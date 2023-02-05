Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

#235: Flower Lover Turned Flower Farmer with Sarah Strouse & Ellen Frost

You never know where your interests and hobbies will take you! Here, Sarah shares her dream scenario, going from a flower enthusiast in a busy healthcare career to a successful flower farmer. She was introduced to the world of local flowers and her local flower community when she attended a design class at Ellen Frost's studio, Local Color Flowers. From there, Sarah chose to dive deep into her floral business education and soon moved to the farm that she runs today, called Strawberry Hill. Now she sells flowers to Ellen! Here Lisa, Ellen, and Sarah celebrate the flower community and the magic of seeing where your interests and passions will lead you. We hope this interview inspires you to seek out your passions and discover where they may take you one day as well. Mentions Sarah Strouse of Strawberry Hill: @strawberryhillmd on Instagram Ellen Frost of Local Color Flowers: Website: Local Color Flowers, Instagram: Local Color Flowers, Instagram: Florists Buying Local Online Courses from The Gardener's Workshop Lisa's Book: Cool Flowers Lisa's Hellebore Webinar: Request the Replay Book: Postharvest Handling of Cut Flowers and Greens (sold by the ASCFG) Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies! Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News! The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!