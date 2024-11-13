The Art of Home: A Podcast for Homemakers

Monday Motivation #10 | Piercing the Darkness with Halloween Hospitality

I realize for some believers this holiday is off limits due to their past and or their conscience before the Lord. I respect that because, while we all have freedom in Christ, each one of us should do as the Holy Spirit directs us. If that's you, feel free to skip this episode.For those of you who are on the fence or haven't really considered how Christians should think about Halloween, I'd like to present one perspective in today's episode. Is this really "the devil's day" and are we violating scripture by handing out candy? It is my prayer that this episode will encourage you to fear not, but rather seek the Lord's will for your family's participation (or not) in Halloween. I am also giving some practical suggestions for fun couples and family costumes as well as my (new) favorite fall candies.🎃 "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." -John 1:5EPISODE NOTES & LINKSFall Favorites: Clean CandyUnreal Coconut BarsYumEarth lollipops and hard candyChocXO CupsHalloween HospitalityScripture ReferencesHebrews 2:14-151 Peter 5:8John 1:52 Timothy 1:7Proverbs 19:23"Halloween and Christians: An Opportunity with Jimmy and Kelly Needham," Family Life Today Podcast, October 4, 2024 Apple | Spotify Newsletter Series on Acts of Courageous Homemaking#1 Be Informed by Trusted Sources#2 Keep the Home Fires Burning, Homemaking in a Spiritual War Zone