Small Ways To Live Well from The Simple Things

This episode we take a moment to enjoy the final throes of summer before the return to routine and the start of another season. The Simple Things Editor, Lisa Sykes, and Wellbeing Editor, Becs Frank are taking stock and setting intentions but also working out how to make summer stretch a little bit longer. Expect a tipple or two and could-do lists for the year ahead. Plus a final original short story to wrap up our Everyday Holidays season.

Editor of The Simple Things magazine, Lisa Sykes and Wellbeing Editor Becs Frank light candles, discuss ways to save daylight and keep melancholy at bay, marvel at autumn colours and the science behind them. The kettle's on, there is a selection of good cake and time to pause for a seasonal short story.To go:Westonbirt arboretum – https://www.forestryengland.uk/westonbirt-the-national-arboretumTo read:Japanese Art of Living Seasonally: An invitation to celebrate every day by Natalie Leon (Watkins Media)Damn Good Dumplings by Stratis Morfogen (Page Street Publishing)On our blog:Apple Cinnamon Rose Cake – https://www.thesimplethings.com/blog/recipe-apple-amp-cinnamon-rose-cake?rq=apple%20cakeBobbing Apples Cake – https://www.thesimplethings.com/blog/bobbing-apples-cake?rq=apple%20cakeNightwalking playlist – https://www.thesimplethings.com/blog/nightwalkplaylist?rq=NightFrom The Simple Things:October WEAVE issue – https://picsandink.com/collections/the-simple-things/products/the-simple-things-issue-148-octoberNovember JEWEL issue – https://picsandink.com/collections/the-simple-things/products/the-simple-things-issue-149-novemberThe Greenhouse gathering featured in our October 2022 issue - 124 (edited)

This week, Editor of The Simple Things magazine, Lisa Sykes and regular contributor, Jo Tinsley seek out treasures of the season such as berries, hips, haws, pine cones and conkers; making magical land art; guerrilla gardening and seed bombs; growing unusual berries straight out of The Gruffalo; and the subtle art of letting go.To read:The Seed Detective: Uncovering the Secret Histories of Remarkable Vegetables by Adam Alexander (Chelsea Green Publishing)Finding Quiet Strength by Judith Kleinman (Quickthorn)Tiny Traumas by Dr Meg Arroll (Thorsons)The National Trust Book of Crumbles by Laura Mason (Harper Collins)To make:Damson cheese, hawthorn berry ketchup and salted sloeshttps://www.thesimplethings.com/blog/2014/09/10/fruits-hedgerow?rq=sloeSeed bombshttps://www.thesimplethings.com/blog/make-seed-bombs?rq=Seed%20bombsPine cone bird feederhttps://www.thesimplethings.com/blog/2016/12/14/how-to-make-a-pine-cone-bird-feeder?rq=Goldfinches From The Simple Things Magazine:October WEAVE issue https://picsandink.com/products/the-simple-things-issue-148-october?_pos=1&_psq=The+Simple+Things&_ss=e&_v=1.0November JEWEL issue https://picsandink.com/products/the-simple-things-issue-149-november?_pos=2&_psq=The+Simple+Things&_ss=e&_v=1.0 Flourish – volume 3 of our wellbeing bookazinehttps://picsandink.com/products/flourish-volume-3?_pos=1&_sid=45c0aa519&_ss=r On the blog:Wellbeing | How to let go of being busyhttps://www.thesimplethings.com/blog/wellbeing-let-go-busyness?rq=Letting%20go Recipe | Sticky sloe and nut clustershttps://www.thesimplethings.com/blog/sloe-nut-clusters?rq=sloe%20treacle%20tart Our remedy of the week | Rosehip syruphttps://www.thesimplethings.com/blog/2015/10/7/recipe-rosehip-syrup-and-sloe-gin?rq=sloeFeature referencesSeeds of memories, Berried treasure and Let it sloe (with a recipe for Sloe treacle tart) published in November 2022 (issue 125)Letting go feature published in October 2023 (issue 136)Fall into place (land art by artist James Brunt) published in November 2023 (issue 137)

Small Ways to Live Well is a podcast from The Simple Things, a monthly magazine about slowing down, remembering what's important and making the most of where you live. Hosted by the Editor, Lisa Sykes, in Season 4: Fruitfulness, she'll be compiling a could-do list for autumn, alongside colleagues and contributors.As the nights lengthen, we can hunker down for winter or embrace autumn's glory and use it to light our way through to the festivities to come. It's a short season and our podcasts will help you make the most of it, both indoors and out. We'll get cosy and enjoy comfort foods but also step out to kick leaves and watch the season turn. Jolly traditions stop the slide into melancholy and there will be time to enjoy a story by the fire with tea and cake. Expect crumbles and corduroy, magical pickles and big scarves. Released weekly from 27 October, this is your companion guide from when the clocks go back through to Stir-up Sunday.