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111 episodes
- In today's episode, Justin White sits down to talk GM and C7 Corvette tuning, how he made 1265HP on a stock LT4, the red flags of a bad tuner, and why he says there's no such thing as an aggressive tune.
Filmed at Titan Motorsports
Justin White Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justinwhitetuned/
Street Alpha Merch: https://streetalpha.co
0:00 Justin White Intro | Titan Motorsports
0:37 Go Hard Podcast Story
3:37 Who Is Justin White? GM Tuner
3:59 Puerto Rico Drag Racing Culture
9:18 Why Tune GM Cars?
13:25 Owning a Performance Shop
15:28 How Justin Learned to Tune
16:17 Why Most Tuners Copy & Paste Tunes
19:49 Is a Performance Shop Profitable?
24:07 How to Find a Good GM Tuner
27:03 Bad Tuner Red Flags
30:32 Cam Surge Myth Explained
33:17 How Much Does a GM Tune Cost?
42:21 Dyno Tune vs Street Tune
44:25 Why Remote Tuning Wins
51:15 Tuner Stress & Blown Motors
59:23 Gen 5 LT Injection Timing
1:01:37 Tesla Tuning & Young Car Guys
1:06:17 Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday
1:08:28 Domestic vs Import Engine Bays
1:12:46 Street Car vs Race Car
1:14:56 C7 Z51 vs Z06: Which to Buy?
1:17:53 Stock LT4 C7 Corvette Build
1:27:00 1200HP C7 Corvette Road Trip
1:34:47 Max Power on a Stock LT4
1:37:23 LT4 Cam Shootout
1:43:08 1265HP on a Stock Heat Exchanger
1:49:01 Supercharger Parasitic Loss
1:50:46 Port Injection vs Direct Injection
1:54:07 Motec Traction Control
2:03:59 Conservative vs Aggressive Timing
2:14:59 How to Read Spark Plugs
2:22:15 Ignition Timing vs Boost & RPM
2:25:47 Wideband vs Narrowband O2 Sensors
2:31:32 No Such Thing as an Aggressive Tune
2:34:04 $60K C7 Corvette Record Build
2:39:11 Car Community Ego Problem
2:46:51 Bad Shop Experiences
2:51:39 6 Degrees of Timing Record Pass
2:53:14 If Your Tuner Can't Explain It, Leave
2:57:27 Where to Find Justin White
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#corvette #carpodcast #tuning
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- In today's episode, Maxx and Victor M10 break down how car skits blew them up on TikTok and YouTube Shorts, what 40 million views pays in Canada, and the BMW vs Mercedes AMG debate.
Filmed at Rev's Reserve, West Palm Beach
Maxx Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/f87maxxi/
Victor Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6.3victor/
Street Alpha Merch: https://streetalpha.co
0:00 BMW vs Mercedes AMG Debate
0:56 Street Alpha Podcast x Beamer Invasion
1:50 Maxx & Victor M10 | Car Skits
2:37 TikTok & Instagram Car Content Growth
4:23 Canada Winter Car Content Struggles
6:50 How Maxx & Victor Got Into Cars
9:19 Grocery Store to Car Salesman
12:21 BMW M2 Competition | First Car Edits
14:13 How Maxx & Victor M10 Met
17:06 Viral Dash Cam Car Skits
18:32 Pulled Over No Front Plate | 30M Views
21:28 YouTube Shorts Money | 40M Views Paid
22:52 No TikTok Creator Fund in Canada
26:07 Car Influencer Income | Brand Deals & Merch
29:11 $10K Instagram Brand Deal
32:52 BMW vs Mercedes Aftermarket Parts Prices
35:08 Mercedes C63 AMG | Why Victor Chose AMG
37:51 Everyone Is a BMW Guy
40:15 Single Turbo BMW E46 330Ci
41:05 Katy Perry Car Guy Music
42:51 M2 Competition S55 vs M2 N55
44:52 Single Turbo S55 vs Toyota 2JZ
46:56 Mercedes AMG Falling Off | C63 4-Cylinder
50:20 Mercedes E55 AMG & 190E Evo
53:41 BMW G80 M3 Oversaturated | Big Power S55
56:12 Toxic BMW Community? | B58 340i
57:55 407 Highway Street Racing Canada
58:52 Canada vs USA Geography Quiz
1:01:46 Toronto Car Scene | 2,000-Car Meet Shut Down
1:06:07 Yellow Belly Drag Racing | 1000HP Civic
1:07:01 Car Skits to Car Builds & Sponsors
1:09:54 Porsche Reposts Car Skit
1:11:34 Overcoming Camera Shyness
1:13:48 Best Car Skits | Neck Breaker & Turbo Race
1:16:00 Content Creator Tips | Authenticity
1:18:10 TikTok Algorithm & Best Time to Post
1:19:39 YouTube Long Form vs Shorts
1:22:35 Filming Car Content in Public
1:23:22 Where to Find Maxx & Victor M10
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#BMW #MercedesAMG #CarContent
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Kelltrac Talks Ford Mustang Suspension, Ford F150 Suspension and Suspension Upgrade Breakdown10/19/2026 | 2h 29 mins.In today's episode we sit with Kelly Aiken, owner of Kelltrac, to break down Mustang suspension, Ford F150 suspension, and everything in between when upgrading your suspension.
Kelltrac Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kelltrac
0:00 – Street Alpha x Kelltrac Podcast Intro
3:56 – How Kelltrac Started
15:31 – Expanding to Trucks & Camaros
22:15 – Mustang Suspension Basics
31:09 – Long Travel Suspension Explained
41:35 – Track Bars & Axle Wrap Explained
1:03:16 – Compression vs Rebound Explained
1:09:33 – High Speed vs Low Speed Adjusters
1:14:28 – Dialing In Suspension at the Track
1:26:50 – Camber & Toe Explained
1:34:08 – Upper Control Arms Explained
1:42:32 – Do Wings Help F150s?
1:50:55 – GT500 vs GTD Comparison
2:02:45 – Rear Coilovers for the S550
2:11:59 – Kelltrac & Viking Shocks Explained
2:26:01 – Where To Find Kelltrac / Outro
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Xtreme Cylinder Heads on Building 2JZ Heads, Secrets to Porsche Heads and Overbuilding Your Car10/18/2026 | 1h 49 mins.In todays episode we sit with Bill From Xtreme Cylinder Heads
Xtreme Cylinder Heads Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtremecylinderheads
0:00 – Intro
2:57 – Bills Origin Story
6:38 – Starting a Machine Shop From Scratch
7:35 – Building Custom Porsche Castings
10:14 – Biggest Machine Shop Startup Challenges
11:47 – Handling Warranty & Mistakes
13:11 – Hand Porting a Cylinder Head
14:19 – CNC vs Hand Porting
15:36 – Hiring & Training a Machine Shop Team
16:42 – 2JZ Drag Racing History: Nero & Ekanu
23:19 – Uni Seat Technology for 2000+ HP
26:03 – Do You Need a Uni Seat?
27:59 – RB26 Builds: America vs Australia
28:58 – Best Valve Seats for Street Builds
31:05 – Best Valve Spring & Cam Brands
33:31 – Shim Under Bucket vs Shimless
35:33 – Valve Float Explained
38:05 – Billet vs Cast Cylinder Heads
40:36 – RB26 Design Flaws & Improvements
41:15 – What a Flow Bench Really Tells You
43:30 – Why You Should Keep Your Build Simple
44:12 – Air-Cooled Porsche Culture
47:59 – Building Their Own Porsche Casting
53:27 – History of CNC Cylinder Head Porting
54:39 – Rolls-Royce RR350 Alloy Explained
56:08 – Water Passage Design Mistakes
58:09 – Air-Cooled vs Water-Cooled Cost
1:00:18 – Hardest Porsche Heads to Rebuild
1:03:16 – Porsche Head Pricing Breakdown
1:04:29 – Global Client Base
1:06:16 – Why Porsche Stopped Making Heads
1:08:13 – Machine Shop Industry Competition
1:08:59 – Favorite Engine Platforms
1:11:36 – Big Block Chevy Cylinder Heads
1:13:27 – Current Workload & Business Status
1:14:05 – Inside a High-End Machine Shop
1:16:00 – In-House Welding & Repair
1:17:11 – Subaru Cylinder Head Problems
1:19:00 – Full 2JZ Build Cost Breakdown
1:20:32 – How to Choose a Machine Shop
1:23:02 – Red Flags When Picking a Shop
1:26:44 – Why This Shop Skips Deposits
1:29:21 – CFD Porting: The Future
1:31:26 – RB26 Supra Build Update
1:35:21 – 1964 International Scout Build
1:36:08 – Never Been in a MK5 Supra
1:39:55 – Baja 1000 Off-Road Racing Story
1:47:40 – Xtreme Cylinder Heads Contact Info
1:48:45 – Outro
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Maatouks Racing On Building The World's Fastest GTRs, 3200+ HP Build, and Beating The 2JZ Record06/09/2026 | 1h 47 mins.In today's episode, Maatouks Racing discusses building the world's fastest Nissan GTRs, developing 3200+ horsepower engines, breaking drag racing records, and surpassing the legendary 2JZ platform.
Maatouks Racing Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maatouksracing
00:00 Intro
00:02 How Maatouks Got Into RBs
00:11 Maatouks Buys His First Dyno
00:14 Maatouks Learning How To Tune On Microtech
00:19 Maatouks Works On His First GTR
00:23 Where Maatouks Got Inspiration From?
00:24 Maatouks Starts Taking Over The GTR RB Scene
00:28 Using The Nitto 3.2 Stroker Kit In The Early Days
00:29 Why Maatouks Uses A 3.2 Engine
00:31 Using 3.0 Engines
00:33 Why You Don't Build High Horsepower RB26
00:34 Why Maatouks Doesnt Use Block Braces
00:36 Driving 2000HP Cars On The Street In Australia
00:40 Warming Up a Billet Block
00:42 External Oil Pumps
00:47 Why Head Drains Were Invented On RBs
00:51 Building a 2JZ vs RB
00:57 What Maatouks Car Would Compete In America?
01:00:05 Maatouks Crashes The Don Drag Car
01:05:13 Why Maatouks Is So Competitive
01:09:29 Australian Shop Drama
01:11:59 Why Maatouks Uses Full OEM R35 Coils
01:14:33 Must Have Items To Have When Working With Maatouks
01:16:59 Why Maatouks Runs Haltech
01:17:33 Why Maatouks Doesn't Use Motec
01:20:19 How To Get An Australian Sounding RB
01:22:42 Maatouks Working On SR20s
01:24:02 How Much It Costs To Build A Car With Maatouks
01:28:25 How Long It Takes To Build a Maatouks Car
01:30:26 The Car The Maatouks Built In The Fastest Time
01:31:24 Building a Commodore Vs GTR
01:32:46 Maatouks 3200HP GTR
01:35:52 Using Big Power On The Drag Strip
01:37:51 Maatouks YFD Car Expectations
01:41:44 Maatouks Racing Goals For 2026
01:43:25 Maatouks Making RB Parts
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Get into the driver's seat with Street Alpha Podcast! Join our podcast as we explore the stories of prominent figures in the car community, dive into controversial topics, and get the latest news from the car scene. Let us be your guide to the ever-changing world of cars and all their secrets.Podcast website
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