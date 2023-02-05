Field and Garden with Lisa Mason Ziegler

#237: Dave Dowling hosts Ask A Flower Farmer Q&A
This episode features a takeover of our popular weekly live Q&A session on Instagram, called Ask a Flower Farmer. This one was guest hosted by Dave Dowling of Ball/ColorLink. Dave is also a former flower farmer and the instructor for our online course: Flower Farming School Online: Bulbs, Perennials, Woodies, and More. Dave has such a wealth of knowledge to share! Here, he answers questions about lots of flowers, including ranunculus, sunflowers, bells of Ireland, celosia, peonies, anemones, and alliums.
Other topics mentioned: coated seeds, storing seeds, bacterial/fungal issues in greenhouses, growing lilies in bulb crates, storing tulips in a cooler, managing flying insects in the grow room, tarnish plant bug damage, cold-hardy annual seedling care, dealing with aphids & thrips
Mentions
Dave's Online Course: Flower Farming School Online: Bulbs, Perennials, Woodies, and More!
Ball/Colorlink: Wholesale Plant, Bulb, & Seed Supplier
The Gardener's Workshop on Instagram
Shop the TGW Online Store for all your seeds and supplies!
Sign up to receive our weekly Farm News!
The Field and Garden Podcast is produced by Lisa Mason Ziegler, award-winning author of Vegetables Love Flowers and Cool Flowers, owner of The Gardener’s Workshop, Flower Farming School Online, and the publisher of Farmer-Florist School Online and Florist School Online. Watch Lisa’s Story and connect with Lisa on social media!