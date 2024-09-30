Greetings Adventurers - Dungeons and Dragons 5e Actual Play

After returning to the circus we are met by an old friend who changes the course of our lives in ways we can't really fully understand. Can we step up and be the heroes we realm needs? Or are we way in over our heads? Only time will tell.The adventure continues with Screech Echo (Mike Bachmann), Selene Von Esper (Jennifer Cheek), R’Oarc (Nika Howard), T’Chuck (Tim Lanning), and our Dungeon Master Michael DiMauro. Don’t forget to follow our editor David Stewart! Podcast art by https://www.instagram.com/artisticflair2004/! Want the world to see your fan art? Post it with #DrunksAndDoodles.Find more info by clicking right here – https://linktr.ee/GAPCast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:11:57
Campaign 2: Episode 119 - You Do Not Gotta Hand it to The Jokester
We learn some odd and, frankly, disturbing things about The Jokester that really throws us for a loop. Will this change anything about our core opinions of him? No, because we are stubborn. But at least we can have a weird things to mention about him other than his generally creepy vibe.
57:56
Campaign 2: Episode 118 - A Long Hallway of Fractured Nightmares
This...mirror thing continues to attack us and shred us to pieces but have no fear because it feels like it is getting smaller. It is really hard to tell if we are hurting a swirling mass of shattered glass but it feels like we are winning? Maybe? Or at least not losing. Maybe
56:54
Campaign 2: Episode 117 - Ignorance is Terrifying
A funny little thing happened while recording this episode - DnDBeyond went down. So, we tried to make the most of it and just sorta vaguely remember what our characters did and what their stats were. We really have become complacent and too used to technology...all that being said I still can't go back to paper character sheets.
1:00:18
Campaign 2: Episode 116 - Neitherworld!
My good friend Screech does a big whoopsie and gets sucked into a damn mirror world, or something like that. Honestly, there were a lot of rules thrown our way so we couldn't really keep up but I feel like we will eventually figure it out.