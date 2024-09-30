Bowman Gray, Big Changes, 2025 Season Preview, NASCAR Is Back!!!
After an offseason of changes NASCAR returns and so does NWP. We break it all down here in an extra long NWP season premiere.
3:14:33
Playoff Questionability, Possible Changes, 2025 Starts, Our Longest Episode Ever
We may have seen the biggest blow up on the internet ever from the NASCAR community. So where do we go from here???
3:47:31
Historic Manipulation, Penalties, Legal Battles, Plus A Championship Weekend
The Martinsville weekend delivered... unfortunately nobody remembers.
2:18:11
Reddick's Ridiculous Move, Connor Jones Suspended, Bubba's New Crew Chief
There was a ton of good and one real bad thing from Homestead. It is time to head right into Martinsville to decide who will fight for the championship.
2:04:25
Logano Is Inevitable, Dale Jr and the Budweiser 8, Homestead, and More!!!
Joey Logano Is... Inevitable
The NASCAR Weekly Podcast features YouTubers Eric Estepp, Danny B, Jaret Lundberg, and Black Flags Matter every week talking about the top stories and issues in stock car racing. The show has guests from across the NASCAR world, including drivers, TV broadcasters, YouTubers, and even the occasional NASCAR executive!