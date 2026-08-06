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151 episodes
- Wesley, a North Carolina native now living on the West Coast, is making his mark in the custom Chopper scene. We met in Echo Park to discuss building choppers, the impressive cast wheels he crafts, and his life journey.
Nuu Metal Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nuumetal/
Join our Patreon community to gain access to our Patreon-only podcast, Garage Talk, our chat room, and ad-free episodes!
https://Www.patreon.com/fastlifegare
Big thanks to our Show Sponsors
⚡️ @arlennessmotorcycles
https://www.arlenness.com
Code "FASTLIFE10" for 10% off
⚡️ @cowboyhdaustin
https://www.cowboyharleyAustin.com
⚡️ @lawtigersdallastexas
https://lawtigers.com
1-800-LAW-TIGERS
⚡️ @kabuto_americas
https://kabutoamericas.com
⚡ @thundermaxefi
https://store.thunder-max.com/
- While in California for the Born Free Show, I rode out to Thrashin Supply to check out their new Facility and talk with Lance, Juan, and Dom about their recent dive into vintage bikes and their growth over the past few years.
Thrashin Supply Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thrashinsupply/
Join our Patreon community to gain access to our Patreon-only podcast, Garage Talk, our chat room, and ad-free episodes!
https://Www.patreon.com/fastlifegare
Big thanks to our Show Sponsors
⚡️ @arlennessmotorcycles
https://www.arlenness.com
Code "FASTLIFE10" for 10% off
⚡️ @cowboyhdaustin
https://www.cowboyharleyAustin.com
⚡️ @lawtigersdallastexas
https://lawtigers.com
1-800-LAW-TIGERS
⚡️ @kabuto_americas
https://kabutoamericas.com
⚡ @thundermaxefi
https://store.thunder-max.com/
- Big Chris & Justin are two driving forces behind FXR-Division, and in today's episode we're talking the M8-FXR craze and catching up on the past few years of pumping out amazing motorcycles!
FXR-Division website https://www.fxrdivision.com
Join our Patreon community to gain access to our Patreon-only podcast, Garage Talk, our chat room, and ad-free episodes!
https://Www.patreon.com/fastlifegare
Big thanks to our Show Sponsors
⚡️ @arlennessmotorcycles
https://www.arlenness.com
Code "FASTLIFE10" for 10% off
⚡️ @cowboyhdaustin
https://www.cowboyharleyAustin.com
⚡️ @lawtigersdallastexas
https://lawtigers.com
1-800-LAW-TIGERS
⚡️ @kabuto_americas
https://kabutoamericas.com
⚡ @thundermaxefi
https://store.thunder-max.com/
- Trent is an insanely talented Harley stunt rider and the other half of Kruesi Originals. In this episode, we're getting some of Trent's perspective on being involved in so many aspects of the motorcycle scene and industry! From the YouTube Channel to building Harleys to working with the motor company!
Trent's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/trickbiketrent_/
Join our Patreon community to gain access to our Patreon-only podcast, Garage Talk, our chat room, and ad-free episodes!
https://Www.patreon.com/fastlifegare
Big thanks to our Show Sponsors
⚡️ @arlennessmotorcycles
https://www.arlenness.com
Code "FASTLIFE10" for 10% off
⚡️ @cowboyhdaustin
https://www.cowboyharleyAustin.com
⚡️ @lawtigersdallastexas
https://lawtigers.com
1-800-LAW-TIGERS
⚡️ @kabuto_americas
https://kabutoamericas.com
⚡ @thundermaxefi
https://store.thunder-max.com/
- Luka is the man behind the San Diego-based motorcycle shop Gastown Garage, and Gabe runs the NBD Cycles brand as well as LawTigers San Diego! They stopped by while in North Texas and bought up some insanely cheap Choppers.
Gastown Garage https://www.instagram.com/gastowngarage/
NBD Cycles https://www.instagram.com/nbdcycles/
Join our Patreon community to gain access to our Patreon-only podcast, Garage Talk, our chat room, and ad-free episodes!
https://Www.patreon.com/fastlifegare
Big thanks to our Show Sponsors
⚡️ @arlennessmotorcycles
https://www.arlenness.com
Code "FASTLIFE10" for 10% off
⚡️ @cowboyhdaustin
https://www.cowboyharleyAustin.com
⚡️ @lawtigersdallastexas
https://lawtigers.com
1-800-LAW-TIGERS
⚡️ @kabuto_americas
https://kabutoamericas.com
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About The Fast Life Podcast
Hosted By Jace Hudson owner of The Fast Life Garage brings you real conversations with the men and women behind the motorcycle industry and scene.Podcast website
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