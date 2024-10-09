Best to the Nest with Margery & Elizabeth

Happy watching, reading, and listening this week!
Margery:
Watch: Hitman on Netflix
Read: Trumbo by Bruce Cook
Listen: Dideon and Babitz by Lily Anolik
Elizabeth:
Watch: Skeleton Crew on Disney +
Read: To Dye For by Alden Wicker
Listen: Good Energy Dr. Casey Means https://www.caseymeans.com/goodenergy
Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skin care regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/
Connect with Us!
Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/
Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
38:27
EP. 416 Best to the Nest: Better Sleep, Better Sheets
Michel May joins us for a critical conversation about the unregulated toxic chemicals often used to dye textiles. May is the Executive Creative Director and CEO of Aizome. Aizome produces bedding––sheet sets, duvets, and blankets from regenerative cotton. The company infuses the organic cotton “with pigmented properties of medicinal plants, creating fabric that soothes irritated skin: no pesticides, no synthetics, no petrochemicals” (Aizome).
Find out more at: https://aizome-textiles.com/.This is a better way to get a good night’s sleep!
Additional resources:
To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion Is Making Us Sick––and How We Can Fight Back by Alden Wicker https://ecocult.com/. https://www.letthembenaked.com/.
Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skincare regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Give the gift of healthy, glowing skin! Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/.
Connect with Us!
Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/
Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:03:38
EP. 415 Best to the Nest: Welcome to the Commune, Kind Of
Thanks to all of you for the updates! It’s a bit of a wander this week but come along anyway.
Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skin care regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/ (https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/)
Connect with Us!
Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/ (https://www.besttothenest.com/)
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/
Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
37:34
EP. 414 Best to the Nest: HO, HO, HO-liday Gift Guide
Margery:
Remember our talented guests this year -
Jena Holliday
Wildly Love Coloring Book
Sacred Creativity
Spoonfuloffaith.com
Zoe Francois
Zoe Bakes Cookies
zoebakes.com
Molly Mogren
@namakangoods on Instagram
Elizabeth:
Home -
ToxyFree Favorites: Use code elizries at checkout, and Laura will include a free gift!
Wooden Utensils
https://collabs.shop/adamrz
Wooden Cutting Board
https://collabs.shop/ttzghf
Clay Cookware
https://collabs.shop/her5n9
Carbon Steel Pans
https://collabs.shop/oq0gb9
Beeswax Candles
https://collabs.shop/dejlij
Health -
Pranamat: Save with code elizries - Acupuncture mat.
https://pranamat.com/af/gjkrgvdx?coupon=elizries
Cosmetic Acupuncture at Healing InSight in St. Paul
https://healinginsightonline.com/cosmetic-acupuncture/
Mito Red Light Devices
http://www.MitoRedLight.com/discount/ERIES?redirect=%2F%3Fafmc%3DERIES
Kids -
Fair Play Projects & Toys
https://fairplayprojects.com/?mc_cid=c55f0d1893
Young, Wild & Friedman Sensory Playdough Kits
https://www.youngwildandfriedman.com/
Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skin care regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/
Connect with Us!
Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/
Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
29:38
EP. 413 Best to the Nest: November 2024 WRL
Happy watching, reading, and listening this week!
Margery:
Watch - Quincy on Netflix
Read - The Book of Delights by Ross Gay
Listen - Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
Elizabeth:
Watch - E.T. on Apple TV
Read - Where the Forest Meets the River by Sharon Bowring
Listen - The Wedding People by Alison Espach
Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skin care regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/
Connect with Us!
Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/
Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
When Elizabeth Ries and Margery Punnett hosted a myTalk 107.1 radio show together, they joked that their most personal conversations happened during the commercial breaks. During one of these pauses, Margery shared an important family principle: bringing your best self to your home. Being an urban farmer with a flock of chickens, Elizabeth quipped, "Bring your best to the nest!" The outside world shouldn't get the smiling happy version of you while your family gets the crabby and exhausted one. On "Best To The Nest," Margery & Elizabeth explore the simple concept of creating strong, comforting, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly.