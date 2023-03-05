Introducing Ask Grumpy, a new podcast featuring Steve Bender, AKA Southern Living’s Grumpy Gardener. For more than 20 years, Grumpy has been sharing advice on w... More
Mad for Mulch
In this week’s episode of Ask Grumpy, Steve Bender, also known as Southern Living’s Grumpy Gardener, shares everything you need to know about mulch. Plus, he highlights his favorite perennials: catmint.
Ask Grumpy Credits:
Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host
Nellah McGough - Co-Host
Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living
Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer
Dominique Arciero - Audio Engineer/Producer
Isaac Nunn - Recording Tech
5/3/2023
10:20
For Lilac Lovers and Planting Lilies
On this episode of Southern Living’s Ask Grumpy podcast, Steve Bender also known as The Grumpy Gardener and his sidekick Nellah McGough share wise advice for lilac lovers. Plus, what you really need to know about planting lilies in your garden.
4/29/2023
11:44
Pruning Forsythia Pointers and Drift Roses
On this episode of Southern Living’s Ask Grumpy podcast, Steve Bender also known as The Grumpy Gardener and his sidekick Nellah McGough share smart pointers for pruning forsythia. Plus, Grumpy reveals the Plant of the Week, beautiful Drift Roses.
4/26/2023
10:21
Save My Azaleas! and Beware of Bradford Pears
In this episode of Southern Living’s Ask Grumpy podcast, Steve Bender also known as the Grumpy Gardener and his sidekick Nellah McGough helps one reader tackle an unusual azalea issue called azalea leaf gall. Plus, Grumpy warns listeners about the treacherous Bradford Pear.
4/22/2023
9:20
Help for Hydrangeas and Little Miss Figgy
In this episode of Southern Living’s Ask Grumpy podcast, Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener helps a reader with a hydrangea issue and also introduces us to the Plant of the Week, Little Miss Figgy.
Introducing Ask Grumpy, a new podcast featuring Steve Bender, AKA Southern Living’s Grumpy Gardener. For more than 20 years, Grumpy has been sharing advice on what to grow, when to plant, and how to manage just about anything in your garden. Tune in for short episodes every Wednesday and Saturday as Grumpy answers reader questions, solves seasonal conundrums, and provides need-to-know advice for gardeners with his very Grumpy sense of humor. Be sure to follow Ask Grumpy wherever you listen so you don't miss an episode.