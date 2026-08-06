Trent is an insanely talented Harley stunt rider and the other half of Kruesi Originals. In this episode, we're getting some of Trent's perspective on being involved in so many aspects of the motorcycle scene and industry! From the YouTube Channel to building Harleys to working with the motor company!



Trent's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/trickbiketrent_/



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