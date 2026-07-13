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Tran Girlismo

Victoria Scott & Jordan Hoffstetter
AutomotiveHobbies
Tran Girlismo
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • Tran Girlismo

    Episode 21: Finally, A Pickup Truck For Protestants

    07/09/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    Hello! In this episode of Tran Girlismo, we finally dig into the Slate Truck. We both do not like it. Next up, President Deals decides to destroy his own trade deal because we live under textual fascism! Weirdly, we both have complicated feelings about this, because it turns out that global trade and American imperialism are not clear-cut issues. Finally, Jordan explains that Ferrari has invented a Real Fake Manual and Victoria can't decide if it's good or not but it sure is some shit Baudrillard would have soy-pointed at.
    As always, our opening theme song is off Stella Spazzatura's Horse Tranquilizer Simulator!
    Also: The Bangladesh factory collapse was actually two Tenerife airport disasters in terms of fatality count. Victoria regrets the error.
    Referenced Stories:
    EPA Rolling Coal Tuners Get Pardons @CarAndDriver
    The BBC Had To Apologize For How Racist The Mexico Special Was @BBC
    Slate Truck Details @CarAndDriver
    Slate Truck Price Leak @TheAutopian
    Tesla Gaming The EPA Numbers @CarAndDriver
    Resistance Heater Planned For The Slate Truck @Facebook
    Slate Truck Originally Planned To Use NMC Batteries @InsideEVs
    Great Slate Battery Breakdown @Techcrunch
    Cobalt Mining Feature @NPR
    The Slate Truck Uses LFP Batteries After All @InsideEVs
    Chevy Bolt Specs And Pricing @CarAndDriver
    Daniel Golson's Slate EV Ridealong @Jalopnik
    Slate Has To Sell 80,000 Trucks A Year To Break Even @Carscoops
    Trump Blows Up The USMCA @CarAndDriver
    USMCA vs. NAFTA @Investopedia
    Matt Yglesias Being A Piece Of Shit @Slate
    Trump Loves The USMCA He Made Until He Didn't Anymore @CNN
    Real Fake Manual 12Cilindri @Top Gear
  • Tran Girlismo

    [PREVIEW] BONUS Ep 5: Bullitt (1968) (or: The Snuffbait Protection Program)

    07/02/2026 | 5 mins.
    Hello! For this month's bonus episode, we let our listeners vote, and they chose Bullitt (1968) as our movie review! Neither of us enjoyed this one, because it's not very good! Next month we're doing a Q&A episode, so I'll be posting on Patreon shortly for us to receive your questions!
  • Tran Girlismo

    Episode 20: Fordian — I Mean Freudian — Slip

    06/25/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Hello! In this somehow-we've-recorded-20-episodes twentieth episode, the girls discuss Jordan's immediate EV Struggles on her first road trip in her new-to-her Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV and we immediately digress into the economy of Sandusky, Ohio. First off, Porsche isn't selling us their prettiest car anymore. Then, Lucid loses thousands more workers after losing a billion dollars. Seems bad! Then Ford introduces their new ST Sinister package (bad. very bad) and shows off their new EV truck (good?) and the girls continue to digress. Very digression-heavy episode.

    Vicki admits she doesn't like Subarus, also, so she is prepared for her lesbian audience to throw stale vegetables at her. [I JUST DON'T LIKE BOXER ENGINES OKAY]
    Related Stories:
    Kia EV9 Feature Where Vicki Almost Had To Live In Forks, WA @Motor1
    Jordan's Forza feature on the Patreon @This Patreon
    Rivian Owns A Better Route Planner @Rivian
    Chicago Flag @Wikipedia
    Fry Like An Eagle @Their Website
    Porsche Cans Taycan Cross/Sport Turismo (In The USA Only, Victoria Gets Corrected, Don't Worry) @Car And Driver
    THE STEAM CUBE IS ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS @Steam
    Porsche Sold 9,000 Macan EVs @CarBuzz
    Lucid Century of Humiliation @TechCrunch
    Lucid Loses One Billion Dollars @Jalopnik
    Ford Explorer Sinister Package @Ford
    About Face (comic mentioned in episode) @Popula
    Ford Teaser Site For EV Truck @Ford
    Ford's $30,000 EV Pickup @Car And Driver
  • Tran Girlismo

    Episode 19: It's Not WWII Anymore But Mitsubishi Is Still A Zero

    06/18/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
    Hello and welcome to episode 19 of Tran Girlismo! On this episode, the girls briefly recap Jordan's trip to New York (DA KNICKS BABEEEEEY, congrats to the NY dolls in the audience). Then we get into the meat of the American Century of Humiliation: Cox Automotive has new data on the used EV market, and Experian has new data on the new EV market, and we're fucked, baby. Then we discuss Mitsubishi, which has humiliated itself anew with the Nissan Leaf II, aka another miserable chapter in the continued degradation of the Eclipse name. Then we discuss the miserable state of the racing game market as Victoria tries to find her own BDS-compliant Forza Horizon replacement. Finally, Jordan regales her Amtrak experiences.

    A special note from our host Victoria Scott: Please read Lenin before you yell at me on Bluesky. The referenced piece on revolutionary defeatism is literally like just a few thousand words. The Defeat of One's Own Government in the Imperialist War @Marxists.org
    As always our opening theme is off of Stella Spazzatura's Horse Tranquilizer Simulator!
    Referenced Stories:
    FIA Le Mans Recap @YouTube
    F1 Hamilton Win Recap @YouTube
    Carolina Hurricanes Fans Chant "No Means No" At Vegas Knights Goalie Charged With Sexual Assault @The Raleigh News & Observer
    Max Verstappen Drives His Dad Around Spa-Francorchamps @YouTube
    "Verstappen: Forged by his father's beatings and humiliation to achieve a winning character" @Marca
    The Webbies Still Exist But They Did Pick Claude As Person Of The Year For 2026 So I Don't Actually Think I Want One Anymore @The Webbies
    Laura Jedeed's ICE Expose @Slate
    Laura Jedeed's Liveblogging Of The UFC White House Fights @Bluesky
    Iran Deal Includes $300 Billion @Reuters
    Cox Automotive Manheim Index (May 2026) @Cox Automotive
    Experian Q1 Auto Market Analysis @Experian
    Model S and X were discontinued in April @InsideEVs
    Honda Denies The Prologue Is Dying @Motor1
    The Acura SLX (which also was sold as a Honda in Japan!) @Acura
    Here's Where The Spyder Moniker Comes From (hint: we were wrong, it's literally from the 1800s) @Road & Track
    Seattle Link Line Is Now The Highest Ridership Light Rail In The Country WOO @Reddit
    Bipartisan Bill To Ban Chinese Vehicles @NBC
    US Authorities Must Be Held Accountable For The Deaths Of 120 Children In Minab School Strikes @Amnesty.org
    250 Children Dead In Ongoing War In Iran @The Center For American Progress
    Edwards B-52 Crash @Military
    Two EA-18s Crash At Air Show After Attempting To Mate In Midair @KOMO
    F/A-18 Crash In Washington @Marine Corps Times
    101 Fatalities During Berlin Airlift @Cultural Diplomacy
    Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback Announced @Mitsubishi
    The Official Photos of the Final Mitsubishi Eclipse Are Just As Sad As The Car Itself (By Friend Of The Show James Gilboy) @TheDrive
    What Is This 911 GT3 RS Doing At The Mitsubishi Dealer @Reddit r/Porsche
    Plagarism And You(Tube) By Hbomberguy @YouTube
    James Somerton Is A Wedding Photographer With A Plagarized Portfolio @Reddit
    Oh hey btw Wreckfest is on sale for $3 today, if you never played it you should get it @Steam
    Microsoft Complicity In War Crimes @BDS Movement
    Nascar Chase For The Cup Opening Viper Street Race Against Ryan Newman @YouTube
    Endorphin Port @YouTube
    WHCD Would-Be Shooter Took His Gun On Amtrak @AP News
  • Tran Girlismo

    Episode 18: First Ballot Can't Park There Hall Of Famer

    06/11/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Hello! On this episode of Tran Girlismo, Jordan calls in from DA BIG APPLE BABY, which means our audio isn't quite as good as normal. Apologies in advance! We discuss the success of Jordan's art show and Victoria's photowalk; thank you to the incredible people of Pittsburgh and Seattle, the Transgender Paris and New York City of America, respectively (not to be confused with New York City, the Transgender Istanbul of America).
    We then discuss one of the greatest Seattle Moments in recent memory, where someone drove their Mazda CX-5 so far down the Link light rail in Seattle they got stuck inside a station. If you're listening and that was you: Please stop driving! Forever! Next, we discuss Robby Starbuck's attempt to get Harley Davidson considered "woke" for the second time, and Victoria explains her disillusionment with pinkwashing after experiencing it up close. Finally, the girls discuss Stellantis, again. FaSTLAne2030, here we come. Christ.
    Our intro theme as always is off of Stella Spazzatura's Horse Tranquilizer Simulator!
    Referenced Stories:
    Mazda CX-5 On Da Light Rail @Road&Track (hey look ma my city made R&T!!!)
    The incredible investigation of Brightline's death toll @Miami Herald
    Harley Davidson Is Woke Again @USAToday
    Toyota Drops "DEI" @Fox Business
    Nissan Drops "DEI" @Fox Business
    Will Sommer's Analysis Of Harley War @TheBulwark (groan)
    FaSTLAne2030 @Autocar
    Emanuele Cappellano Interview @Autocar
    The Actual Correct Platform Segments (B, C, and D) For STLA One @CarBuzz
    Chrysler Airflow Spotted @TopSpeed
    Original Airflow Concept @MotorTrend
    AI-Generated RAM Shirt @Motor1's X Account
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About Tran Girlismo
A show about car culture and living during the decline of empire from millennials who have never known anything else, with a dash of photography on the side. Hosted by Jordan Hoffstetter and Victoria Scott, a pair of (former!) automotive journalists and (current!) trans women. If you like cars but also hate what mandatory car ownership has done to the landscape of America, this is probably for you!
Podcast website
AutomotiveHobbiesLeisure

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