Here's the Checklist You MUST Do Before Any Porsche Road Trip
In this episode of Rennthusiast Radio, Derek and Will dive into essential maintenance tips for Porsche enthusiasts and what you should bring with you in case of emergency when on the road. Please like, comment and subscibe! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
46:42
The Hard Lessons Learned Buying Our First Porsches
In this episode of Rennthusiast Radio, Derek and Will reminisce about their first Porsche purchases and the sometimes painful lessons learned from them. Enjoy! Please don't forget to like and subscribe. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
47:28
Turn it to 11: The Boxster Spyder podcast and 4 Cyl Cayman 718 Review!
In this episode, Derek and Will dive into the world of the Porsche Spyder. Derek gives his review of the 718 GTS and the two figure out the best Boxster for daily driving. Please Star and Subscribe! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
46:23
From Garage Goals to Big Decisions: What’s Happening with Our Porsches
From repairs to sales, Will and Derek update everyone on the latest news regarding their cars. Please rate and subscribe! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
28:04
The 8 Absolute Worst Mods You Can Make to Your Porsche
In this episode, Will and Derek discuss some of the worst modifications that can be made to your Porsche. While keeping personal preference aside, here are 8 mods that might have a potential impact on the car's value and integrity. Erik Lind, our resident Porsche Mechanic, also weighs in on this topic in Mechanic's Corner! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Rennthusiast Radio is a down-to-earth Porsche podcast filled with straight talk for everyday Porsche enthusiasts. Hosts Will and Derek are here to share our successes and mistakes in our relentless obsession with owning and experiencing these captivating cars. Join us for a weekly journey through the world of Porsche ownership. Whether it’s from our own very tangible, hands-on ownership experiences or from the viewpoints of our guests – people who you want to hear from about the hobby – each episode is going to give you a weekly dose of Porsche entertainment. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.