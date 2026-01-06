Stacking Adventures: Every Traveler Has a Story

Joe Visits Dollywood and New River Gorge NP
1/06/2026 | 43 mins.
Sometimes the best adventures are the ones that surprise you. In this episode of Stacking Adventures, Crystal Hammond and Joe Saul-Sehy hit the road expecting a great trip—and come back with a whole new appreciation for West Virginia (and a certain famous theme park just over the border). From the cozy charm of small towns to jaw-dropping national park views, this journey blends classic road-trip spontaneity with practical travel lessons you can steal for your next getaway. Along the way, Crystal and Joe talk fall colors, unexpected highlights, and the kinds of little decisions that can make a trip smoother, cheaper, and more memorable. Dollywood plays a starring role early in the adventure, complete with themed hotels, comfort food done right, and that unmistakable feeling of being somewhere people genuinely want you to have a good time. But the trip doesn't stop at rides and cinnamon bread. As the road winds into West Virginia, the pace shifts—mountains rise, crowds thin, and the kind of views that make you pull over "just one more time" start to appear. This episode is a reminder that you don't need an overseas flight to feel like you've escaped. With the right planning, a flexible attitude, and a few smart gear choices, a road trip can deliver just as much magic as a passport stamp. You'll hear about: Why Dollywood is more than a theme park—and how to do it right What surprised Crystal and Joe most about West Virginia Scenic drives, national parks, and places worth slowing down for How small towns can become trip highlights (if you let them) Affordable ways to add comfort and convenience to a road trip Travel gear that actually earned its spot in the car Lessons learned from unexpected weather, pit stops, and detours Why some trips are better when you don't overplan every minute As you listen, we'd love to hear from you: What's a destination that completely exceeded your expectations once you finally went? Drop your answer in the Stacking Adventures Clubhouse or the comments and inspire someone else's next trip. Whether you're planning a fall road trip, dreaming about national parks, or just looking for ideas closer to home, this episode proves that great adventures don't always require a long flight—just a willingness to explore what's right in front of you.
What Actually Works in London (Holiday Week w/ the Everyday Bucket List podcast!)
12/26/2025 | 25 mins.
Planning a trip to London and wondering what's actually worth your time versus what's just tourist theater? Karen Cordaway from the Everyday Bucket List podcast and her husband Rich are guest hosting this episode to share what they've learned from their own London adventures. This originally aired as an episode of their podcast, in fact, Everyday Bucket List! Karen and Rich have done the research, made the mistakes, and figured out what works. They can tell you what lives up to the hype, what you can skip entirely, and the hidden spots most visitors never discover because they're too busy following the same crowded itinerary everyone else has... From whether the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace is worth the crowd crush to why Greenwich deserves way more time than most itineraries give it, they break down how to experience London without wasting days on disappointments. Rich shares a unique tip most guidebooks miss entirely. Walking under the Thames River via the Greenwich Foot Tunnel. It's free, it's fascinating, and it's the kind of experience that makes a trip memorable beyond just checking boxes on a landmark list. Karen adds practical advice about timing, transportation, and how to balance the iconic must-sees with the neighborhoods and experiences that give you a feel for the actual city. Whether you're planning your first London adventure or returning to dig deeper, this episode gives you the kind of insider knowledge that transforms a good trip into a great one. Crystal and Joe set the stage with holiday updates and future episode teasers, then hand the mic over to Karen and Rich for a guest-hosted deep dive into one of the world's most visited cities. What You'll Take With You: Karen and Rich's honest take on London's biggest tourist attractions and which ones deliver Why Greenwich is the hidden gem most visitors skip but absolutely shouldn't The Greenwich Foot Tunnel experience and why walking under the Thames beats another museum Practical timing and transportation tips that save you hours of frustration How to balance iconic landmarks with authentic London neighborhoods and experiences What's worth the crowds and what's better left to the Instagram tourists The insider perspective that only comes from people who actually know the city This Episode Is For You If: You're planning a London trip and overwhelmed by conflicting advice online You want to experience London like someone who lives there, not just visit it You're tired of guidebook recommendations that waste your limited travel time You're wondering which famous London attractions actually live up to their reputation You believe the best travel advice comes from people who know a place deeply, not just visited once Before You Hit Play, Think About This: If you've been to London before, what's one thing you wish you'd known before your trip? And if you're planning to go, what's the one experience you're most excited (or most nervous) about? Drop your thoughts in the comments because Karen and Rich's perspective might completely change your itinerary.
Where to Go for the Holidays: Christmas Markets, Beaches, or Somewhere In Between?
12/09/2025 | 57 mins.
The first Christmas song of the season hits, and suddenly Crystal Hammond and Joe Saul-Sehy are deep into holiday travel daydreaming mode. Some people want snow, twinkling lights, and mulled wine at a European Christmas market. Others want to flee the cold entirely and spend December with their toes in warm sand. Both are valid, and this episode celebrates them equally. Crystal and Joe map out their top five dream holiday escapes, from sparkling European markets to sun-drenched beaches that make you question why anyone owns a winter coat. They reflect on destinations that nail the holiday magic, the ones that fall frustratingly short, and the places that surprised them in ways they didn't see coming. Whether you're drawn to crackling fireplaces and postcard-worthy snowfall or prefer December afternoons where sunscreen beats sweaters, this episode has something for your travel style. Along the way, you'll hear stories about Shazam mishaps in public places, unexpected holiday frustrations that no guidebook warns you about, and the quirks that make December travel both delightful and occasionally maddening. Crystal and Joe get honest about which famous holiday destinations actually deliver on their reputation and which ones are better left to Instagram rather than your actual itinerary. The episode wraps with practical gear recommendations that make holiday travel smoother, whether you're hopping between Christmas markets, chasing holiday parades, or trying to pack gifts without everything arriving in pieces. What You'll Take With You: • What actually makes a holiday destination magical versus just crowded and expensive • Crystal's and Joe's top five dream holiday getaways, plus a few they're happy to skip • Ideas for warm weather December retreats when you need a break from winter • Which Christmas markets around the world stand above the rest and why • How to avoid the worst holiday travel pitfalls like crushing crowds and endless lines • Why Shazaming Christmas music in public is always a gamble worth taking • Gear that makes holiday travel easier and significantly less stressful • Ways to blend family traditions with new travel adventures without losing either This Episode Is For You If: • You're dreaming of a holiday escape but can't decide between cozy and tropical • You want honest takes on famous holiday destinations before you book anything • You're curious which Christmas markets are worth the trip and which are tourist traps • You need permission to skip the traditional holiday and do something completely different • You believe December is the perfect time to travel, crowds and chaos be damned Before You Hit Play, Think About This: What's the best holiday destination you've ever visited, or the one still sitting at the top of your dream list? After hearing Crystal and Joe debate their favorites, we want to know where your perfect December escape would take you. Drop it in the comments because we're building the ultimate holiday travel bucket list together.
Third Trip to Barbados: What Crystal Learned About Doing It Right
12/02/2025 | 56 mins.
Some people go to Barbados and never leave their resort. They come home with a tan and some poolside photos, having experienced about 10% of what the island actually offers. Crystal Hammond just wrapped her third trip to Barbados with the same group of friends, and she's here to tell you what you're missing if you think paradise begins and ends at the swim-up bar. Don't get her wrong—the resorts are fantastic, and there's real value in a good all-inclusive. But Barbados has layers most tourists never discover, from local rum shops to muddy ATV adventures to beaches where you're more likely to meet Bajans than other Americans. Joe Saul-Sehy brings the curiosity while Crystal unpacks how Barbados effortlessly blends relaxation with adventure. You'll hear about the moments that made each trip different, from sampling flying fish at local spots to hanging on during jeep safaris through terrain that definitely wasn't in the resort brochure. She shares how to balance tourist favorites with authentic Bajan experiences, which excursions are worth the money, and how to slip into local culture without abandoning your pool time entirely. This isn't just a resort recap. It's an island deep-dive from someone who's learned what works through trial, error, and three separate trips. Whether you're planning your first Caribbean escape or your fifteenth, Crystal's got the insider perspective that turns a good vacation into one you'll actually remember. Plus, the Gear of the Day helps Adventurers make their next tropical trip smoother, lighter, and maybe even a little more stylish. What You'll Take With You: • The honest truth about all-inclusive resorts in Barbados and when they're worth the premium • How to enjoy local culture and authentic experiences without giving up resort convenience • The best ways to explore the island through ATV tours, jeep safaris, and snorkeling with turtles • How to balance tourist favorites with experiences that feel genuinely Bajan • What to expect from island dining, including must-try flying fish dishes most visitors skip • Smart packing and planning tips specifically for Caribbean travel conditions • Ways to stretch your budget while still enjoying the full Barbados experience • Crystal's favorite local finds and surprising spots most guidebooks miss This Episode Is For You If: • You're considering Barbados but not sure if it's worth the hype (or the cost) • You want more from your Caribbean vacation than just beach and pool time • You're tired of tourist trap recommendations and want the real local spots • You're planning a trip with friends and want ideas beyond the resort property • You believe the best travel happens when you venture past the comfortable and familiar Before You Hit Play, Think About This: What's one place you've visited multiple times, and what finally made you feel like an "expert" there? Drop your answer in the comments because Crystal's three trips to Barbados got us wondering how many visits it takes before you earn your honorary local badge.
Is a River Cruise Actually Worth It? (We Asked People Who Just Did One)
11/27/2025 | 53 mins.
River cruises look amazing in the brochures, but are they actually worth the money? Or do you end up trapped on a floating hotel with mediocre food and tours you could've Googled yourself? Crystal Hammond and Joe Saul-Sehy sit down with Nathan and Kathrin, two experienced travelers who just finished a Viking River Cruise through France's Rhône Valley. They're here to give you the real story about what worked, what surprised them, and whether this style of travel lives up to the hype (spoiler alert: mostly yes, with some important caveats). From the towering Papal Palace in Avignon to the Roman ruins of Arles and the quiet charm of Viviers at night, Nathan and Catherine walk you through the moments that made their journey unforgettable. You'll hear about the quality of local guides, the tiny towns with massive personalities, and a remarkable side trip through Lyon's hidden traboules (because France hides its secrets well). They also get honest about the cabin size (shoebox would be generous), the onboard experience versus their expectations, and how river cruising compares to ocean sailing. Then the conversation takes an unexpected turn when they share their medical emergency story. When Nathan's mom needed urgent care in Lyon, they got a crash course in navigating foreign healthcare systems. The experience became less about panic and more about learning how systems work differently abroad, and why preparation matters more than perfection. Whether you're considering your first river cruise, wondering if Viking lives up to its reputation, or just looking for inspiration for your next European adventure, this episode delivers honest insights you can actually use. What You'll Take With You: • The honest truth about river cruising and whether it's worth the premium price • How Viking's excursions, guides, and onboard experience stack up against the marketing • Insider tips for exploring Avignon, Arles, Viviers, and Lyon beyond the standard tour • What to know about handling medical emergencies abroad before you need to know it • The best food, wine, and cultural highlights along the Rhône that you shouldn't miss • How to make a tiny cruise cabin actually work for you (gear hacks included) • Why souvenirs matter more than you think when chosen thoughtfully • How to blend adventure, history, wine, and wellness into one trip without it feeling rushed This Episode Is For You If: • You've been curious about river cruises but worried they're overhyped tourist traps • You want honest feedback from real travelers, not just glossy travel blog content • You're planning a European trip and wondering if this style of travel fits your personality • You want to know what can go wrong abroad and how to handle it without losing your mind • You believe the best travel stories come from the unexpected moments, not just the planned ones Before You Hit Play, Think About This: What's the most unexpected thing that's ever happened to you while traveling, and how did it change the trip for better or worse? Drop your story in the comments because Nathan and Catherine's Rhône medical emergency reminded us how common (and character building) those twists can be. Nathan and Kathrin's awesome cookware company (Joe can verify!): DaTerraCucina.com Their travel blog: TakingTheBigBreak.com
