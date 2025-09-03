Powered by RND
The Case For with Chris Cox
The Case For with Chris Cox

Jim Hill Media
Leisure
The Case For with Chris Cox
  The Case For (and Against) Park Hopping at Walt Disney World (Ep. 1)
    Is park hopping the best way to squeeze every drop of Disney magic out of your vacation - or just an overpriced bus pass with extra steps? In this first episode of The Case For with Chris Cox, mind reader and performer Chris Cox squares off against theme park expert Len Testa, while Disney historian Jim Hill dons judge's robe to deliver a verdict. What's on trial this week: The strange history of park hopping at Walt Disney World (including a giant ticket costume) Costs, trade-offs, and whether that money is better spent on Dole Whip or dinner The joy - or misery - of buses, monorails, and the Disney Skyliner How Lightning Lane, rope drops, and UK vs. US vacation styles change the debate Why some families say "yes" to more rides, while others say "slow down and enjoy the parks" The verdict? You be the judge. Tell us if park hopping is your go-to Disney strategy - or just a fast pass to frustration. Follow the Hosts Chris Cox – https://www.magiccox.com Instagram - @magiccox Twitter/X - @bigcox Len Testa – https://www.touringplans.com Instagram - @len.testa BlueSky - lentesta.bsky.social Jim Hill – https://jimhillmedia.com Instagram - @jimhillmedia Twitter/X - @jimhillmedia Next case: rope dropping at Disney Parks - because nothing says "vacation" like a 5 a.m. wake-up call.
About The Case For with Chris Cox

Step into the courtroom of Disney Parks, where trivia meets trial. In The Case For with Chris Cox, mind reader and entertainer Chris Cox teams up with theme park expert Len Testa, all under the watchful eye of "Judge" Jim Hill, to debate the quirks and questions of the Disney vacation experience. From park hopping and rope dropping to club-level perks and resort days, no Disney detail is too small to argue. With sharp wit, real-world data, and stories from both sides of the pond, each episode weighs the pros and cons before delivering a verdict, although listeners always get the final say. If you love Disney Parks, enjoy playful debate, or just want to know whether waking up at 5 a.m. is really worth it for Rise of the Resistance, this is the podcast for you. Entertaining, informative, and just the right amount of ridiculous, The Case For with Chris Cox turns the magic of Disney into a lively courtroom drama you will not want to miss.
Leisure

