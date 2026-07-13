Hello! On this episode of Tran Girlismo, Jordan calls in from DA BIG APPLE BABY, which means our audio isn't quite as good as normal. Apologies in advance! We discuss the success of Jordan's art show and Victoria's photowalk; thank you to the incredible people of Pittsburgh and Seattle, the Transgender Paris and New York City of America, respectively (not to be confused with New York City, the Transgender Istanbul of America).
We then discuss one of the greatest Seattle Moments in recent memory, where someone drove their Mazda CX-5 so far down the Link light rail in Seattle they got stuck inside a station. If you're listening and that was you: Please stop driving! Forever! Next, we discuss Robby Starbuck's attempt to get Harley Davidson considered "woke" for the second time, and Victoria explains her disillusionment with pinkwashing after experiencing it up close. Finally, the girls discuss Stellantis, again. FaSTLAne2030, here we come. Christ.
Our intro theme as always is off of Stella Spazzatura's Horse Tranquilizer Simulator!
Referenced Stories:
Mazda CX-5 On Da Light Rail @Road&Track (hey look ma my city made R&T!!!)
The incredible investigation of Brightline's death toll @Miami Herald
Harley Davidson Is Woke Again @USAToday
Toyota Drops "DEI" @Fox Business
Nissan Drops "DEI" @Fox Business
Will Sommer's Analysis Of Harley War @TheBulwark (groan)
FaSTLAne2030 @Autocar
Emanuele Cappellano Interview @Autocar
The Actual Correct Platform Segments (B, C, and D) For STLA One @CarBuzz
Chrysler Airflow Spotted @TopSpeed
Original Airflow Concept @MotorTrend
AI-Generated RAM Shirt @Motor1's X Account