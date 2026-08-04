Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

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411 episodes
- Cool Flowers can bring some of the earliest, strongest, and most rewarding blooms of the season — but only when their timing and needs are understood. In this episode, Lisa walks through five common pitfalls that can trip up gardeners and flower farmers, plus the simple shifts that can set you up for cool-season success.
Mentions
Silage Tarp
Plug Suppliers: Farmer Bailey, Ball Hort/Colorlink
Cool Flower Seeds from The Gardener's Workshop
Lisa's Book, Cool Flowers
Online Course: Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest
TGW Phone App/Live Shopping Show
Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
- If you are a Southerner or a Northerner, you may think the Cool Flower concept doesn't work for you. Nothing could be further from the truth! When you find your planting time sweet spot, you will be the envy of all your grower friends, and your customers will think you are nothing short of a miracle worker!
As a Southerner, I spent years at the farmers market watching customers love on my sweet peas and tell me why they can't be grown here - Ha!
Meanwhile, I hear from my northern flower farming friends that they have become driven to find ways to get this plant family in the ground earlier and earlier each year to reap the benefits!
Cool Flowers are for everyone. Myth busted, truth unveiled!
Enjoy this week's episode for my best Cool Flower tips and recommendations for Southerners and Northerners.
Mentions
Online Course: Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest
Request the FREE webinar: 3 Foolproof Steps to Success with Cool Flowers
Lisa's Book, Cool Flowers
Request the Cool Flowers video book study
Lisa's Book, The Cut Flower Handbook
TGW Phone App/Live Shopping Show
Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
- It may be hot outside, but now is the time to start thinking about spring flowers. In this episode, Lisa shares why July planning is the key to earlier blooms, stronger plants, and a spring garden that’s already set up for success long before winter arrives.
Mentions
Register for a Free Live Webinar: When Do YOU Plant Cool Flowers?
The Garden Club of Virginia's Historic Garden Week
The BIG Calendar-Journal
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!
The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
- What do you do when the garden bursts into bloom all at once — and then leaves you with buckets of flowers, wasted stems, or an empty-looking garden a few weeks later? In this episode, Lisa shares how simple succession planting can help spread out the work, extend the harvest, and keep flowers coming through the season.
Mentions
The Cut Flower Handbook: Hardcover, Spiral-Bound
The BIG Calendar-Journal
Plant-It-Pink Video Series (on YouTube)
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!
The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
- Summer slowdowns can feel discouraging when the flowers are blooming, but sales suddenly go quiet. In this episode, Lisa shares practical ways to make the most of the season: using extra flowers for marketing, creating simple offers, preparing for fall sales, and making smart decisions instead of panicked ones.
Mentions
Book, The Flower Farmer by Lynn Byczynski
Amy's Organic Garden on Instagram
Rooster Pepper Seeds (for fall wreaths)
The Flower Farmer Club, Presented by The Gardener's Workshop
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!
The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
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About Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler
Join Lisa Mason Ziegler of The Gardener's Workshop on the Field and Garden Podcast talking flower farming, cut-flower gardening, business, and all things related!Podcast website
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