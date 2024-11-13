The Art of Home: A Podcast for Homemakers

Send me a one-way text about this episode! I'll give you a shout out or answer your question on a future episode.In this Holiday Homemaking episode, I am featuring the Christmas memories, tips and recipes from Carrie Parker, Kerita Fuller, LeAnne Stadler, Darah Rogers and Alecia Doty. In Holiday Homemaking Hints, I’m sticking with the 2024 gifting theme and will be sharing lots of stocking stuffer inspiration. After I give a little history on the legendary origin of Christmas stockings, I'll give you stocking stuffer ideas for foodies, kids, babies, teens and adults. EPISODE NOTES & LINKSRecipes and resources will go out in our free newsletter this Friday. Sign up below. For future reference, check our newsletter archive and search "Holiday Homemaking 2024."Poem:Paul Laurence Dunbar, "Christmas Carol," from The Complete Poems of Paul Laurence Dunbar (Dodd, Mead and Company, 1922.) Public Domain.HOMEMAKING RESOURCESFree Weekly Newsletter, Homemaker Happy MailPrivate Facebook Group, Homemaker ForumNewsletter ArchiveJR Miller's Homemaking Study GuideAudio Newsletter available to Titus 2 Woman monthly supportersSUPPORT & CONNECT Review | Love The Podcast Contact | Voicemail |Instagram | Facebook | Website | Email Follow | Follow The PodcastSupport | theartofhomepodcast.com/supportSupport the show
Monday Motivation #11 | Stress-Free Party Planning
Monday Motivation #11 | Stress-Free Party Planning

As we head into the holiday season, many of you may be considering hosting opportunities that the season brings. Maybe you plan to host your first Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve dinner or perhaps a fun holiday themed party, or maybe, like our family, you have a few birthdays to celebrate this time of year. Whatever type of gathering you are hosting the difference between a happy hostess and a frazzled hostess is planning and prepping ahead. Join us for some motivating ideas for stress-free party planning and prep. I'm also sharing some of your feedback in today's mailbag segment. EPISODE NOTES & LINKSGive your feedback for the Mailbag! Use the One-Way Text Link above ⬆️⬆️⬆️Halloween Tracts to Hand Out:Heidi Lee Anderson Ministries , Printable PDF, instant download, print as many as you need, $2.99Crossway, "A Pumpkin Tale" Halloween Handouts, physical product, pack of 25 for $4.25Etsy, Printable "Let Jesus Light Your Way" Tag for glow sticks , digital file, $5Etsy, Pumpkin Prayer Flipping Craft Card, digital file, $3.99
Homemaker Double Portrait | Jillian Johnson & Anna Murphy
Homemaker Double Portrait | Jillian Johnson & Anna Murphy

First, I am chatting with ANOTHER Scottish homemaker, Jillian Johnson. Technically, she was raised in Canada by Scottish parents, she moved to Belfast, Ireland for midwifery school where she met a dashing Scottish medical student who was raised in England. They got married, had a baby, and now make their home in Scotland. We have the most delightful conversation about Jillian's experience as a newbie homemaker, wife and mom. I adore her sense of humor and found myself smiling and laughing all over again as I did the editing of her segment. Then I chat with Anna Murphy who stayed home for about 5 years with her daughter then taught school for 12 years before returning home full time in 2020. The Lord really changed Anna's perspective about the importance of homemaking to draw her back home just in time for those crucial years of helping her teen daughter see the value in homemaking. With both of these ladies, we cover all the usual territory of strengths, weaknesses, expectations, fails, wins, resources and more. In Allison's Update, I'm sharing my favorite Fall music and news about Holiday Homemaking 2024!EPISODE LINKS & NOTESAllison's UpdateFall Feels PlaylistSpooky Grooves PlaylistGratitude & Remembrance PlaylistConnect with Anna MurphyInstagram @annadesalvomurphyRawlings, Marjorie. "It Isn't Work." Songs of a Housewife, edited by Roger L Tarr, University Press of Florida, 1997. p. 106.
Monday Motivation #10 | Piercing the Darkness with Halloween Hospitality
Monday Motivation #10 | Piercing the Darkness with Halloween Hospitality

I realize for some believers this holiday is off limits due to their past and or their conscience before the Lord. I respect that because, while we all have freedom in Christ, each one of us should do as the Holy Spirit directs us. If that's you, feel free to skip this episode.For those of you who are on the fence or haven't really considered how Christians should think about Halloween, I'd like to present one perspective in today's episode. Is this really "the devil's day" and are we violating scripture by handing out candy? It is my prayer that this episode will encourage you to fear not, but rather seek the Lord's will for your family's participation (or not) in Halloween. I am also giving some practical suggestions for fun couples and family costumes as well as my (new) favorite fall candies.🎃 "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." -John 1:5EPISODE NOTES & LINKSFall Favorites: Clean CandyUnreal Coconut BarsYumEarth lollipops and hard candyChocXO CupsHalloween HospitalityScripture ReferencesHebrews 2:14-151 Peter 5:8John 1:52 Timothy 1:7Proverbs 19:23"Halloween and Christians: An Opportunity with Jimmy and Kelly Needham," Family Life Today Podcast, October 4, 2024 Apple | Spotify Newsletter Series on Acts of Courageous Homemaking#1 Be Informed by Trusted Sources#2 Keep the Home Fires Burning, Homemaking in a Spiritual War Zone
