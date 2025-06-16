Ranger Bill is a Christian radio program from the 1950s, produced by Moody Radio. With over 200 episodes produced, Ranger Bill stars Miron Canaday as the title character and Stumpy Jenkins and Ed Ronne, Sr as Grey Wolf. The main character, Ranger Bill, is a forest ranger located in the town of Knotty Pine along the Rocky Mountains. The show describes the various tales of the adventures of Ranger Bill and his friends.Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradioListen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio

About Ranger Bill

"Ranger Bill" was a popular Christian radio adventure series from the 1950s and 1960s, produced by Moody Bible Institute (Moody Radio). It captivated audiences with thrilling tales of outdoor adventures, mystery, and moral lessons, all rooted in Christian values.Here's a breakdown of the series:Plot and Setting: The show is set in the fictional town of Knotty Pine, located in the Rocky Mountains. It follows the daring exploits of Ranger Bill Jefferson, a dedicated forest ranger, and his companions. Over 200 episodes were produced, detailing various situations Ranger Bill and his friends had to solve, from finding lost children to dealing with natural disasters and even more fantastical occurrences.Main Characters:Ranger Bill Jefferson: The chief forest ranger, described as a well-built, capable leader. He is a former US Marine who lives with his mother in Knotty Pine. Miron Canaday voiced this character.Stumpy Jenkins: Ranger Bill's humorous sidekick, often referred to as "The Old Timer." He is known for his superb marksmanship and loves telling jokes. Miron Canaday also voiced Stumpy.Gray Wolf: A Native American of the Dakota tribe and also a forest ranger. He is knowledgeable in both modern forest management and the traditional ways of his people. Ed Ronne, Sr., voiced Gray Wolf.Henry Scott: Ranger Bill's teenage ward who assists in many park ranger tasks and hopes to become a ranger himself. Roger Compton voiced Henry Scott.Ralph Carpenter: Another young ranger who frequently joined Bill's adventures.Themes: "Ranger Bill" consistently delivered wholesome entertainment with a strong Christian message. The episodes often explored moral dilemmas and instilled positive values. While beloved, some segments and language from the original broadcasts might be considered culturally insensitive by today's standards.Production:Producer: Moody Bible Institute (Moody Radio)Voice Actors: Miron Canaday (Ranger Bill, Stumpy Jenkins), Ed Ronne, Sr. (Gray Wolf), Roger Compton (Henry Scott).Writers: Charles Erkhart, John Rowan.Directors: Jim Grant, Charles Christansen.Sound Effects: John McCombe.Broadcast History: The series ran from 1950 to 1954 in a 15-minute format on WMBI in Chicago and was syndicated as a 30-minute show from 1954 to 1962. It remains a beloved piece of old-time radio history and is still enjoyed by many fans today.