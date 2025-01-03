About Hobby Nonsense

Hobby Nonsense celebrates the stories, passion, and nostalgia behind non-sports cards and collectibles. From iconic franchises like Star Wars and Marvel to hidden gems, we explore the culture, art, and personal connections that make these pieces more than just collectibles. Each episode features discussions on the latest products, deep dives into unique stories, surprising finds, and tips for navigating the ever-evolving hobby—all with a healthy dose of nonsense. Whether you’re hunting rare gems or rediscovering childhood favorites, this is your guide to the fascinating world of collecting.