon Super Stars: Aaron Hash, Ben Eichhorn, MaruMayhem, Eigenverse, KissMyFlapjack, Mike Chin, Mr. Rogers, Roy Eschke, Switchingitup_, Sephazon, TheSharkAmongMen, vgmlife, Link The Hero of Winds, Angela Bycroft, TurboChargeNerd, Thomas O’Rourke, Kyle LeBoeuf, Twindragons76, Kristopher Lara Follow Us! https://www.patreon.com/kitandkrysta https://twitter.com/kitandkrysta https://www.tiktok.com/@kitandkrysta https://www.instagram.com/kitandkrysta/ http://www.facebook.com/kitandkrysta/ -Kit & Krysta