The joe gardener Show - Organic Gardening - Vegetable Gardening - Expert Garden Advice From Joe Lamp'l

Spring’s flower garden starts with fall bulb planting. To share everything you need to know to plant and grow flowering bulbs successfully, Brent Heath of Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, the celebrated mail-order bulb company, joins me on the podcast. Podcast Links for Show notes Download my free guide - Fall Bulbs 101: Selecting, Planting, and Caring for Bulbs Subscribe to the joegardener® email list to receive weekly updates about new podcast episodes, seasonal gardening tips, and online gardening course announcements. Check out The joegardener® Online Gardening Academy for our growing library of organic gardening courses. Follow joegardener® on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter, and subscribe to The joegardenerTV YouTube channel.
390-Essays on Urban Nature, with Joanna Brichetto
Even in an urban environment, nature is all around, if you know where to look. This week, writer Joanna Brichetto joins me to discuss her essay collection, "This Is How a Robin Drinks: Essays on Urban Nature," and the benefits of becoming attuned to wildlife.
Poisonous plants like poison ivy and giant hogweed can cause irritation, pain and scarring, but there are other plants — wicked plants — that are downright deadly. Joining me this week to discuss the stories behind the world's most dangerous plants is New York Times bestselling author Amy Stewart.
388-How to Create a Naturalized Bulb Lawn-Encore Presentation
A naturalized bulb lawn provides beautiful blooms each spring continuously with no need for additional plantings. In this week's encore, I'm joined by horticulturist Peggy Anne Montgomery to discuss the history and techniques behind bulb lawns and to share how to start your own.
387-Leave the Leaves for Wildlife and the Climate
"Leave the leaves" is a slogan you must have heard by now. Each fall, conservationists encourage homeowners to keep leaves on their property rather than sending them off to landfills. There are a number of reasons to do so, chiefly to support wildlife and reduce contributions to climate change. For a deep dive into why leaving the leaves is such a game-changer, returning to the podcast this week is National Wildlife Federation naturalist David Mizejewski.
