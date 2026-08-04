Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

If you are a Southerner or a Northerner, you may think the Cool Flower concept doesn't work for you. Nothing could be further from the truth! When you find your planting time sweet spot, you will be the envy of all your grower friends, and your customers will think you are nothing short of a miracle worker!



As a Southerner, I spent years at the farmers market watching customers love on my sweet peas and tell me why they can't be grown here - Ha!



Meanwhile, I hear from my northern flower farming friends that they have become driven to find ways to get this plant family in the ground earlier and earlier each year to reap the benefits!



Cool Flowers are for everyone. Myth busted, truth unveiled!



Enjoy this week's episode for my best Cool Flower tips and recommendations for Southerners and Northerners.



Mentions

Online Course: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Cool Flowers from Seed to Harvest⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Request the FREE webinar: ⁠⁠⁠3 Foolproof Steps to Success with Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠

Lisa's Book, ⁠⁠⁠Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠Request the Cool Flowers video book study⁠⁠

Lisa's Book, ⁠⁠The Cut Flower Handbook⁠⁠

⁠⁠TGW Phone App/Live Shopping Show⁠⁠

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The⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Field and Garden Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Cut Flower Handbook, Vegetables Love Flowers, and Cool Flowers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, owner of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Gardener’s Workshop,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Flower Farming School Online,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the publisher of⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Farmer-Florist School Online⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Florist School Online.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Lisa’s Story⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and connect with Lisa on social media!