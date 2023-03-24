Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Podcast: The Ride in the App
Listen to Podcast: The Ride in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Podcast: The Ride

Podcast: The Ride

Podcast Podcast: The Ride
Podcast Podcast: The Ride

Podcast: The Ride

Forever Dog
add
A show about theme parks hosted by three adult men in their thirties. Strap in as Mike Carlson, Jason Sheridan and Scott Gairdner share the WAY-too-many things ... More
LeisureComedy
A show about theme parks hosted by three adult men in their thirties. Strap in as Mike Carlson, Jason Sheridan and Scott Gairdner share the WAY-too-many things ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 308
  • New Jersey's Bowcraft with Andrew Weinberg
    Andrew Weinberg (Jury Duty, Eagleheart) joins us to discuss his time working at Bowcraft, a now closed North Jersey park. Featuring a rightwing crank owner, obnoxious preteens, and we discover a new website! Universal Studios Theme Parks Adventure Up at Club 3: Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide Listen to Podcast: The Ride Ad-Free on Forever Dog Plus: http://foreverdogpodcasts.com/plus FOLLOW PODCAST: THE RIDE: https://twitter.com/PodcastTheRide https://www.instagram.com/podcasttheride BUY PODCAST: THE RIDE MERCH: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/podcast-the-ride PODCAST THE RIDE IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST https://foreverdogpodcasts.com/podcasts/podcast-the-ride Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    1:54:26
  • Unlocked: The Muppets at Walt Disney World with Patrick Cotnoir
    Enjoy this sample of Podcast: The Ride - The Second Gate. Find even more episodes at Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide Patrick Cotnoir (The George Lucas Talk Show) joins us to talk about the TV special where the Muppets head to Walt Disney World and the swamp next to Walt Disney World. Listen to Podcast: The Ride Ad-Free on Forever Dog Plus: http://foreverdogpodcasts.com/plus FOLLOW PODCAST: THE RIDE: https://twitter.com/PodcastTheRide https://www.instagram.com/podcasttheride BUY PODCAST: THE RIDE MERCH: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/podcast-the-ride PODCAST THE RIDE IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST https://foreverdogpodcasts.com/podcasts/podcast-the-ride Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    1:35:16
  • Bibleman
    It's the long awaited Bibleman episode! We take a look at this evangelical superhero who mostly stops everything he's doing to pray. Featuring very slow sword fights, questionable villains, and a copyright-skirting live show! Dinsaurs Live! Episode up at The Second Gate: Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide Listen to Podcast: The Ride Ad-Free on Forever Dog Plus: http://foreverdogpodcasts.com/plus WATCH THIS EPISODE: https://youtu.be/gka2u8eUm_M FOLLOW PODCAST: THE RIDE: https://twitter.com/PodcastTheRide https://www.instagram.com/podcasttheride BUY PODCAST: THE RIDE MERCH: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/podcast-the-ride PODCAST THE RIDE IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST https://foreverdogpodcasts.com/podcasts/podcast-the-ride Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    2:26:40
  • Final Four 5: Vehicle Vengeance
    We set out to decide the best ride vehicle! Featuring a supersized bracket! Super Silly Fun Land episode up at the Second Gate: Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide Listen to Podcast: The Ride Ad-Free on Forever Dog Plus: http://foreverdogpodcasts.com/plus WATCH THIS EPISODE: https://youtu.be/gka2u8eUm_M FOLLOW PODCAST: THE RIDE: https://twitter.com/PodcastTheRide https://www.instagram.com/podcasttheride BUY PODCAST: THE RIDE MERCH: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/podcast-the-ride PODCAST THE RIDE IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST https://foreverdogpodcasts.com/podcasts/podcast-the-ride Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    2:24:44
  • When Tomorrowland Was Weird
    We take a look at the early days of Disneyland's Tomorrowland. Thrill to the many state flags! Gaze in awe at the wonders of aluminum, chemicals, and lead paint! Disney Adventures Magazine episode up at Club 3: Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide Listen to Podcast: The Ride Ad-Free on Forever Dog Plus: http://foreverdogpodcasts.com/plus WATCH THIS EPISODE: https://youtu.be/gka2u8eUm_M FOLLOW PODCAST: THE RIDE: https://twitter.com/PodcastTheRide https://www.instagram.com/podcasttheride BUY PODCAST: THE RIDE MERCH: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/podcast-the-ride PODCAST THE RIDE IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST https://foreverdogpodcasts.com/podcasts/podcast-the-ride Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/24/2023
    2:05:46

More Leisure podcasts

About Podcast: The Ride

A show about theme parks hosted by three adult men in their thirties. Strap in as Mike Carlson, Jason Sheridan and Scott Gairdner share the WAY-too-many things they know about Disney, Universal, and beyond. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
Podcast website

Listen to Podcast: The Ride, Downtime - The Mountain Bike Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Podcast: The Ride

Podcast: The Ride

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Podcast: The Ride: Podcasts in Family