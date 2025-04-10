Cast Party: A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast

The Lost Party of Avrosa attend the Masquerade at Castle Ravenloft
Support the show directly over on Patreon!
Snag Your Cast Party Merch!
Additional Audio by the incredible, TableTop Audio
Follow us on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter!
Business Email: [email protected]
Cast Party P.O. Box:
Cast Party
120 Hawley St
Binghamton, NY 13901
Ryan (Director) - @Ry.McManus
Vince (Theren) - @JettAndPebbles
Jose (Alizzato) - @DMJoseG
Christian (Enzo) - @CaptainCarlson
Mae (Zielle) - @MaeLeFay
Betty (Dahlia) - @BettyTheBeholder
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices