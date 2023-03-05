Lifelong Warhammer fan Bricky and grimdark greenhorn Dkdiamantes delve into the incredibly vast ocean that is Warhammer 40000 lore in this unofficial Warhammer ... More
BE'LAKOR AND THE GREATER DAEMONS: RUINOUS POWERS INCARNATE | Warhammer 40k Lore
5/3/2023
43:50
ARKS OF OMEN: THE LION | Warhammer 40k Lore
4/26/2023
1:10:54
THE MASTER OF MANKIND | Warhammer 40k Book Review & Discussion
4/23/2023
44:31
DARK ANGELS - REPENT! | Warhammer 40k Lore
The Dark Angels were the I Legion of the twenty original Space Marine Legions. Their Primarch is Lion El'Jonson. Though they claim complete allegiance and service to the Emperor of Mankind, their actions and secret goals at times seem at odds with that professed loyalty, as the Dark Angels strive above all other things to atone for an ancient crime of betrayal committed over 10,000 standard years ago during the Horus Heresy, when some of their brethren were turned to the side of Chaos. These traitors are known to those few Dark Angels granted knowledge of their existence as the "Fallen Angels" or just "The Fallen." In the eyes of the Chapter's leaders, there is only one way that the Chapter can ever atone for its shame, restoring its honour and trust in the eyes of the Emperor -- all of the Fallen must be found and either made to repent their ancient sin, or slain. Support the show
4/19/2023
1:04:10
LION EL'JONSON: ALL HAIL THE COMING OF THE DESTROYER | Warhammer 40k Lore
Lion El'Jonson, also known as The Lion and The First, is the Primarch of the Dark Angels. He was scattered along with the other Primarchs to the far corners of the galaxy. He finally came to rest on the world Caliban, a beautiful but blighted world tainted by Chaos due to its proximity to the Eye of Terror. Lion El'Jonson was renowned for a level of strategic brilliance and martial prowess that was rivaled perhaps only by Horus, but was distrusted by his brother Primarchs for his secretive and taciturn nature. The Chaos emissary to Lorgar called him the Duelist.
