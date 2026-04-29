Grumpy helps a reader tackle stubborn sucker growth, shares his favorite shade-loving caladiums, and breaks down the different varieties of bell peppers. Plus, don’t miss his very special Tip of the Week! You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Michael Onufrak - Audio Engineer/Producer Peyton Beckwith - Recording Producer Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Grumpy talks passalong plants, offers expert advice on getting your amaryllis to bloom, and reveals the secrets to helping your hydrangeas thrive. Plus, don’t miss his Tip of the Week on how to grow hydrangeas from cuttings! You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Michael Onufrak - Audio Engineer/Producer Peyton Beckwith - Recording Producer Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In this episode, a listener from Northern Virginia asks for advice on decorating a pergola with colorful, blooming vines. Grumpy shares tips on how to prune lavender and offers guidance on saving your hawthorn. Plus, tune in to learn about the Plant of the Week: Kousa dogwood! You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Michael Onufrak - Audio Engineer/Producer Peyton Beckwith - Recording Producer Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Grumpy answers readers’ questions about planting Little Miss Figgy outdoors, shares tips for saving your rosebush from losing its leaves and blooms, and introduces the Plant of the Week: Red Diamond Loropetalum. You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Michael Onufrak - Audio Engineer/Producer Peyton Beckwith - Recording Producer Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Grumpy shares advice on how to remove spiky smilax vine for good, explains why black walnut trees produce toxins and which plants can thrive around them, and helps a reader revive a rescued camellia with browning leaves. Plus, the Plant of the Week: White Wedding Hydrangea. You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Michael Onufrak - Audio Engineer/Producer Peyton Beckwith - Recording Producer Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Ask Grumpy

About Ask Grumpy

About Ask Grumpy

Ask Grumpy, a podcast featuring Steve Bender, AKA Southern Living’s Grumpy Gardener is back for Season 4. For more than 30 years, Grumpy has been sharing advice on what to grow, when to plant, and how to manage just about anything in your garden. Tune in for episodes every Wednesday as Grumpy answers reader questions, solves seasonal conundrums, and provides need-to-know advice for gardeners with his very Grumpy sense of humor. Be sure to follow Ask Grumpy wherever you listen so you don't miss an episode.