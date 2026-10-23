In today's episode, Maatouks Racing discusses building the world's fastest Nissan GTRs, developing 3200+ horsepower engines, breaking drag racing records, and surpassing the legendary 2JZ platform.



Maatouks Racing Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maatouksracing

00:00 Intro

00:02 How Maatouks Got Into RBs

00:11 Maatouks Buys His First Dyno

00:14 Maatouks Learning How To Tune On Microtech

00:19 Maatouks Works On His First GTR

00:23 Where Maatouks Got Inspiration From?

00:24 Maatouks Starts Taking Over The GTR RB Scene

00:28 Using The Nitto 3.2 Stroker Kit In The Early Days

00:29 Why Maatouks Uses A 3.2 Engine

00:31 Using 3.0 Engines

00:33 Why You Don't Build High Horsepower RB26

00:34 Why Maatouks Doesnt Use Block Braces

00:36 Driving 2000HP Cars On The Street In Australia

00:40 Warming Up a Billet Block

00:42 External Oil Pumps

00:47 Why Head Drains Were Invented On RBs

00:51 Building a 2JZ vs RB

00:57 What Maatouks Car Would Compete In America?

01:00:05 Maatouks Crashes The Don Drag Car

01:05:13 Why Maatouks Is So Competitive

01:09:29 Australian Shop Drama

01:11:59 Why Maatouks Uses Full OEM R35 Coils

01:14:33 Must Have Items To Have When Working With Maatouks

01:16:59 Why Maatouks Runs Haltech

01:17:33 Why Maatouks Doesn't Use Motec

01:20:19 How To Get An Australian Sounding RB

01:22:42 Maatouks Working On SR20s

01:24:02 How Much It Costs To Build A Car With Maatouks

01:28:25 How Long It Takes To Build a Maatouks Car

01:30:26 The Car The Maatouks Built In The Fastest Time

01:31:24 Building a Commodore Vs GTR

01:32:46 Maatouks 3200HP GTR

01:35:52 Using Big Power On The Drag Strip

01:37:51 Maatouks YFD Car Expectations

01:41:44 Maatouks Racing Goals For 2026

01:43:25 Maatouks Making RB Parts



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