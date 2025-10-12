Home Grown with Martha and Jamie

Powered by RND
  S1 Ep 2: Tomatoes
    It’s tomato time! Martha Swales (Marf's Kitchen Garden) and Jamie Walton (Nettles and Petals) dive into the wonderful, rosy, glorious world of everyone’s favourite gateway veg. They share harvesting highs, planting tips, and taste their way through the mind-boggling range of tomato varieties bursting out of their beds. Martha makes her case for the unbeatable Sun Gold, while Jamie shows off some seriously impressive beefsteaks.There’s also a potted history of Britain’s uneasy relationship with the so-called “devil’s fruit,” and a trip (in spirit, at least) to Spain’s legendary La Tomatina festival — where there are actual rules about how to throw a tomato.Expect juicy chat, a few pips of chaos, and plenty of ideas for what to do when your garden is overflowing with homegrown tomatoes.We love hearing from you - do get in touch:[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    50:01
  S1 E1: October
    This is it! Episode one of Home Grown, our brand-new podcast all about growing, gardening, and everything in betweenAnd in today's episode, October is here, bringing crisp mornings, fiery leaves, and plenty to keep gardeners busy. In this episode of Home Grown, hosts Jamie Walton (Nettles & Petals) and Martha Swales (Marf’s Kitchen Garden) share what’s happening on their plots this month — from planting garlic and spring bulbs to cabbage to help the caterpillars and protecting tender plants before the first frosts.There’s a cheeky haiku celebrating the spirit of autumn, plus a slightly terrifying tale about blackberries and Michaelmas that might make you look twice at your fruit bowl. With practical tips, seasonal laughs, and a good dose of October atmosphere, this episode helps you make the most of the garden. Do subscribe so you never miss an episode and please get in touch. We love hearing from you. Email: [email protected]: @homegrown_thepodYouTube: @HomeGrownwithMarthaandJamie Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    50:36
  Pilot: Guide to September
    Something exciting is sprouting! Home Grown is a brand-new gardening podcast hosted by two of the UK’s brightest horticultural voices: Jamie Walton, better known as Nettles & Petals, and Martha Swales of Marf’s Kitchen Garden. Together they share their knowledge, enthusiasm, and love of growing your own veg.The full launch is coming soon, but for now enjoy this pilot episode. Martha and Jamie dig into September, the month of the autumn equinox, with tips on seed saving, harvesting the last of the summer vegetables, and sowing crops for the cooler months ahead. It’s a celebration of balance, endings, new beginnings, and even a little giant veg.Subscribe now and get in touch at [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    45:42
  Teaser
    Coming soon... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    0:56

About Home Grown with Martha and Jamie

Something exciting is sprouting! Home Grown is the brand-new gardening podcast for anyone who loves growing their own food, from balcony pots to full allotments. Hosted by two of the UK’s brightest horticultural voices, it brings practical tips, seasonal advice, and plenty of inspiration straight to your ears.Jamie Walton, better known as Nettles & Petals, has built a huge following for his eco-friendly gardening style and passion for sustainability. He’s joined by Martha Swales of Marf’s Kitchen Garden, whose urban garden projects and veg-packed recipes show how much you can grow in even the smallest spaces.Alongside their own stories and advice, each month Jamie and Martha welcome a range of special guests to share their unique experiences of working with the soil, sowing seeds, and living seasonally.Whether you want to learn how to start a vegetable patch, discover what to plant each season, or simply enjoy lively conversations about the ups and downs of gardening life, Home Grown is the podcast that helps you grow more and grow better.New Episodes every ThursdaySubscribe now and get in touch at [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
