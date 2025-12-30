Thrive 47 - Why Average Western Hunters Stay Average: Four Pitfalls To Avoid
12/30/2025 | 8 mins.
Most Western hunters don't fall short because of bad luck—or bad gear. And no one sets out with the goal to be average. But somewhere along the way, comfort and familiar creep in and take over. This is how the cycle begins, and you need to be intentional to break it. · Same familiar spots · Same excuses · Same half-ass preparations · Expecting different results · Doing the same things, in the same places, in the same way, yet still expecting different results The Truth: The surefire way to stay an average Western hunter is to keep acting like one. Today, we're talking about why average hunters stay average and breaking down four common pitfalls that keep hunters stuck year after year. Hope is not a strategy.
Thrive 46 - The Numbers Don't Lie: Montana Mule Deer Collapse
12/23/2025 | 16 mins.
In the last Thrive episode, I laid out some hard truths. Montana's deer herds are in trouble. The response to that episode was immediate, emotional, and a bit overwhelming. Hundreds of comments, strong opinions, and a lot of understandable frustration from people who care deeply about Montana's deer herd. But here's the thing, pointing out the problems was only step one. Today's episode isn't about outrage; it's about your comments, ideas, and potential solutions. I'm going to address the biggest questions you asked, and then I'm going to lay out several ideas for your consideration. Doing nothing is no longer an option; we've been wearing that option out.
Thrive 44 - The Death Of A Thousand Tags: The Mule Deer Freefall
12/16/2025 | 8 mins.
Have you ever seen something coming from a mile away? Yet, nobody does anything about it? Montana's deer herds didn't just disappear overnight. It wasn't random. This was a slow-motion train wreck, and the people in charge of the tracks, well, they stood there and watched it happen. That's Montana's mule deer story. From over 386,000 animals to under 250,000 in just seven years. While other states pulled back and course-corrected, Montana kept feeding the tag machine. Now they want a pat on the back for finally cutting a few nonresident deer tags? I mean seriously….. In this episode of the Thrive Vodcast, we will work through the numbers, policies, and patterns, and let you judge for yourself.
Thrive 44 - Late-Season Hunts Are Brutal: Five Tips To Keep You In The Game
12/10/2025 | 10 mins.
There's one thing that will end a hunt faster than a blown stalk or busted gear—and that's getting cold and wet. Once extreme cold sets in and your feet start to go numb, your hunt is headed downhill fast. Yes, you can tough it out for a little while, but the truth is, you're on borrowed time and your hunt might already be over! I've been on enough late-season hunts to know this all too well. Getting chilled to the bone doesn't happen by accident. Avoiding it requires intention and a systematic approach. If you get it wrong, you're likely to end your hunt early. In this Thrive episode, I'm breaking down five tactics that can help keep you warmer, drier, and more prepared for the cold days ahead on late-season backcountry hunts.
Thrive Vodcast 43 - Western Hunting & Marriage: Curbing The Chaos
12/02/2025 | 47 mins.
Today's show is going to be a bit different, OK, a lot different. This Thrive episode isn't about hunt planning, elk strategy, or bear tactics. It's about something that comes up more than just almost anything else: Merging Western hunting & successful marriages, and what it looks like when one of you disappears into the wilderness for long periods of time. I've been on over 100 podcasts, and I rarely get through one without being asked: "How does your wife handle the 100+ days your in the backcountry each year? "How do you keep your family on the right path when you're hunting that much?" We are going to dive into that topic head-on. I invited the expert, my wife Amy, onto the show—she's lived it all with me. And today, we're going to sit down and talk honestly about what works, what's hard, and what we've learned navigating over two decades of adventure seeking, sometimes the hard way. We've had this conversation before, but never quite like this. I'll be honest, I might end up under the bus a few times. But if I do… It's probably because I earned it, and maybe you will benefit from it. I've broken the show into nine segments so we can work through this together—openly, truthfully, and hopefully in a way that helps you navigate life with your partner. This is another one's real one. And I think it's going to hit home with a lot of Western hunters. Let's get to it.
