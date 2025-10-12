Home Grown with Martha and Jamie

Something exciting is sprouting! Home Grown is the brand-new gardening podcast for anyone who loves growing their own food, from balcony pots to full allotments. Hosted by two of the UK’s brightest horticultural voices, it brings practical tips, seasonal advice, and plenty of inspiration straight to your ears.Jamie Walton, better known as Nettles & Petals, has built a huge following for his eco-friendly gardening style and passion for sustainability. He’s joined by Martha Swales of Marf’s Kitchen Garden, whose urban garden projects and veg-packed recipes show how much you can grow in even the smallest spaces.Alongside their own stories and advice, each month Jamie and Martha welcome a range of special guests to share their unique experiences of working with the soil, sowing seeds, and living seasonally.Whether you want to learn how to start a vegetable patch, discover what to plant each season, or simply enjoy lively conversations about the ups and downs of gardening life, Home Grown is the podcast that helps you grow more and grow better.New Episodes every ThursdaySubscribe now and get in touch at [email protected]
