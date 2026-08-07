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683 episodes
- Every two years, Disney gathers fans at their convention in Anaheim to look at old robots from the archives, buy exclusive merch, and sit in rooms cheering/frothing at the mouth (in a good way) for announcements.
So, just like two years ago, PTR is placing bets on which mouth-frothing announcements we may or may not hear.
Hopefully, this intense, high-stakes betting won’t lead to all three of us developing gambling problems.
"SpeeDee Round" episode is up at: Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide
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- McMonth is coming to a close (in front of the paywall), but we can't fully digest until Mike Mitchell (Doughboys) returns to PTR to talk slides, ball pits, and extremely warm, humid tubes. Take your shoes off before listening!
"Defunct McDonaldland Gang with Emily St. James" episode is up at: Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide
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- Delicious food. Beautiful architecture. That would be enough—but no. McDonald's upped the ante even more by putting toys in its kids' meals. TaleSpin, Batman Returns, Star Trek: The Motion Picture! All the kids' favorites!
Justin Michael (Among Us) returns to sort through decades of amazing Happy Meal toys.
"Defunct McDonaldland Gang with Emily St. James" episode is up at: Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide
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PODCAST THE RIDE IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- For a brief period in the 1980s, McDonald's used a jazz singer with a talking moon for a head to promote the idea of eating hamburgers at night. It worked!
Despite only appearing for a short time, this suave moon man still lives in the hearts of many adult podcasters. Mike Scollins (Late Night with Seth Meyers) returns to PTR to share in the general fondness for our good pal Mac.
"Defunct McDonaldland Gang with Emily St. James" episode is up at: Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide
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PODCAST THE RIDE IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Podcast: The Ride takes you straight to McDonaldland for the first ever: McMonth! A month of shows devoted to the themed entertainment of McDonald's! Ronald McDonald commercials! Dirty ball pits! Talking pieces of fried fish!
A month of shows so good, you'll be begging your parents to pull over at the next McDonald's... and to let you listen to Podcast: The Ride despite its Explicit rating in the Apple Podcasts app.
"Marfalump" episode is up at: Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide
FOLLOW PODCAST: THE RIDE:
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BUY PODCAST: THE RIDE MERCH:
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PODCAST THE RIDE IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST
https://foreverdogpodcasts.com/podcasts/podcast-the-ride
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Podcast: The Ride
A podcast about theme parks whose original tagline is deeply outdated. Strap in as Mike Carlson, Jason Sheridan and Scott Gairdner share the WAY-too-many things they know about Disney, Universal, and beyond. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.Podcast website
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