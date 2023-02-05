Hosted by Donnie Peters and Tim Duckworth, the PokerGO Podcast is the home of the best conversations about the latest happenings in the world of poker.
The Pok... More
Available Episodes
5 of 390
We Let the Animals Loose On High Stakes Poker
The entire poker world has been talking about it, so we will too. Donnie Peters and Tim Duckworth recap the High Stakes Poker livestream that featured Matt Berkey, Nik Airball, and Doug Polk. The hosts also preview the new High Stakes Duel match and announce a couple of special items for the podcast family.
5/2/2023
1:02:22
Special Live Edition of High Stakes Poker Coming Soon
Donnie Peters and Tim Duckworth discuss the big news regarding the upcoming special edition livestream of High Stakes Poker. For the first time ever, High Stakes Poker will be shown via a special livestreamed event. It takes place on Thursday, April 27, and the hosts discuss the lineup and more.
4/19/2023
47:11
2023 WSOP Streaming Announced!
Hosts Donnie Peters and Tim Duckworth discuss PokerGO's WSOP streaming plans, Shaun Deeb's weight-loss prop bet, Nik Airball versus Matt Berkey, and more.
4/14/2023
47:42
Martin Zamani Wins U.S. Poker Open
Donnie Peters and Tim Duckworth wrap up the 2023 U.S. Poker Open, including winner interviews with Isaac Kempton, Isaac Haxton, and Dan Smith. Martin Zamani won the final event and the overall series title. Become an annual subscriber to PokerGO.com and receive 24/7 access to the best poker content all year long. Become an annual member by June 6, 2023, for a chance to win a seat to the $1,000,000 freeroll PGT Championship. Check out the details at https://www.pgt.com/dream-seat.
4/6/2023
48:32
Phil Hellmuth Gets First PGT Victory!
Phil Hellmuth earned his first PokerGO Tour (PGT) victory, and Donnie Peters and Tim Duckworth are here to talk about it. Hellmuth won U.S. Poker Open Event #5 for $211,200. Hear the winner interview with Hellmuth after he grabbed the trophy.
Hosted by Donnie Peters and Tim Duckworth, the PokerGO Podcast is the home of the best conversations about the latest happenings in the world of poker.
The PokerGO Podcast covers the global tournament scene, high-stakes cash games, industry news, and the latest in poker on TV. You'll hear guest interviews from the latest poker tournament winners and notable poker personalities.