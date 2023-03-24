A show about theme parks hosted by three adult men in their thirties. Strap in as Mike Carlson, Jason Sheridan and Scott Gairdner share the WAY-too-many things ... More
New Jersey's Bowcraft with Andrew Weinberg
Andrew Weinberg (Jury Duty, Eagleheart) joins us to discuss his time working at Bowcraft, a now closed North Jersey park. Featuring a rightwing crank owner, obnoxious preteens, and we discover a new website!
4/21/2023
1:54:26
Unlocked: The Muppets at Walt Disney World with Patrick Cotnoir
Patrick Cotnoir (The George Lucas Talk Show) joins us to talk about the TV special where the Muppets head to Walt Disney World and the swamp next to Walt Disney World.
4/14/2023
1:35:16
Bibleman
It's the long awaited Bibleman episode! We take a look at this evangelical superhero who mostly stops everything he's doing to pray. Featuring very slow sword fights, questionable villains, and a copyright-skirting live show!
4/7/2023
2:26:40
Final Four 5: Vehicle Vengeance
We set out to decide the best ride vehicle! Featuring a supersized bracket!
3/31/2023
2:24:44
When Tomorrowland Was Weird
We take a look at the early days of Disneyland's Tomorrowland. Thrill to the many state flags! Gaze in awe at the wonders of aluminum, chemicals, and lead paint!
