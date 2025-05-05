View all cards mentioned in this episodeAs they continue to attend more and more local, grassroots Cube events, Andy and Anthony find themselves asking: do people like these ‘tournament report’ episodes? They try to talk through their drafts at Boston Cube Party Two more quickly, but it still takes almost an hour to get through them. The episode concludes with a brief look at the decklists from Andy’s new cube, Sacred Geometry, which was only drafted three times prior to the event. The cube is still very much in its infancy, and Andy and Anthony’s discussion serves as a model for how to digest a very small sample size of gameplay results and turn those results into some high-level goalsSpecial thanks to Judge Bones for conceiving, writing, and recording the voiceover for this week’s intro!Discussed in this episode:Tarkir: Dragonstorm Cube SurveyTarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Cube SurveySacred GeometryDoubleton Synergy555-JankEsper CubeSpicy Ramen CubeHoopin’The Cascade CubeThe Devoid CubeAndy on Cubereviews talking about the Neoclassical CubeAnthony on Cubereviews talking about the Irregular CubeAlex on Recross the PathsCheck us out on Twitch and YouTube for paper Cube gameplay.You can find the hosts’ Cubes on Cube Cobra:Andy’s “Bun Magic” CubeAnthony’s “Regular” CubeYou can find both your hosts in the MTG Cube Talk Discord. Send in questions to the show at [email protected]
Timestamps
0:00 - Intro
2:55 - Should we do a tournament report for every tournament we attend?
5:30 - Boston Cube Party 2 Overview
8:55 - Andy's Tournament Report
10:52 - Andy's Draft of Doubleton Synergy
18:53 - Andy's Draft of 555-Jank
24:20 - Andy's Draft of The Esper Cube
29:35 - Andy's Draft of the Spicy Ramen Cube
35:33 - Anthony's Draft of Hoopin'
41:25 - Anthony's Draft of the Cascade Cube
49:09 - Anthony's Draft of the Devoid Cube
53:08 - Closing thoughts on Boston Cube Party 2
55:05 - Sacred Geometry Initial Impressions