As tensions escalate and hearts are both shattered and healed, our season one love story reaches its climax in the City of Love. Jazmine’s family surprises her with a graduation trip to Paris, but little do they know, she has a surprise of her own in store.Red for Revolution is created, written, and directed by Jana Naomi Smith with Musical Direction by Tammy L. Hall and Sound Design by Collin Gerald Thomas. Original Music by Tammy L. Hall and Jana Naomi Smith and performed by Renée Wilson, Loretta Devine, and Jordan Hull featuring the Red for Revolution band, Tammy L. Hall on piano, Kofy Brown on electric Bass, Ruth Davies on acoustic Bass, Ruthie Price on drums, Kristen Strom on saxophone and flute, and Vicki Randle on percussion. Cover art by Shefon N. Taylor. The series is executive produced by Renée Wilson, Jana Naomi Smith, and Meta Mana Media with associate producers Jordan Hull, Adrian Snegg, and Vanessa E. Williams. All episodes produced by Liz McBee.The Red for Revolution team would like to thank each person who helped bring this project to life. Please visit redforrevolution.com for the complete credit and gratitude list. For additional resources and to sign up for our newsletter visit redforrevolution.com.This audio drama was recorded under the SAG-AFTRA 2020 New Media Principal Performer Contract. Episode Six Cast:Jordan Hull a s Jazmine JamesS. Epatha Merkerson as Ella Ali (Present Day)Loretta Devine as Lorraine Giovanni (Present Day)Renée Wilson as Lorraine Giovanni (1970s)Rutina Wesley as Ella Ali (1970s)Alimi Ballard as LeRoyJennifer Beals as Suzanne Sands Mal'akiy Rhoden as Miles JamesAshley J. Hobbs as Airline AnnouncerMathew Quitney as Stage ManagerChristine Angelique as Paris Music Festival Announcer Caro Guzmán as AdrienneMusic Featured:“I Don’t Want To Know”Written by Jana Naomi SmithOriginal Composition by Tammy L. Hall Performed by Jordan Hull “I Love Paris”Written by Cole PorterPerformed by Loretta Devine and the Red for Revolution BandCourtesy of WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC INC.“Dare To Love”Written by Jana Naomi SmithOriginal Composition by Tammy L. Hall Performed by Loretta Devine and the Red For Revolution BandFor Radiotopia Presents, Yooree Losordo is the Managing Producer. Audrey Mardavich is the Executive Producer. Red for Revolution is part of Radiotopia Presents, a podcast feed that debuts limited-run, artist-owned series from new and original voices.
--------
41:30
Red for Revolution 5 - Send in the Clowns
As tensions between Jazmine and her mother boil over, Grandma Ella steps in, guiding the three women to confront the painful reality of intergenerational homophobia. Meanwhile, back in the 1970s, the stakes soar for Ella and Lorraine’s relationship as young Ella is falsely accused of a crime. Red for Revolution is created, written, and directed by Jana Naomi Smith with Musical Direction by Tammy L. Hall and Sound Design by Collin Gerald Thomas. Original Music by Tammy L. Hall and Jana Naomi Smith and performed by Renée Wilson, Loretta Devine, and Jordan Hull featuring the Red for Revolution band, Tammy L. Hall on piano, Kofy Brown on electric Bass, Ruth Davies on acoustic Bass, Ruthie Price on drums, Kristen Strom on saxophone and flute, and Vicki Randle on percussion. Cover art by Shefon N. Taylor. The series is executive produced by Renée Wilson, Jana Naomi Smith, and Meta Mana Media with associate producers Jordan Hull, Adrian Snegg, and Vanessa E. Williams. All episodes produced by Liz McBee.The Red for Revolution team would like to thank each person who helped bring this project to life. Please visit redforrevolution.com for the complete credit and gratitude list. For additional resources and to sign up for our newsletter visit redforrevolution.com.This audio drama was recorded under the SAG-AFTRA 2020 New Media Principal Performer Contract. Episode 5 Cast:Jordan Hull a s Jazmine JamesS. Epatha Merkerson as Ella Ali (Present Day)Loretta Devine as Lorraine Giovanni (Present Day)Renée Wilson as Lorraine Giovanni (1970s)Rutina Wesley as Ella Ali (1970s)Don Daniels as Sean Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Delores AliDanny Glover as Howard AliJennifer Beals as Suzanne Sands Vanessa E. Williams as Barbra GravesJoNell Kennedy as News ReporterMark Thompson as William DavisCaro Guzmán as KathyMiles Agee as Vincent and PreacherXavier Miles Temple as Nightclub RunnerMusic Featured:“His Eye is on the Sparrow”Written by Civilla Durfee Martin and Charles Hutchinson GabrielPerformed by Renée Wilson“Send In The Clowns”Written by Stephen SondheimPerformed by Renée Wilson and Jordan Hull and the Red for Revolution BandCourtesy of WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC INC.For Radiotopia Presents, Yooree Losordo is the Managing Producer. Audrey Mardavich is the Executive Producer. Red for Revolution is part of Radiotopia Presents, a podcast feed that debuts limited-run, artist-owned series from new and original voices.
--------
43:11
Red for Revolution 4 - He Looked Beyond My Faults
Jazmine holds space for Ms. Lorraine as she shares her story of substance abuse, inspiring a conversation about grace and self-acceptance. Meanwhile, back in the 70s, a younger Lorraine confesses her substance abuse to Ella, generating a difficult impasse between the two. Red for Revolution is created, written, and directed by Jana Naomi Smith with Musical Direction by Tammy L. Hall and Sound Design by Collin Gerald Thomas. Original Music by Tammy L. Hall and Jana Naomi Smith and performed by Renée Wilson, Loretta Devine, and Jordan Hull featuring the Red for Revolution band, Tammy L. Hall on piano, Kofy Brown on electric Bass, Ruth Davies on acoustic Bass, Ruthie Price on drums, Kristen Strom on saxophone and flute, and Vicki Randle on percussion. Cover art by Shefon N. Taylor. The series is executive produced by Renée Wilson, Jana Naomi Smith, and Meta Mana Media with associate producers Jordan Hull, Adrian Snegg, and Vanessa E. Williams. All episodes produced by Liz McBee.The Red for Revolution team would like to thank each person who helped bring this project to life. Please visit redforrevolution.com for the complete credit and gratitude list. For additional resources and to sign up for our newsletter visit redforrevolution.com.This audio drama was recorded under the SAG-AFTRA 2020 New Media Principal Performer Contract. Episode Four Cast:Jordan Hull a s Jazmine JamesS. Epatha Merkerson as Ella Ali (Present Day)Loretta Devine as Lorraine Giovanni (Present Day)Renée Wilson as Lorraine Giovanni (1970s)Rutina Wesley as Ella Ali (1970s)Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Delores AliDanny Glover as Howard AliCaro Guzman as KathyDavid Alan Graf as Dean McKennaXavier Miles Temple as Robberadrienne maree brown as series sonic guide Music Featured:“He Looked Beyond My Fault”Written by Dottie RamboPerformed by Loretta DevineCourtesy of Tomorrowland Music, Designer Music, Brandee-Vah Publishing, Capitol CMG PublishingFor Radiotopia Presents, Yooree Losordo is the Managing Producer. Audrey Mardavich is the Executive Producer. Red for Revolution is part of Radiotopia Presents, a podcast feed that debuts limited-run, artist-owned series from new and original voices.
--------
29:22
Red for Revolution 3 - Stormy Weather
As Jazmine grapples with self-acceptance, Grandma Ella and Ms. Lorraine feel compelled to share their respective insecurities. This leads to a poignant recollection of the day a power outage compelled a young Ella and Lorraine to reveal their deepest secrets and vulnerabilities.Red for Revolution is created, written, and directed by Jana Naomi Smith with Musical Direction by Tammy L. Hall and Sound Design by Collin Gerald Thomas. Original Music by Tammy L. Hall and Jana Naomi Smith and performed by Renée Wilson, Loretta Devine, and Jordan Hull featuring the Red for Revolution band, Tammy L. Hall on piano, Kofy Brown on electric Bass, Ruth Davies on acoustic Bass, Ruthie Price on drums, Kristen Strom on saxophone and flute, and Vicki Randle on percussion. Cover art by Shefon N. Taylor. The series is executive produced by Renée Wilson, Jana Naomi Smith, and Meta Mana Media with associate producers Jordan Hull, Adrian Snegg, and Vanessa E. Williams. All episodes produced by Liz McBee.The Red for Revolution team would like to thank each person who helped bring this project to life. Please visit redforrevolution.com for the complete credit and gratitude list. For additional resources and to sign up for our newsletter visit redforrevolution.com.This audio drama was recorded under the SAG-AFTRA 2020 New Media Principal Performer Contract. Episode Three Cast:Jordan Hull a s Jazmine JamesS. Epatha Merkerson as Ella Ali (Present Day)Loretta Devine as Lorraine Giovanni (Present Day)Renée Wilson as Lorraine Giovanni (1970s)Rutina Wesley as Ella Ali (1970s)Jennifer Beals as Suzanne Sands David Alan Graf as PilotAshley J. Hobbs as Rubyadrienne maree brown as series sonic guide Music Featured:“Stormy Weather”Written by Harold ArlenPerformed by Loretta Devine and Renée WilsonCourtesy of BMG, Round Hill Music, Sony Music Publishing and S.A. MusicFor Radiotopia Presents, Yooree Losordo is the Managing Producer. Audrey Mardavich is the Executive Producer. Red for Revolution is part of Radiotopia Presents, a podcast feed that debuts limited-run, artist-owned series from new and original voices.
--------
32:06
Red for Revolution 2 - Never Will I Marry
Jazmine uncovers her grandmother's journals, shedding light on previously unknown aspects of her inner life and igniting the tale of how Ella and Lorraine reconnected in 1971, New York City for a taping of the TV show Black Dreams after their passionate first encounter in Gary.Red for Revolution is created, written, and directed by Jana Naomi Smith with Musical Direction by Tammy L. Hall and Sound Design by Collin Gerald Thomas. Original Music by Tammy L. Hall and Jana Naomi Smith and performed by Renée Wilson, Loretta Devine, and Jordan Hull featuring the Red for Revolution band, Tammy L. Hall on piano, Kofy Brown on electric Bass, Ruth Davies on acoustic Bass, Ruthie Price on drums, Kristen Strom on saxophone and flute, and Vicki Randle on percussion. Cover art by Shefon N. Taylor. The series is executive produced by Renée Wilson, Jana Naomi Smith, and Meta Mana Media with associate producers Jordan Hull, Adrian Snegg, and Vanessa E. Williams. All episodes produced by Liz McBee.The Red for Revolution team would like to thank each person who helped bring this project to life. Please visit redforrevolution.com for the complete credit and gratitude list. For additional resources and to sign up for our newsletter visit redforrevolution.com.This audio drama was recorded under the SAG-AFTRA 2020 New Media Principal Performer Contract. Episode Two Cast:Jordan Hull a s Jazmine JamesS. Epatha Merkerson as Ella Ali (Present Day)Loretta Devine as Lorraine Giovanni (Present Day)Renée Wilson as Lorraine Giovanni (1970s)Rutina Wesley as Ella Ali (1970s)Don Daniels as Sean Alimi Ballard as LeRoyCaro Guzmán as KathyMal'akiy Rhoden as JoeMark Thompson as Black Dreams HostMiles Agee as Black Dreams ProducerKrystel Roche as RoselineMathew Quitney as Party-Guestadrienne maree brown as series sonic guide Music Featured:“I Don’t Want To Know”Written by Jana Naomi SmithOriginal Composition by Tammy L. Hall Performed by René Wilson and the Red For Revolution Band“My Love Ain’t No Play Thang”Written by Jana Naomi SmithOriginal Composition by Tammy L. Hall Performed by René Wilson and the Red For Revolution Band“Never Will I Marry”Written by Frank LoesserPerformed by Renée Wilson and the Red For Revolution BandCourtesy of MPL Music PublishingFor Radiotopia Presents, Yooree Losordo is the Managing Producer. Audrey Mardavich is the Executive Producer. Red for Revolution is part of Radiotopia Presents, a podcast feed that debuts limited-run, artist-owned series from new and original voices.
Radiotopia Presents: Red for Revolution is an audio drama centering intergenerational stories of Black women, queer love, and liberation. We meet Jazmine, an 18-year-old grappling with her queer identity, first crush, and the delicate task of mending her relationship with her homophobic mother. As Jazmine seeks solace and guidance from her grandmother, we are transported back to 1971, to follow the passionate love affair between jazz singer Lorraine Giovanni and activist Ella Ali. Two remarkable women from vastly different backgrounds, with opposing political views and living oceans apart, embark on a romance that defies all conventions.