Hosted By Jace Hudson owner of The Fast Life Garage brings you real conversations with the men and women behind the motorcycle industry and scene.
Harley Racing in ATX #335
There are a ton of things happening in Austin Texas with Moto America's King of Baggers along with all the parties and shows at Cowboy Harley Davidson in south Austin this September! in this episode we cover all the details of the events along with some Sturgis 23 recap Support the podcast by joining our Patreon community where you can gain access to unreleased episodes! And get a chance to win a Simpson motorcycle helmet every month this year https://Www.patreon.com/fastlifegarage @simpson_motorcycle_helmets For me personally I have logged thousands of miles in Simpson's and the fit and quality is perfect for me from how I ride and how I wanna look rolling down the highway! Head on over to https://www.simpsonmotorcyclehelmets.com @Thundermaxefi I have ran these computers for years on my bikes, thundermax is the shit at keeping my bike running it's best and keeping my M8 cool with their electric fan! https://www.thunder-max.com Use Offer code "fastlife" for 10% off @arlennessmotorcycles From complete design collections that can take your bike from stock to custom. Or their parts can be the finishing touches to your custom build. Their performance line of parts give you the custom look we all want while maintaining functionality head on over to https://www.arlenness.com to check out all the amazing products for your build drop the FASTLIFE10 offer code to save yourself 10% on your purchases @lexinmoto I listen to everything from music and podcasts to even audio books as I smash miles across the country with lexin! Also don't sleep on their Gen 2 air pumps a must have for motorcycle travel to have incase of a tire issue https://www.lexin-moto.com Offer code "fastlife" for 15% off @lucky_daves Dave has provided us with a modular bar and riser setup that you can customize to your taste and needs! Pair those with the Lucky Daves seat and your golden for long open roads or aggressive fun! Check it all out at https://www.luckydaves.com Cowboy Harley has your HD needs covered with the performance upgrades we all want including service, sales and a stacked parts department plus the best gear and clothing. Check out https://www.cowboyharleyAustin.com and on Instagram @cowboyhdaustin Make sure to tell them The Fastlife sent you! Custom Dynamics with over 20 years in business is here to serve the motorcycle community with High quality lighting options for your Harley Davidson! With a life time warranty and the largest selection of lighting they have something for your bike! Https://www.customdynamics.com
8/16/2023
3:17:43
ThunderMax Sturgis Hangs #334
Once I made it to Sturgis I went straight to Black Hills HD to linkup with Jake and Millhouse the Dynamic Duo of ThunderMax USA! We recorded this episode deep in the Black Hills recapping 2023 so far for the brand as well as what is coming up For the T-max Crew! up coming event: Performance ThrowDown September 16th from 2-6pm at the ThunderMax Headquarters in WhiteHouse Tennessee
8/16/2023
2:15:01
Rusty Butcher #333
Finally after many years of wanting to sit down with Mark AKA Rusty Butcher, it finally happened! Mark has been a major force on the motorcycle industry and scene for many years now in this episode we talk about racing the Butcher brand and many other things!
7/30/2023
1:48:56
Max Schaaf 4Q Conditioning #332
From the world of professional skateboarding to building and painting custom vintage choppers, Max has been around! in this episode we dive into a brief back story while filling in gaps with current opinions and ideas on all things motorcycle and skateboarding!
7/27/2023
2:14:09
Easy Rider Cycle & Lone Star Campout #331
We're talking FXR Tour Build and the upcoming Lone Star Campout held in New Braunfels Texas at the famous Huaco Springs campground former location of the Giddy Up Campground. August 11-13th 2023