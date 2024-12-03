Feeling Burnout? Hear How to Manage It and the Expectations of Customers in Auto Repair

Find The Institute for Automotive Business Excellence Jimmy Lea and Mark Sewell are from the Institute for Automotive Business Excellence. Mark emphasizes the importance of setting clear expectations with customers to prevent dissatisfaction and reduce advisors' stress. The discussion further highlights the significance of maintaining personal relationships in customer service rather than relying solely on technology.00:00 Career journey from demos to coaching and training.06:34 Successful salesman became corporate trainer, teaching fundamentals.13:46 Trying to reduce costs, can't understand why.17:26 Technical team ensures tire specifications aren't modified.24:30 Technician advocates for durable, cost-effective car repairs.28:25 People enjoy activities without understanding mechanics.35:19 Production incentives fail due to inadequate solutions.41:25 Decide between fixing the car long-term or short-term.43:32 Lack of empathy due to no prior consultation.48:41 Industry grind deters shop owners' children's involvement.52:12 Set code allows advisors and technicians autonomy.01:02:11 Ensure everyone is clear about the next steps.01:02:42 Avoid waiting; review and confirm process details.01:08:32 Engagement requires active communication, not passive waiting.01:15:14 Jimmy helps with objection-handling techniques.01:19:07 Comment, share, and download podcast weekly, thanks.