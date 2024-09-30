Greetings Adventurers - Dungeons and Dragons 5e Actual Play

Campaign 2: Episode 119 - You Do Not Gotta Hand it to The Jokester

We learn some odd and, frankly, disturbing things about The Jokester that really throws us for a loop. Will this change anything about our core opinions of him? No, because we are stubborn. But at least we can have a weird things to mention about him other than his generally creepy vibe.The adventure continues with Screech Echo (Mike Bachmann), Selene Von Esper (Jennifer Cheek), R'Oarc (Nika Howard), T'Chuck (Tim Lanning), and our Dungeon Master Michael DiMauro. Don't forget to follow our editor David Stewart! Podcast art by https://x.com/ZackMeyman! Want the world to see your fan art? Post it with #DrunksAndDoodles.Find more info by clicking right here – https://linktr.ee/GAPCast