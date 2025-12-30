Today's show is going to be a bit different, OK, a lot different. This Thrive episode isn't about hunt planning, elk strategy, or bear tactics. It's about something that comes up more than just almost anything else: Merging Western hunting & successful marriages, and what it looks like when one of you disappears into the wilderness for long periods of time. I've been on over 100 podcasts, and I rarely get through one without being asked: "How does your wife handle the 100+ days your in the backcountry each year? "How do you keep your family on the right path when you're hunting that much?" We are going to dive into that topic head-on. I invited the expert, my wife Amy, onto the show—she's lived it all with me. And today, we're going to sit down and talk honestly about what works, what's hard, and what we've learned navigating over two decades of adventure seeking, sometimes the hard way. We've had this conversation before, but never quite like this. I'll be honest, I might end up under the bus a few times. But if I do… It's probably because I earned it, and maybe you will benefit from it. I've broken the show into nine segments so we can work through this together—openly, truthfully, and hopefully in a way that helps you navigate life with your partner. This is another one's real one. And I think it's going to hit home with a lot of Western hunters. Let's get to it. __________________________________________________ Additional Thrive Resources Use My Discount Code TREELINE at Peax Equipment. https://www.peaxequipment.com/ Treeline Academy Courses – (Use code THRIVE to save 20% on any Treeline course)https://www.treelineacademy.net/ Treeline Podcast Archivehttps://www.treelineacademy.net/podcast-main--b42b4 Treeline Thrive Vodcast Archivehttps://www.treelineacademy.net/thrive Hunting Marriage & Redemption – Mark & Amy Livesay – The Gritty Podcasthttps://youtu.be/IS5ni0xB7so?si=2nMfR5zYvu7fMJIy The Best Kept Secret In Elk Hunting? - Elk Shape Podcasthttps://youtu.be/jOFPGO9cPE8?si=_qNLnK2e76ys0dHD