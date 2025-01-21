EPISODE ONE: 'MONSTERS'A routine medical for a jobbing actor becomes a waking anxiety dream, as they become trapped in a featureless building that never was. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

EPISODE TWO:'American Plugs'A corporate gig for a stand-up comedian goes sour when the weird audience don't appear to share any of the performer's references.

EPISODE THREE: A TV director sees a ghostly figure during a location visit to an abandoned nuclear facility, but the face of the phantom is strangely familiar…

EPISODE FOUR: An actor shares memories of a school trip to an ancient church, and a terrifying face that nobody else could see.

About Broken Veil

Writers Will Maclean (The Apparition Phase) and Joel Morris (Charlie Brooker's Wipe) investigate weird, unsettling, possibly supernatural stories that have affected their friends, and explore the places where they might have happened.A psychogeographic journey into the strangeness close at hand...Headphones on. Lights off. Join us...With Will Maclean and Joel MorrisMusic by Philip MorrisProduction and additional music cues by Joel MorrisTheme music by Josienne ClarkThanks to all our contributors.> For full credits, see episode six.Broken Veil is a production of Cheese & PickleIn association with Loudburst