Every two years, Disney gathers fans at their convention in Anaheim to look at old robots from the archives, buy exclusive merch, and sit in rooms cheering/frothing at the mouth (in a good way) for announcements.

So, just like two years ago, PTR is placing bets on which mouth-frothing announcements we may or may not hear.

Hopefully, this intense, high-stakes betting won’t lead to all three of us developing gambling problems.



"SpeeDee Round" episode is up at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon.com/PodcastTheRide⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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