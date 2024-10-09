Powered by RND
Best to the Nest with Margery & Elizabeth

myTalk 107.1 | Hubbard Radio
When Elizabeth Ries and Margery Punnett hosted a myTalk 107.1 radio show together, they joked that their most personal conversations happened during the commerc...
  • EP. 417 Best to the Nest: December 2024 WRL
    Happy watching, reading, and listening this week!  Margery: Watch: Hitman on Netflix  Read: Trumbo by Bruce Cook  Listen: Dideon and Babitz by Lily Anolik  Elizabeth: Watch: Skeleton Crew on Disney +  Read: To Dye For by Alden Wicker  Listen: Good Energy Dr. Casey Means https://www.caseymeans.com/goodenergy Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skin care regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/ Connect with Us! Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/ On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw== Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/ Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    38:27
  • EP. 416 Best to the Nest: Better Sleep, Better Sheets
    Michel May joins us for a critical conversation about the unregulated toxic chemicals often used to dye textiles. May is the Executive Creative Director and CEO of Aizome. Aizome produces bedding––sheet sets, duvets, and blankets from regenerative cotton. The company infuses the organic cotton “with pigmented properties of medicinal plants, creating fabric that soothes irritated skin: no pesticides, no synthetics, no petrochemicals” (Aizome). Find out more at: https://aizome-textiles.com/.This is a better way to get a good night’s sleep!  Additional resources:  To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion Is Making Us Sick––and How We Can Fight Back by Alden Wicker https://ecocult.com/. https://www.letthembenaked.com/. Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skincare regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Give the gift of healthy, glowing skin! Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/. Connect with Us! Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/ On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw== Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/ Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:03:38
  • EP. 415 Best to the Nest: Welcome to the Commune, Kind Of
    Thanks to all of you for the updates! It’s a bit of a wander this week but come along anyway.  Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skin care regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/ (https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/) Connect with Us! Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/ (https://www.besttothenest.com/) On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw== Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/ Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    37:34
  • EP. 414 Best to the Nest: HO, HO, HO-liday Gift Guide
    Margery:  Remember our talented guests this year - Jena Holliday Wildly Love Coloring Book  Sacred Creativity  Spoonfuloffaith.com  Zoe Francois  Zoe Bakes Cookies  zoebakes.com Molly Mogren  @namakangoods on Instagram Elizabeth: Home - ToxyFree Favorites: Use code elizries at checkout, and Laura will include a free gift! Wooden Utensils https://collabs.shop/adamrz Wooden Cutting Board https://collabs.shop/ttzghf Clay Cookware https://collabs.shop/her5n9 Carbon Steel Pans https://collabs.shop/oq0gb9 Beeswax Candles https://collabs.shop/dejlij Health - Pranamat: Save with code elizries - Acupuncture mat. https://pranamat.com/af/gjkrgvdx?coupon=elizries Cosmetic Acupuncture at Healing InSight in St. Paul https://healinginsightonline.com/cosmetic-acupuncture/ Mito Red Light Devices http://www.MitoRedLight.com/discount/ERIES?redirect=%2F%3Fafmc%3DERIES Kids - Fair Play Projects & Toys https://fairplayprojects.com/?mc_cid=c55f0d1893 Young, Wild & Friedman Sensory Playdough Kits https://www.youngwildandfriedman.com/ Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skin care regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/ Connect with Us! Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/ On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw== Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/ Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    29:38
  • EP. 413 Best to the Nest: November 2024 WRL
    Happy watching, reading, and listening this week!  Margery: Watch - Quincy on Netflix  Read - The Book of Delights by Ross Gay Listen - Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus  Elizabeth: Watch - E.T. on Apple TV  Read - Where the Forest Meets the River by Sharon Bowring  Listen - The Wedding People by Alison Espach Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare –– This is the skin care regimen we both use and love. It’s affordable luxury skincare from France. Use code TAKE10 for an extra 10% off amazing deals in the Pour Moi holiday store online. Luxurious French skincare that starts at just $15, so you can find something for everyone on your list. https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/ Connect with Us! Our Website: https://www.besttothenest.com/ On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/besttothenest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw== Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088997968155776/ Best to the Nest is our podcast all about creating strong, comfortable, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly. We are the podcast that brings you home. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    26:07

About Best to the Nest with Margery & Elizabeth

When Elizabeth Ries and Margery Punnett hosted a myTalk 107.1 radio show together, they joked that their most personal conversations happened during the commercial breaks. During one of these pauses, Margery shared an important family principle: bringing your best self to your home. Being an urban farmer with a flock of chickens, Elizabeth quipped, "Bring your best to the nest!" The outside world shouldn't get the smiling happy version of you while your family gets the crabby and exhausted one. On "Best To The Nest," Margery & Elizabeth explore the simple concept of creating strong, comforting, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly.
