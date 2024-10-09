Mothership: Vibechete! #4

Welcome back to Vibechete! With Herra and Billy murdered the crew fled into the forest. Now spread out across Pleasure Pines Mashley and Beatrice meet up with Malakai but are locked out of their ship. Meanwhile, Kirsten Blood and Mac Adam come face to face with the mysterious killer again in the station's dilapidated service corridors... This is Mystery Quest, a roleplaying podcast where we play a variety of one-shot RPG's with a rolling cast of special guests. Podcast: https://www.pickaxe.uk/mystery-quest Patreon link: https://www.patreon.com/MysteryQuest Catch up with Tilly and Tom for more roleplaying at Chaotic Neutral: https://www.youtube.com/@ChaoticNRB Check out Mothership here: https://www.tuesdayknightgames.com/pages/mothership-rpg The adventure, 'Vibechete!', is available in the anthology 'Hull Breach Vol1' : https://www.tuesdayknightgames.com/products/hull-breach?srsltid=AfmBOooSSIa0L-0vKpL-SZkT7HjcERaVgNRxSRDDgKc1kS9-hrCGVHwG Follow the Cast: GM Tom: https://www.youtube.com/angorytom Lydia: https://www.twitch.tv/squidgame Lewis: https://www.youtube.com/c/yogscast Tilly: https://x.com/tillysteele Tom: https://x.com/CBWCreative