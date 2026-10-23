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Street Alpha Podcast

Street Alpha
AutomotiveLeisure
Street Alpha Podcast
Latest episode

111 episodes

  • Street Alpha Podcast

    Justin White Talks GM Tuning, C7 Corvettes and Why Most Tuners Get It Wrong

    10/21/2026 | 3h 5 mins.
    In today's episode, Justin White sits down to talk GM and C7 Corvette tuning, how he made 1265HP on a stock LT4, the red flags of a bad tuner, and why he says there's no such thing as an aggressive tune.

    Filmed at Titan Motorsports

    Justin White Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justinwhitetuned/

    Street Alpha Merch: https://streetalpha.co

    0:00 Justin White Intro | Titan Motorsports
    0:37 Go Hard Podcast Story
    3:37 Who Is Justin White? GM Tuner
    3:59 Puerto Rico Drag Racing Culture
    9:18 Why Tune GM Cars?
    13:25 Owning a Performance Shop
    15:28 How Justin Learned to Tune
    16:17 Why Most Tuners Copy & Paste Tunes
    19:49 Is a Performance Shop Profitable?
    24:07 How to Find a Good GM Tuner
    27:03 Bad Tuner Red Flags
    30:32 Cam Surge Myth Explained
    33:17 How Much Does a GM Tune Cost?
    42:21 Dyno Tune vs Street Tune
    44:25 Why Remote Tuning Wins
    51:15 Tuner Stress & Blown Motors
    59:23 Gen 5 LT Injection Timing
    1:01:37 Tesla Tuning & Young Car Guys
    1:06:17 Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday
    1:08:28 Domestic vs Import Engine Bays
    1:12:46 Street Car vs Race Car
    1:14:56 C7 Z51 vs Z06: Which to Buy?
    1:17:53 Stock LT4 C7 Corvette Build
    1:27:00 1200HP C7 Corvette Road Trip
    1:34:47 Max Power on a Stock LT4
    1:37:23 LT4 Cam Shootout
    1:43:08 1265HP on a Stock Heat Exchanger
    1:49:01 Supercharger Parasitic Loss
    1:50:46 Port Injection vs Direct Injection
    1:54:07 Motec Traction Control
    2:03:59 Conservative vs Aggressive Timing
    2:14:59 How to Read Spark Plugs
    2:22:15 Ignition Timing vs Boost & RPM
    2:25:47 Wideband vs Narrowband O2 Sensors
    2:31:32 No Such Thing as an Aggressive Tune
    2:34:04 $60K C7 Corvette Record Build
    2:39:11 Car Community Ego Problem
    2:46:51 Bad Shop Experiences
    2:51:39 6 Degrees of Timing Record Pass
    2:53:14 If Your Tuner Can't Explain It, Leave
    2:57:27 Where to Find Justin White

    FOLLOW STREET ALPHA PODCAST ON:
    INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/streetalphapodcast
    TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@streetalphapodcast

    FOLLOW TUKES:
    INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/_tukes__

    #corvette #carpodcast #tuning

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Street Alpha Podcast

    F87Maxxi and 6.3Victor Talk BMW vs Mercedes & Canadian Car Scene

    10/19/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    In today's episode, Maxx and Victor M10 break down how car skits blew them up on TikTok and YouTube Shorts, what 40 million views pays in Canada, and the BMW vs Mercedes AMG debate.

    Filmed at Rev's Reserve, West Palm Beach

    Maxx Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/f87maxxi/

    Victor Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6.3victor/

    Street Alpha Merch: https://streetalpha.co

    0:00 BMW vs Mercedes AMG Debate
    0:56 Street Alpha Podcast x Beamer Invasion
    1:50 Maxx & Victor M10 | Car Skits
    2:37 TikTok & Instagram Car Content Growth
    4:23 Canada Winter Car Content Struggles
    6:50 How Maxx & Victor Got Into Cars
    9:19 Grocery Store to Car Salesman
    12:21 BMW M2 Competition | First Car Edits
    14:13 How Maxx & Victor M10 Met
    17:06 Viral Dash Cam Car Skits
    18:32 Pulled Over No Front Plate | 30M Views
    21:28 YouTube Shorts Money | 40M Views Paid
    22:52 No TikTok Creator Fund in Canada
    26:07 Car Influencer Income | Brand Deals & Merch
    29:11 $10K Instagram Brand Deal
    32:52 BMW vs Mercedes Aftermarket Parts Prices
    35:08 Mercedes C63 AMG | Why Victor Chose AMG
    37:51 Everyone Is a BMW Guy
    40:15 Single Turbo BMW E46 330Ci
    41:05 Katy Perry Car Guy Music
    42:51 M2 Competition S55 vs M2 N55
    44:52 Single Turbo S55 vs Toyota 2JZ
    46:56 Mercedes AMG Falling Off | C63 4-Cylinder
    50:20 Mercedes E55 AMG & 190E Evo
    53:41 BMW G80 M3 Oversaturated | Big Power S55
    56:12 Toxic BMW Community? | B58 340i
    57:55 407 Highway Street Racing Canada
    58:52 Canada vs USA Geography Quiz
    1:01:46 Toronto Car Scene | 2,000-Car Meet Shut Down
    1:06:07 Yellow Belly Drag Racing | 1000HP Civic
    1:07:01 Car Skits to Car Builds & Sponsors
    1:09:54 Porsche Reposts Car Skit
    1:11:34 Overcoming Camera Shyness
    1:13:48 Best Car Skits | Neck Breaker & Turbo Race
    1:16:00 Content Creator Tips | Authenticity
    1:18:10 TikTok Algorithm & Best Time to Post
    1:19:39 YouTube Long Form vs Shorts
    1:22:35 Filming Car Content in Public
    1:23:22 Where to Find Maxx & Victor M10

    FOLLOW STREET ALPHA PODCAST ON:

    INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/streetalphapodcast
    TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@streetalphapodcast

    FOLLOW TUKES:
    INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/_tukes__

    #BMW #MercedesAMG #CarContent

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Street Alpha Podcast

    Kelltrac Talks Ford Mustang Suspension, Ford F150 Suspension and Suspension Upgrade Breakdown

    10/19/2026 | 2h 29 mins.
    In today's episode we sit with Kelly Aiken, owner of Kelltrac, to break down Mustang suspension, Ford F150 suspension, and everything in between when upgrading your suspension.

    Kelltrac Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kelltrac

    0:00 – Street Alpha x Kelltrac Podcast Intro
    3:56 – How Kelltrac Started
    15:31 – Expanding to Trucks & Camaros
    22:15 – Mustang Suspension Basics
    31:09 – Long Travel Suspension Explained
    41:35 – Track Bars & Axle Wrap Explained
    1:03:16 – Compression vs Rebound Explained
    1:09:33 – High Speed vs Low Speed Adjusters
    1:14:28 – Dialing In Suspension at the Track
    1:26:50 – Camber & Toe Explained
    1:34:08 – Upper Control Arms Explained
    1:42:32 – Do Wings Help F150s?
    1:50:55 – GT500 vs GTD Comparison
    2:02:45 – Rear Coilovers for the S550
    2:11:59 – Kelltrac & Viking Shocks Explained
    2:26:01 – Where To Find Kelltrac / Outro

    FOLLOW STREET ALPHA PODCAST ON:

    INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/streetalphapodcast

    TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@streetalphapodcast

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Street Alpha Podcast

    Xtreme Cylinder Heads on Building 2JZ Heads, Secrets to Porsche Heads and Overbuilding Your Car

    10/18/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    In todays episode we sit with Bill From Xtreme Cylinder Heads

    Xtreme Cylinder Heads Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtremecylinderheads

    0:00 – Intro
    2:57 – Bills Origin Story
    6:38 – Starting a Machine Shop From Scratch
    7:35 – Building Custom Porsche Castings
    10:14 – Biggest Machine Shop Startup Challenges
    11:47 – Handling Warranty & Mistakes
    13:11 – Hand Porting a Cylinder Head
    14:19 – CNC vs Hand Porting
    15:36 – Hiring & Training a Machine Shop Team
    16:42 – 2JZ Drag Racing History: Nero & Ekanu
    23:19 – Uni Seat Technology for 2000+ HP
    26:03 – Do You Need a Uni Seat?
    27:59 – RB26 Builds: America vs Australia
    28:58 – Best Valve Seats for Street Builds
    31:05 – Best Valve Spring & Cam Brands
    33:31 – Shim Under Bucket vs Shimless
    35:33 – Valve Float Explained
    38:05 – Billet vs Cast Cylinder Heads
    40:36 – RB26 Design Flaws & Improvements
    41:15 – What a Flow Bench Really Tells You
    43:30 – Why You Should Keep Your Build Simple
    44:12 – Air-Cooled Porsche Culture
    47:59 – Building Their Own Porsche Casting
    53:27 – History of CNC Cylinder Head Porting
    54:39 – Rolls-Royce RR350 Alloy Explained
    56:08 – Water Passage Design Mistakes
    58:09 – Air-Cooled vs Water-Cooled Cost
    1:00:18 – Hardest Porsche Heads to Rebuild
    1:03:16 – Porsche Head Pricing Breakdown
    1:04:29 – Global Client Base
    1:06:16 – Why Porsche Stopped Making Heads
    1:08:13 – Machine Shop Industry Competition
    1:08:59 – Favorite Engine Platforms
    1:11:36 – Big Block Chevy Cylinder Heads
    1:13:27 – Current Workload & Business Status
    1:14:05 – Inside a High-End Machine Shop
    1:16:00 – In-House Welding & Repair
    1:17:11 – Subaru Cylinder Head Problems
    1:19:00 – Full 2JZ Build Cost Breakdown
    1:20:32 – How to Choose a Machine Shop
    1:23:02 – Red Flags When Picking a Shop
    1:26:44 – Why This Shop Skips Deposits
    1:29:21 – CFD Porting: The Future
    1:31:26 – RB26 Supra Build Update
    1:35:21 – 1964 International Scout Build
    1:36:08 – Never Been in a MK5 Supra
    1:39:55 – Baja 1000 Off-Road Racing Story
    1:47:40 – Xtreme Cylinder Heads Contact Info
    1:48:45 – Outro

    FOLLOW STREET ALPHA PODCAST ON:

    INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/streetalphapodcast

    TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@streetalphapodcast

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Street Alpha Podcast

    Maatouks Racing On Building The World's Fastest GTRs, 3200+ HP Build, and Beating The 2JZ Record

    06/09/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    In today's episode, Maatouks Racing discusses building the world's fastest Nissan GTRs, developing 3200+ horsepower engines, breaking drag racing records, and surpassing the legendary 2JZ platform.

    Maatouks Racing Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maatouksracing
    00:00 Intro
    00:02 How Maatouks Got Into RBs
    00:11 Maatouks Buys His First Dyno
    00:14 Maatouks Learning How To Tune On Microtech
    00:19 Maatouks Works On His First GTR
    00:23 Where Maatouks Got Inspiration From?
    00:24 Maatouks Starts Taking Over The GTR RB Scene
    00:28 Using The Nitto 3.2 Stroker Kit In The Early Days
    00:29 Why Maatouks Uses A 3.2 Engine
    00:31 Using 3.0 Engines
    00:33 Why You Don't Build High Horsepower RB26
    00:34 Why Maatouks Doesnt Use Block Braces
    00:36 Driving 2000HP Cars On The Street In Australia
    00:40 Warming Up a Billet Block
    00:42 External Oil Pumps
    00:47 Why Head Drains Were Invented On RBs
    00:51 Building a 2JZ vs RB
    00:57 What Maatouks Car Would Compete In America?
    01:00:05 Maatouks Crashes The Don Drag Car
    01:05:13 Why Maatouks Is So Competitive
    01:09:29 Australian Shop Drama
    01:11:59 Why Maatouks Uses Full OEM R35 Coils
    01:14:33 Must Have Items To Have When Working With Maatouks
    01:16:59 Why Maatouks Runs Haltech
    01:17:33 Why Maatouks Doesn't Use Motec
    01:20:19 How To Get An Australian Sounding RB
    01:22:42 Maatouks Working On SR20s
    01:24:02 How Much It Costs To Build A Car With Maatouks
    01:28:25 How Long It Takes To Build a Maatouks Car
    01:30:26 The Car The Maatouks Built In The Fastest Time
    01:31:24 Building a Commodore Vs GTR
    01:32:46 Maatouks 3200HP GTR
    01:35:52 Using Big Power On The Drag Strip
    01:37:51 Maatouks YFD Car Expectations
    01:41:44 Maatouks Racing Goals For 2026
    01:43:25 Maatouks Making RB Parts

    FOLLOW STREET ALPHA PODCAST ON:

    INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/streetalphapodcast

    TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@streetalphapodcast

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Street Alpha Podcast
Get into the driver's seat with Street Alpha Podcast! Join our podcast as we explore the stories of prominent figures in the car community, dive into controversial topics, and get the latest news from the car scene. Let us be your guide to the ever-changing world of cars and all their secrets.
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