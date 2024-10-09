Welcome back to Vibechete! Escaping the killer in the cryo lab the crew seek refuge in the control room where they are brought under the wing of Pleasure Pines' delightful AI, Mrs K, who awaits with the one and only Mitsy the dog.
Mothership: Vibechete! #5
Welcome back to Vibechete! As Malakai bravely stalls the vac suited killer the crew look for any way off of Pleasure Pines.
Mothership: Vibechete! #4
Welcome back to Vibechete! With Herra and Billy murdered the crew fled into the forest. Now spread out across Pleasure Pines Mashley and Beatrice meet up with Malakai but are locked out of their ship. Meanwhile, Kirsten Blood and Mac Adam come face to face with the mysterious killer again in the station's dilapidated service corridors...
Mothership: Vibechete! #3
Welcome back to Vibechete! Finding their friends down at the lake the crew managed to get the party started but there was something beneath in the water… Emerging from the lake a figure dressed in an old vac suit and they're brandishing a weapon… They're brandishing A VIBECHETE!
Mothership: Vibechete! #2
Welcome back to Vibechete! With our group of obnoxious teens making it aboard Pleasure Pines an emergency lockdown plunges them into darkness. But hey, isn't that just part of the adventure? Will the party continue, or are they on a Mystery Quest?!
