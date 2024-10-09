388: Super Council Keleres Guide

THE INTERGALACTICAL MINNEAPOLIS TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-twilight-imperium-intergalactical-tournament-minneapolis-tickets-1217327823289?aff=oddtdtcreator Get them while they're hot! Remember when we told you we were releasing the final super guide? Well just like the Keleres themselves we have been added to the crew AFTER THE FACT! This was a fun guide to research and write so I hope you enjoy the listen. This is our final faction guide for the POK era of SCPT it has been a multi-year process! Congrats to us.