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372 episodes
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The Fourth (or Fifth, or technically the Third Part Two) War for Armageddon is here, and things are looking incredibly grim for the Imperium. In this massive episode, Bricky, DK, and Kirioth break down the epic conclusion of the 10th Edition storyline and the explosive kickoff to Warhammer 40k's 11th Edition.
Just as the Imperium thought the Orks were on the ropes after the Season of Fire, Ghazghkull Mag Uruk Thraka initiates a master plan. Using the experimental Mega-Tellyshokka, an entire Ork armada is instantly warped into the system, displacing entire moons and space stations in the process. With Wazdakka Gutsmek's relentless Speedwaaagh! tearing across the planet and encircling Hive Volcanus, all hope seems lost—until a ghost steps off a Space Wolves gunship. Commissar Sebastian Yarrick, Ol' Bale Eye himself, has returned to rally the desperate defense.
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00:00 Pancreas, New poster, Lunacy
11:30 High Elves
Welcome back to the Realm of Ridiculous! Today, DK and Bricky are joined by the legendary PancreasNoWork to journey to the donut-island of Ulthuan and discuss the most arrogant, powerful, and utterly ridiculous High Elves in Warhammer Fantasy.
Love them or hate them, the Asur have produced some of the greatest heroes in the setting. We're breaking down the legendary deeds, the massive egos, and the tragic lore of Ulthuan’s finest. From Aenarion pulling the Sword of Khaine to Alith Anar's absolute edgelord energy, who truly is the ultimate High Elf Chad?
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Devastation of Baal: Oh, so that's why they call it that | Warhammer 40k Lore07/22/2026 | 1h 50 mins.https://www.patreon.com/AdeptusRidiculous
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00:00 New minis, Dawn of War, Intro
10:00 Devastation of Baal
We’re finally covering the actual Devastation of Baal in full. Hive Fleet Leviathan is knocking on the doors of the Arx Angelicum, and Commander Dante is fighting through crushing existential dread and survivor's guilt to lead the sons of Sanguinius in what looks like a doomed final stand. DK, Bricky, and Kirioth break down the absolute bloodbath, from Gabriel Seth being the best boy and Ka'Bandha crashing the party uninvited, to Sanguinius forcing Dante to put another coin in the arcade machine of life.
This episode features Dante from the Warhammer 40,000™ Series.
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The Hive Mind is hungry, and it's heading straight for the Blood Angels. In part one of our massive Devastation of Baal coverage, we're joined by Kirioth to break down the Cryptus Campaign.
What was supposed to be the ultimate shield system against Hive Fleet Leviathan turns into an absolute nightmare of frozen bug ships, desperate Cadian last stands, and a Tyranid swarm so massive it literally blacks out the skies. Things get so incredibly bleak that Commander Dante and the Blood Angels have to rely on a literal C'tan-throwing Necron team-up just to buy some time. We cover the tragic fall of the Shieldworlds, the Sanguinor finally breaking its silence, and why Dante is just having the absolute worst week of his long, long life.
Part 2 coming next week!
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Cypher: The Fallen Angel Who Walked to the Golden Throne | Warhammer 40k Lore07/08/2026 | 1h 30 mins.https://www.patreon.com/AdeptusRidiculous
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For over 10,000 years, the Dark Angels have relentlessly hunted a mysterious figure known only as Lord Cypher. A Fallen Angel who has played both saboteur and savior, he haunts his former brothers while carrying the Lion's unbroken blade on his back—a weapon he never draws. In this episode, Bricky, DK, and The Amber King dive deep into the grimdark origins of Caliban. We explore the primordial, monster-infested death world; the rise of The Order; and the intertwined destinies of Zahariel, Sar Luther, and Lion El'Jonson. From the treacherous secrets of the Horus Heresy to Cypher's shocking arrival at the Siege of Terra and his eventual journey to the very steps of the Emperor's Golden Throne, we attempt to unravel the Imperium's greatest enigma.
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About Adeptus Ridiculous
Join lifelong Warhammer fan Bricky, grimdark greenhorn DKdiamantes, and the stoic stallion Kirioth as they dive headfirst into the deep ocean of Warhammer 40,000 lore. Armed with the brilliant research of our lead writer Possum, the trio leaves no stone unturned. From superhuman space warriors and depraved cultists to green-skinned Mad Max rejects, no aspect of the grimdark future is too ridiculous for these nerds to tackle.Unofficial Warhammer 40k Podcast.Podcast website
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