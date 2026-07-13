Hello and welcome to episode 19 of Tran Girlismo! On this episode, the girls briefly recap Jordan's trip to New York (DA KNICKS BABEEEEEY, congrats to the NY dolls in the audience). Then we get into the meat of the American Century of Humiliation: Cox Automotive has new data on the used EV market, and Experian has new data on the new EV market, and we're fucked, baby. Then we discuss Mitsubishi, which has humiliated itself anew with the Nissan Leaf II, aka another miserable chapter in the continued degradation of the Eclipse name. Then we discuss the miserable state of the racing game market as Victoria tries to find her own BDS-compliant Forza Horizon replacement. Finally, Jordan regales her Amtrak experiences.



A special note from our host Victoria Scott: Please read Lenin before you yell at me on Bluesky. The referenced piece on revolutionary defeatism is literally like just a few thousand words. The Defeat of One's Own Government in the Imperialist War @Marxists.org

As always our opening theme is off of Stella Spazzatura's Horse Tranquilizer Simulator!

Referenced Stories:

FIA Le Mans Recap @YouTube

F1 Hamilton Win Recap @YouTube

Carolina Hurricanes Fans Chant "No Means No" At Vegas Knights Goalie Charged With Sexual Assault @The Raleigh News & Observer

Max Verstappen Drives His Dad Around Spa-Francorchamps @YouTube

"Verstappen: Forged by his father's beatings and humiliation to achieve a winning character" @Marca

The Webbies Still Exist But They Did Pick Claude As Person Of The Year For 2026 So I Don't Actually Think I Want One Anymore @The Webbies

Laura Jedeed's ICE Expose @Slate

Laura Jedeed's Liveblogging Of The UFC White House Fights @Bluesky

Iran Deal Includes $300 Billion @Reuters

Cox Automotive Manheim Index (May 2026) @Cox Automotive

Experian Q1 Auto Market Analysis @Experian

Model S and X were discontinued in April @InsideEVs

Honda Denies The Prologue Is Dying @Motor1

The Acura SLX (which also was sold as a Honda in Japan!) @Acura

Here's Where The Spyder Moniker Comes From (hint: we were wrong, it's literally from the 1800s) @Road & Track

Seattle Link Line Is Now The Highest Ridership Light Rail In The Country WOO @Reddit

Bipartisan Bill To Ban Chinese Vehicles @NBC

US Authorities Must Be Held Accountable For The Deaths Of 120 Children In Minab School Strikes @Amnesty.org

250 Children Dead In Ongoing War In Iran @The Center For American Progress

Edwards B-52 Crash @Military

Two EA-18s Crash At Air Show After Attempting To Mate In Midair @KOMO

F/A-18 Crash In Washington @Marine Corps Times

101 Fatalities During Berlin Airlift @Cultural Diplomacy

Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback Announced @Mitsubishi

The Official Photos of the Final Mitsubishi Eclipse Are Just As Sad As The Car Itself (By Friend Of The Show James Gilboy) @TheDrive

What Is This 911 GT3 RS Doing At The Mitsubishi Dealer @Reddit r/Porsche

Plagarism And You(Tube) By Hbomberguy @YouTube

James Somerton Is A Wedding Photographer With A Plagarized Portfolio @Reddit

Oh hey btw Wreckfest is on sale for $3 today, if you never played it you should get it @Steam

Microsoft Complicity In War Crimes @BDS Movement

Nascar Chase For The Cup Opening Viper Street Race Against Ryan Newman @YouTube

Endorphin Port @YouTube

WHCD Would-Be Shooter Took His Gun On Amtrak @AP News