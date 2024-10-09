392: Twilight Imperium 3rd Edition Base Game Overview Part ONE
This week your boys are going to look back at where it all started for us. We're digging deep into the components and rules of TI 3rd edition. Check out all the beautiful details and unexpected differences. In this first part we talk about Strategy Cards, Unit stats, and Technology.
Get tickets to our live show in Minneapolis March 27th
https://ccug.yapsody.com/event/book/839087/31732025
Music provided by Ben Prunty. Find more at benpruntymusic.com or benprunty.bandcamp.com
Additional Music and Sounds by Brian Kupillas. https://wanderinglake.bandcamp.com/
To learn more about our Discord, Patreon, Merch, and more, visit https://spacecatspeaceturtles.com/
--------
2:20:32
391: "What Makes For Great Tournament Play"
We've got an off-book episode this week for you. Matt and Hunter have a frank conversation about what they value in high level Twilight Imperium play. I'm not sure we find an absolute metric but these are thoughts we've been having lately so check that out. Matt also admits that Hunter is a really smart guy finally. After so many years of Matt shooting his friend down, he finds the truth.
Music provided by Ben Prunty. Find more at benpruntymusic.com or benprunty.bandcamp.com
Additional Music and Sounds by Brian Kupillas. https://wanderinglake.bandcamp.com/
To learn more about our Discord, Patreon, Merch, and more, visit https://spacecatspeaceturtles.com/
--------
1:18:32
390: Super Guide to Relics and Exploration
It's another component Super Guide! We've had a lot of time with Prophecy of Kings now and the last time we discussed Exploration at length, we were still learning. But we have a clearer picture these days of what makes exploration good and what's not worth investing in. Allow us to divulge these brilliant findings...
Music provided by Ben Prunty. Find more at benpruntymusic.com or benprunty.bandcamp.com
Additional Music and Sounds by Brian Kupillas. https://wanderinglake.bandcamp.com/
To learn more about our Discord, Patreon, Merch, and more, visit https://spacecatspeaceturtles.com/
--------
2:28:57
389: Discordant Stars Overview
THE INTERGALACTICAL MINNEAPOLIS TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-twilight-imperium-intergalactical-tournament-minneapolis-tickets-1217327823289?aff=oddtdtcreator
Low ticket alert!
Today we talk about the incredibly well crafted Twilight Imperium Homebrew project: Discordant Stars! Listen as the boys survey the over-arching goals of the project and do a component overview for 3 of the 34 custom factions. We're excited to dig more into it while we are in this arc where we are patiently waiting for the box shaped thing that is heading right for us!
Music provided by Ben Prunty. Find more at benpruntymusic.com or benprunty.bandcamp.com
Additional Music and Sounds by Brian Kupillas. https://wanderinglake.bandcamp.com/
To learn more about our Discord, Patreon, Merch, and more, visit https://spacecatspeaceturtles.com/
--------
1:37:52
388: Super Council Keleres Guide
THE INTERGALACTICAL MINNEAPOLIS TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-twilight-imperium-intergalactical-tournament-minneapolis-tickets-1217327823289?aff=oddtdtcreator
Get them while they're hot!
Remember when we told you we were releasing the final super guide? Well just like the Keleres themselves we have been added to the crew AFTER THE FACT! This was a fun guide to research and write so I hope you enjoy the listen. This is our final faction guide for the POK era of SCPT it has been a multi-year process! Congrats to us.
Music provided by Ben Prunty. Find more at benpruntymusic.com or benprunty.bandcamp.com
Additional Music and Sounds by Brian Kupillas. https://wanderinglake.bandcamp.com/
To learn more about our Discord, Patreon, Merch, and more, visit https://spacecatspeaceturtles.com/