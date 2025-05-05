Powered by RND
Lucky Paper Radio

Andy Mangold and Anthony Mattox
LeisureGames
Lucky Paper Radio
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 260
  • The Cube Design Paradox
    View all cards mentioned in this episodeAndy and Anthony talk about a paradox they occasionally face in Cube design. Sometimes a particular card to strategy over performs and as curators we want to add cards that offer counter play. Often those cards end up being just as potent played alongside the problematic cards as they are against them, only making the problem worse. Our hosts talk about specific times they’ve faced this paradox in their own cubes, and different strategies to break out of the paradox.But first, they go on a long digression on Anthony’s latest fermentation project, growing koji.Discussed in this episode:Flavorama, by Arielle JohnsonThe Noma Guide to FermentationThe Art of FermentationAnthony’s First Koji Test100 OrnithoptersDegenerate Micro CubeRegular CubeEvergreen Ability Tier List Episode of Lucky Paper RadioMono Black CubeThe Turbo CubeTurbo Cube Changes with Julien Episode of Lucky Paper RadioLucky Paper Events PageCheck us out on Twitch and YouTube for paper Cube gameplay.You can find the hosts’ Cubes on Cube Cobra:Andy’s “Bun Magic” CubeAnthony’s “Regular” CubeYou can find both your hosts in the MTG Cube Talk Discord. Send in questions to the show at [email protected] or our p.o. box:Lucky PaperPO Box 4855Baltimore, MD 21211If you’d like to show your support for the show, please leave us a review on iTunes or wherever you listen.Musical production by DJ James Nasty.Timestamps0:00 - Intro0:57 - Pickle Corner8:48 - The Nature of the Cube Design Paradox12:52 - Disenchants in 100 Ornithopters17:03 - Ensnaring Bridge in the Degenerate Micro Cube24:52 - Red in the Regular Cube27:23 - The Defunct Mono Black Cube29:59 - Combo Decks in the Turbo Cube37:17 - Constructed Magic Precedent for the Cube Design Paradox43:21 - Andy’s barely baked theory of power distribution’s impact on decks most likely to be drafted53:57 - Tools to Navigate the Cube Design Paradox
    1:13:12
  • Tarkir: Dragonstorm Cube Set Review
    View all cards mentioned in this episodeAndy, Anthony, and Parker talk about the results of the cube community survey for Tarkir: Dragonstorm. They discuss the sets new mechanics and how they function to support a the set’s themes and limited environment and how that relates to goals of many Cube designers. They also talk about the top cards catching interest on the survey and honorable mentions featuring new mechanics or exploring new space.Discussed in this episode:Community Survey ResultsSpice 8 Rack’s video on the history of TarkirThe McElroy Brothers will be in Trolls 2Not just white men’s privilege, but just one timeCheck us out on Twitch and YouTube for paper Cube gameplay.You can find the hosts’ Cubes on Cube Cobra:Andy’s “Bun Magic” CubeAnthony’s “Regular” CubeYou can find both your hosts in the MTG Cube Talk Discord. Send in questions to the show at [email protected] or our p.o. box:Lucky PaperPO Box 4855Baltimore, MD 21211If you’d like to show your support for the show, please leave us a review on iTunes or wherever you listen.Musical production by DJ James Nasty.Timestamps0:00 - Intro5:35 - What is it like to be back on Tarkir?10:01 - Set survey overview11:25 - Harmonize24:20 - Omens39:19 - ‘Twobrid’ mana45:43 - Honorable Mention: Frontline Rush49:27 - Dishonorable Mention: Skirmish Rhino53:20 - Honorable Mention: Kishla Skimmer56:56 - Honorable Mention: the Monocolored Utility Lands1:00:37 - 9. Rotcurse Rakshasa and Renew1:05:38 - 8. Sunpearl Kirin1:09:32 - 7. Surrak, Elusive Hunter1:15:43 - 6. Desperate Measures1:19:52 - 5. Tersa Lightshatter1:23:30 - 4. Sinkhole Surveyor and Endure1:28:36 - 3. Voice of Victory and Mobilize1:31:18 - 2. Cori-Steel Cutter and Flurry1:39:01 - 1. Descendant of Storms
    1:54:10
  • Boston Cube Party Two and Sacred Geometry First Impressions
    View all cards mentioned in this episodeAs they continue to attend more and more local, grassroots Cube events, Andy and Anthony find themselves asking: do people like these ‘tournament report’ episodes? They try to talk through their drafts at Boston Cube Party Two more quickly, but it still takes almost an hour to get through them. The episode concludes with a brief look at the decklists from Andy’s new cube, Sacred Geometry, which was only drafted three times prior to the event. The cube is still very much in its infancy, and Andy and Anthony’s discussion serves as a model for how to digest a very small sample size of gameplay results and turn those results into some high-level goalsSpecial thanks to Judge Bones for conceiving, writing, and recording the voiceover for this week’s intro!Discussed in this episode:Tarkir: Dragonstorm Cube SurveyTarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Cube SurveySacred GeometryDoubleton Synergy555-JankEsper CubeSpicy Ramen CubeHoopin’The Cascade CubeThe Devoid CubeAndy on Cubereviews talking about the Neoclassical CubeAnthony on Cubereviews talking about the Irregular CubeAlex on Recross the PathsCheck us out on Twitch and YouTube for paper Cube gameplay.You can find the hosts’ Cubes on Cube Cobra:Andy’s “Bun Magic” CubeAnthony’s “Regular” CubeYou can find both your hosts in the MTG Cube Talk Discord. Send in questions to the show at [email protected] or our p.o. box:Lucky PaperPO Box 4855Baltimore, MD 21211If you’d like to show your support for the show, please leave us a review on iTunes or wherever you listen.Musical production by DJ James Nasty.Timestamps0:00 - Intro2:55 - Should we do a tournament report for every tournament we attend?5:30 - Boston Cube Party 2 Overview8:55 - Andy’s Tournament Report10:52 - Andy’s Draft of Doubleton Synergy18:53 - Andy’s Draft of 555-Jank24:20 - Andy’s Draft of The Esper Cube29:35 - Andy’s Draft of the Spicy Ramen Cube35:33 - Anthony’s Draft of Hoopin’41:25 - Anthony’s Draft of the Cascade Cube49:09 - Anthony’s Draft of the Devoid Cube53:08 - Closing thoughts on Boston Cube Party 255:05 - Sacred Geometry Initial Impressions
    1:18:22
  • The Barash Files 005 — Playtesting and Cube Feedback
    View all cards mentioned in this episodeIn the final installment of ”The Barash Files” (at least for now!), Zach — game designer at Wizards of the Coast — talks with Andy and Anthony about playtesting. The three talk about how they approach getting feedback on their specific different environments and how they use that information.Discussed in this episode:Episode 15: Playtesting & TheorycraftingEpisode 231: The Barash Files 001 — The Principles of Game DesignThe Cascade CubeNeoclassical CubeOld Border Foil Cube100 OrnithoptersRegular CubeThe Mono Black CubeThe Null HypothesisKill Your DarlingsThe Turbo CubeUMA+ CubeCheck us out on Twitch and YouTube for paper Cube gameplay.You can find the hosts’ Cubes on Cube Cobra:Andy’s “Bun Magic” CubeAnthony’s “Regular” CubeYou can find both your hosts in the MTG Cube Talk Discord. Send in questions to the show at [email protected] or our p.o. box:Lucky PaperPO Box 4855Baltimore, MD 21211If you’d like to show your support for the show, please leave us a review on iTunes or wherever you listen.Musical production by DJ James Nasty.Timestamps0:00 - Intro3:44 - What is ‘playtesting’? How do you ‘playtest’ a cube?9:55 - What kinds of feedback can players be trusted to give?16:22 - How does Andy ask for feedback on the Neoclassical Cube and 100 Ornithopters?28:24 - How does Anthony ask for feedback on Regular Cube, the Mono Black Cube, and the Turbo Cube?40:14 - How does Zach ask for feedback on The Cascade Cube, and what is the story with Crashing Footfalls?52:17 - The ballad of Aura Shards in 100 Ornithopters1:06:54 - A note on ego when you receive feedback
    1:12:26
  • The ↑↑↓↓←→←→ABCs of Combo
    View all cards mentioned in this episodeAndy and Anthony talk all things “combo”. After talking about both aggro and control on the show, they finally get around to this sometimes divisive part of the Magic landscape. They try to come up with a working definition of combo strategies, talk about their own history with it as players and cube designers.Discussed in this episode:Tarkir: Dragonstorm Cube SurveyTarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Cube Survey“The Daigo Parry”Episode 6: ABCs of AggroEpisode 165: ABCs of ControlImpostor SyndromeThe Turbo CubeWhen Trivia Beats Strategy by Parker LaMascusBun Magic CubeDegenerate Micro Cube100 OrnithoptersThe Neoclassical CubeCheck us out on Twitch and YouTube for paper Cube gameplay.You can find the hosts’ Cubes on Cube Cobra:Andy’s “Bun Magic” CubeAnthony’s “Regular” CubeYou can find both your hosts in the MTG Cube Talk Discord. Send in questions to the show at [email protected] or our p.o. box:Lucky PaperPO Box 4855Baltimore, MD 21211If you’d like to show your support for the show, please leave us a review on iTunes or wherever you listen.Musical production by DJ James Nasty.Timestamps0:00 - Intro1:52 - Introduction to Combo8:59 - How are Andy and Anthony defining a ‘combo’16:47 - A selection of combos from the Turbo Cube25:06 - Why does Anthony include combos in the Turbo Cube?26:59 - Andy’s journey to loving combo48:13 - How playing against combo changes your decision making52:19 - The inescapable danger of playing combos alongside fair decks
    1:06:18

About Lucky Paper Radio

Lucky Paper Radio is a podcast about Magic: the Gathering hosted by lifelong friends Andy Mangold and Anthony Mattox. Focused primarily on sandbox formats like Cube, which are free of banlists, rotation, and net decking, the show is about the best parts of Magic and how to get the most out of the game.
