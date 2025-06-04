Red for Revolution 2 - Never Will I Marry

Jazmine uncovers her grandmother's journals, shedding light on previously unknown aspects of her inner life and igniting the tale of how Ella and Lorraine reconnected in 1971, New York City for a taping of the TV show Black Dreams after their passionate first encounter in Gary.Red for Revolution is created, written, and directed by Jana Naomi Smith with Musical Direction by Tammy L. Hall and Sound Design by Collin Gerald Thomas. Original Music by Tammy L. Hall and Jana Naomi Smith and performed by Renée Wilson, Loretta Devine, and Jordan Hull featuring the Red for Revolution band, Tammy L. Hall on piano, Kofy Brown on electric Bass, Ruth Davies on acoustic Bass, Ruthie Price on drums, Kristen Strom on saxophone and flute, and Vicki Randle on percussion. Cover art by Shefon N. Taylor. The series is executive produced by Renée Wilson, Jana Naomi Smith, and Meta Mana Media with associate producers Jordan Hull, Adrian Snegg, and Vanessa E. Williams. All episodes produced by Liz McBee.The Red for Revolution team would like to thank each person who helped bring this project to life. Please visit redforrevolution.com for the complete credit and gratitude list. For additional resources and to sign up for our newsletter visit redforrevolution.com.This audio drama was recorded under the SAG-AFTRA 2020 New Media Principal Performer Contract. Episode Two Cast:Jordan Hull a s Jazmine JamesS. Epatha Merkerson as Ella Ali (Present Day)Loretta Devine as Lorraine Giovanni (Present Day)Renée Wilson as Lorraine Giovanni (1970s)Rutina Wesley as Ella Ali (1970s)Don Daniels as Sean Alimi Ballard as LeRoyCaro Guzmán as KathyMal'akiy Rhoden as JoeMark Thompson as Black Dreams HostMiles Agee as Black Dreams ProducerKrystel Roche as RoselineMathew Quitney as Party-Guestadrienne maree brown as series sonic guide Music Featured:“I Don’t Want To Know”Written by Jana Naomi SmithOriginal Composition by Tammy L. Hall Performed by René Wilson and the Red For Revolution Band“My Love Ain’t No Play Thang”Written by Jana Naomi SmithOriginal Composition by Tammy L. Hall Performed by René Wilson and the Red For Revolution Band“Never Will I Marry”Written by Frank LoesserPerformed by Renée Wilson and the Red For Revolution BandCourtesy of MPL Music PublishingFor Radiotopia Presents, Yooree Losordo is the Managing Producer. Audrey Mardavich is the Executive Producer. Red for Revolution is part of Radiotopia Presents, a podcast feed that debuts limited-run, artist-owned series from new and original voices.