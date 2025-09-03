The Case For (and Against) Park Hopping at Walt Disney World (Ep. 1)
Is park hopping the best way to squeeze every drop of Disney magic out of your vacation - or just an overpriced bus pass with extra steps? In this first episode of The Case For with Chris Cox, mind reader and performer Chris Cox squares off against theme park expert Len Testa, while Disney historian Jim Hill dons judge’s robe to deliver a verdict.
What’s on trial this week:
The strange history of park hopping at Walt Disney World (including a giant ticket costume)
Costs, trade-offs, and whether that money is better spent on Dole Whip or dinner
The joy - or misery - of buses, monorails, and the Disney Skyliner
How Lightning Lane, rope drops, and UK vs. US vacation styles change the debate
Why some families say “yes” to more rides, while others say “slow down and enjoy the parks”
The verdict? You be the judge. Tell us if park hopping is your go-to Disney strategy - or just a fast pass to frustration.
Next case: rope dropping at Disney Parks - because nothing says “vacation” like a 5 a.m. wake-up call.
