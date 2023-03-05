Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ask Grumpy in the App
Listen to Ask Grumpy in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Ask Grumpy

Ask Grumpy

Podcast Ask Grumpy
Podcast Ask Grumpy

Ask Grumpy

Southern Living
add
Introducing Ask Grumpy, a new podcast featuring Steve Bender, AKA Southern Living’s Grumpy Gardener. For more than 20 years, Grumpy has been sharing advice on w... More
LeisureHome & GardenEducationHow To
Introducing Ask Grumpy, a new podcast featuring Steve Bender, AKA Southern Living’s Grumpy Gardener. For more than 20 years, Grumpy has been sharing advice on w... More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Mad for Mulch
    In this week’s episode of Ask Grumpy, Steve Bender, also known as Southern Living’s Grumpy Gardener, shares everything you need to know about mulch. Plus, he highlights his favorite perennials: catmint. You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Dominique Arciero - Audio Engineer/Producer Isaac Nunn - Recording Tech Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    10:20
  • For Lilac Lovers and Planting Lilies
    On this episode of Southern Living’s Ask Grumpy podcast, Steve Bender also known as The Grumpy Gardener and his sidekick Nellah McGough share wise advice for lilac lovers. Plus, what you really need to know about planting lilies in your garden.  You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Dominique Arciero - Audio Engineer/Producer Isaac Nunn - Recording Tech Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    11:44
  • Pruning Forsythia Pointers and Drift Roses
    On this episode of Southern Living’s Ask Grumpy podcast, Steve Bender also known as The Grumpy Gardener and his sidekick Nellah McGough share smart pointers for pruning forsythia. Plus, Grumpy reveals the Plant of the Week, beautiful Drift Roses. You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Dominique Arciero - Audio Engineer/Producer Isaac Nunn - Recording Tech Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    10:21
  • Save My Azaleas! and Beware of Bradford Pears
    In this episode of Southern Living’s Ask Grumpy podcast, Steve Bender also known as the Grumpy Gardener and his sidekick Nellah McGough helps one reader tackle an unusual azalea issue called azalea leaf gall. Plus, Grumpy warns listeners about the treacherous Bradford Pear. You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Dominique Arciero - Audio Engineer/Producer Isaac Nunn - Recording Tech Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/22/2023
    9:20
  • Help for Hydrangeas and Little Miss Figgy
    In this episode of Southern Living’s Ask Grumpy podcast, Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener helps a reader with a hydrangea issue and also introduces us to the Plant of the Week, Little Miss Figgy. You can find us online at southernliving.com/askgrumpy Ask Grumpy Credits: Steve Bender aka The Grumpy Gardener - Host Nellah McGough - Co-Host Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Dominique Arciero - Audio Engineer/Producer Isaac Nunn - Recording Tech Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    10:19

More Leisure podcasts

About Ask Grumpy

Introducing Ask Grumpy, a new podcast featuring Steve Bender, AKA Southern Living’s Grumpy Gardener. For more than 20 years, Grumpy has been sharing advice on what to grow, when to plant, and how to manage just about anything in your garden. Tune in for short episodes every Wednesday and Saturday as Grumpy answers reader questions, solves seasonal conundrums, and provides need-to-know advice for gardeners with his very Grumpy sense of humor. Be sure to follow Ask Grumpy wherever you listen so you don't miss an episode.
Podcast website

Listen to Ask Grumpy, Nerds of Legend and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ask Grumpy

Ask Grumpy

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Ask Grumpy: Podcasts in Family