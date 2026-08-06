Donnie and Remko recap a wild day of poker as the 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event final table played down from seven players to two. They catch up with Michael Gagliano and Greg Mueller after they bust, and Lucas Jumalon and Lauri Saaskilahti to preview heads-up play.



Follow Donnie on Twitter: @Donnie_Peters

Follow Remko on Twitter: @RemkoRinkema

Follow PokerGO on Twitter: @PokerGO



Subscribe to PokerGO today to receive 24/7 access to the world’s largest poker content library, including High Stakes Poker, No Gamble, No Future, and more. Use the promo code PODCAST to receive $20 off your first year of a new annual subscription. Join today at PokerGO.com.



Play free poker against real players anytime, anywhere on PlayPokerGO.



Build your path to poker mastery for free with Octopi Poker.



Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/pokergo-podcast--5877082/support.