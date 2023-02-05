Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Field & Garden in the App
Listen to Field & Garden in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Field & Garden

Field & Garden

Podcast Field & Garden
Podcast Field & Garden

Field & Garden

Lisa Mason Ziegler
add
Join Lisa Mason Ziegler on the Field &amp; Garden Podcast talking flower farming, cut-flower gardening, business, and all things related! More
LeisureHome & Garden
Join Lisa Mason Ziegler on the Field &amp; Garden Podcast talking flower farming, cut-flower gardening, business, and all things related! More

Available Episodes

5 of 243
  • #238: Daniel Schavey hosts Ask A Flower Farmer Q&A
    This episode features a takeover of our popular “Ask a Flower Farmer” live Q&A session on Instagram. This one was hosted by Daniel Schavey of Petal Pickers Flower Co. in Greenville, SC. Daniel is a 7th-year flower farmer growing in zone 8a and an alumnus of most of The Gardener’s Workshop’s online courses as well. Here, he answers questions about lots of flowers, including ranunculus, sunflowers, bells of Ireland, celosia, peonies, anemones, and alliums. Other topics covered: powdery mildew, high tunnel crops, dahlias, woodies, tulips, daffodils, fertilization techniques, learning what grows best on your farm Mentions Petalpickers.com: fresh flowers shipped nationwide, dahlia tuber and fall bulb sales Lisa's Flower Farming School Online - available now! Daniel's source for High Tunnels: ⁠Farmers Friend LLC Fox Hollow Peonies on Instagram The Gardener's Workshop on Instagram Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies! Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News! The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
    5/16/2023
    40:50
  • #237: Dave Dowling hosts Ask A Flower Farmer Q&A
    This episode features a takeover of our popular weekly live Q&A session on Instagram, called Ask a Flower Farmer. This one was guest hosted by Dave Dowling of Ball/ColorLink. Dave is also a former flower farmer and the instructor for our online course: Flower Farming School Online: Bulbs, Perennials, Woodies, and More. Dave has such a wealth of knowledge to share! Here, he answers questions about lots of flowers, including ranunculus, sunflowers, bells of Ireland, celosia, peonies, anemones, and alliums. Other topics mentioned: coated seeds, storing seeds, bacterial/fungal issues in greenhouses, growing lilies in bulb crates, storing tulips in a cooler, managing flying insects in the grow room, tarnish plant bug damage, cold-hardy annual seedling care, dealing with aphids & thrips Mentions Dave's Online Course: Flower Farming School Online: Bulbs, Perennials, Woodies, and More! Ball/Colorlink: Wholesale Plant, Bulb, & Seed Supplier The Gardener's Workshop on Instagram Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies! Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News! The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
    5/9/2023
    27:05
  • #236: Val Schirmer Takeover of Ask A Flower Farmer
    This episode features a takeover of our popular weekly live Q&A session on Instagram, called Ask a Flower Farmer. This episode was guest hosted by Val Schirmer of Three Toads Farm. Val is a flower farmer based in the Lexington, Kentucky area, and also the current president of the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers, the ASCFG. She’s one of our course instructors here at The Gardener’s Workshop as well. In this Q&A Val answered questions about forcing bulbs to have ready for winter and spring holidays, both as cut flowers and in potted arrangements. She provides tips about amaryllis, paperwhites, tulips, narcissus, hyacinths, and more! Mentions YouTube Video: Val Schirmer on Ask A Flower Farmer Three Toads Farm Instagram, Facebook, Website Val's Online Mini-Workshop: Forcing Glorious Blooms for the Holidays & Beyond Greenhouse Megastore for deep plastic 6-packs Accent Decor for planters (wholesale only) ADR Bulbs and Ball ColorLink for Bulbs (wholesale only) Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers (ASCFG) The Gardener's Workshop on Instagram Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies! Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News! The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
    5/2/2023
    27:02
  • #235: Flower Lover Turned Flower Farmer with Sarah Strouse & Ellen Frost
    You never know where your interests and hobbies will take you! Here, Sarah shares her dream scenario, going from a flower enthusiast in a busy healthcare career to a successful flower farmer. She was introduced to the world of local flowers and her local flower community when she attended a design class at Ellen Frost's studio, Local Color Flowers. From there, Sarah chose to dive deep into her floral business education and soon moved to the farm that she runs today, called Strawberry Hill. Now she sells flowers to Ellen! Here Lisa, Ellen, and Sarah celebrate the flower community and the magic of seeing where your interests and passions will lead you. We hope this interview inspires you to seek out your passions and discover where they may take you one day as well.  Mentions  Sarah Strouse of Strawberry Hill: @strawberryhillmd on Instagram Ellen Frost of Local Color Flowers: Website: Local Color Flowers, Instagram: Local Color Flowers, Instagram: Florists Buying Local Online Courses from The Gardener's Workshop Lisa's Book: Cool Flowers Lisa's Hellebore Webinar: Request the Replay Book: Postharvest Handling of Cut Flowers and Greens (sold by the ASCFG) Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies! Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News! The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
    4/25/2023
    38:59
  • #234: Ask A Flower Farmer with Amelia Ihlo of Rooted Farmers
    This episode features a takeover of our popular weekly live Q&A session on Instagram, called Ask a Flower Farmer. This episode was guest hosted by Amelia Ihlo. Amelia is a flower farmer based in rural New Hampshire and owns the Rooted Farmers online flower-selling platform. She is also one of our course instructors here at The Gardener’s Workshop. In this Q&A Amelia fielded questions about selling to florists, pricing models, and selling through collectives. Mentions Blog: Rooted Farmers Book: Specialty Cut Flowers *use code "Lisa" at checkout for free domestic (US) shipping!* Amelia talks pricing on the Flower Podcast The Gardener's Workshop Blog: All About Seed Starting On-Demand Mini-Workshop: ⁠Collectives 101⁠ with Amelia Ihlo The Gardener's Workshop on Instagram Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies! Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News! The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!
    4/18/2023
    21:53

More Leisure podcasts

About Field & Garden

Join Lisa Mason Ziegler on the Field &amp; Garden Podcast talking flower farming, cut-flower gardening, business, and all things related!
Podcast website

Listen to Field & Garden, Equip Outdoors Radio Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Field & Garden

Field & Garden

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Field & Garden: Podcasts in Family