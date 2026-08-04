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Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

Lisa Mason Ziegler
Home & GardenLeisure
Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler
Latest episode

411 episodes

  • Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

    #406: Top 5 Mistakes, Cool Flowers Edition (Encore)

    08/04/2026 | 19 mins.
    Cool Flowers can bring some of the earliest, strongest, and most rewarding blooms of the season — but only when their timing and needs are understood. In this episode, Lisa walks through five common pitfalls that can trip up gardeners and flower farmers, plus the simple shifts that can set you up for cool-season success.

    Mentions
    ⁠⁠Silage Tarp⁠⁠
    Plug Suppliers: ⁠⁠Farmer Bailey⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Ball Hort/Colorlink⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠Cool Flower Seeds ⁠⁠from The Gardener's Workshop
    Lisa's Book, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Online Course: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠TGW Phone App/Live Shopping Show⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    The⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Field and Garden Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, owner of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Gardener’s Workshop,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Flower Farming School Online,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Farmer-Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Florist School Online.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and connect with Lisa on social media!
  • Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

    #405: Cool Flowers, Unveiling the Truth (Encore)

    07/28/2026 | 32 mins.
    If you are a Southerner or a Northerner, you may think the Cool Flower concept doesn't work for you. Nothing could be further from the truth! When you find your planting time sweet spot, you will be the envy of all your grower friends, and your customers will think you are nothing short of a miracle worker!

    As a Southerner, I spent years at the farmers market watching customers love on my sweet peas and tell me why they can't be grown here - Ha!

    Meanwhile, I hear from my northern flower farming friends that they have become driven to find ways to get this plant family in the ground earlier and earlier each year to reap the benefits!

    Cool Flowers are for everyone. Myth busted, truth unveiled!

    Enjoy this week's episode for my best Cool Flower tips and recommendations for Southerners and Northerners.

    Mentions
    Online Course: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    Request the FREE webinar: ⁠⁠⁠3 Foolproof Steps to Success with Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠
    Lisa's Book, ⁠⁠⁠Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠Request the Cool Flowers video book study⁠⁠
    Lisa's Book, ⁠⁠The Cut Flower Handbook⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠TGW Phone App/Live Shopping Show⁠⁠
    ⁠Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    The⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Field and Garden Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, owner of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Gardener’s Workshop,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Flower Farming School Online,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Farmer-Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Florist School Online.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and connect with Lisa on social media!
  • Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

    #404: July Check-In: Spring Flowers Start Now

    07/21/2026 | 26 mins.
    It may be hot outside, but now is the time to start thinking about spring flowers. In this episode, Lisa shares why July planning is the key to earlier blooms, stronger plants, and a spring garden that’s already set up for success long before winter arrives.

    Mentions
    Register for a Free Live Webinar: When Do YOU Plant Cool Flowers?
    The Garden Club of Virginia's Historic Garden Week

    The BIG Calendar-Journal

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    The⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Field and Garden Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, owner of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Gardener’s Workshop,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Flower Farming School Online,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Farmer-Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Florist School Online.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and connect with Lisa on social media!
  • Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

    #403: When Everything Blooms at Once

    07/14/2026 | 27 mins.
    What do you do when the garden bursts into bloom all at once — and then leaves you with buckets of flowers, wasted stems, or an empty-looking garden a few weeks later? In this episode, Lisa shares how simple succession planting can help spread out the work, extend the harvest, and keep flowers coming through the season.

    Mentions
    The Cut Flower Handbook: Hardcover, Spiral-Bound
    The BIG Calendar-Journal
    ﻿Plant-It-Pink Video Series (on YouTube)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    The⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Field and Garden Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, owner of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Gardener’s Workshop,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Flower Farming School Online,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Farmer-Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Florist School Online.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and connect with Lisa on social media!
  • Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

    #402: When Flower Sales Drop: What to Do Next

    07/07/2026 | 32 mins.
    Summer slowdowns can feel discouraging when the flowers are blooming, but sales suddenly go quiet. In this episode, Lisa shares practical ways to make the most of the season: using extra flowers for marketing, creating simple offers, preparing for fall sales, and making smart decisions instead of panicked ones.
    Mentions
    Book, The Flower Farmer by Lynn Byczynski
    Amy's Organic Garden on Instagram
    Rooster Pepper Seeds (for fall wreaths)
    The Flower Farmer Club, Presented by The Gardener's Workshop
    ⁠⁠Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    The⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Field and Garden Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, owner of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Gardener’s Workshop,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Flower Farming School Online,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Farmer-Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Florist School Online.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and connect with Lisa on social media!
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About Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler
Join Lisa Mason Ziegler of The Gardener's Workshop on the Field and Garden Podcast talking flower farming, cut-flower gardening, business, and all things related!
Podcast website
Home & GardenLeisure

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