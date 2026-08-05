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The Hive Mind is hungry, and it's heading straight for the Blood Angels. In part one of our massive Devastation of Baal coverage, we're joined by Kirioth to break down the Cryptus Campaign.

What was supposed to be the ultimate shield system against Hive Fleet Leviathan turns into an absolute nightmare of frozen bug ships, desperate Cadian last stands, and a Tyranid swarm so massive it literally blacks out the skies. Things get so incredibly bleak that Commander Dante and the Blood Angels have to rely on a literal C'tan-throwing Necron team-up just to buy some time. We cover the tragic fall of the Shieldworlds, the Sanguinor finally breaking its silence, and why Dante is just having the absolute worst week of his long, long life.

Part 2 coming next week!

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