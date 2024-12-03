Communication is SOO Key in Auto Shop Success! Cecil Bullard Joins to Rant
Thanks to our sponsor Promotive! Find your dream job today: gopromotive.com/jeff Cecil Bullard is the Founder and CEO of The Institute For Automotive Business Excellence. Cecil discusses the financial challenges repair shops face, particularly customer resistance to pay for necessary repairs. He emphasizes maintaining integrity and communication when presenting repair value to customers. Cecil also highlights the internal issues within shops, such as poor dispatch processes and the need for better technician productivity.00:00 Building value to preempt customer questions efficiently.10:11 Prefer familiar car history over uncertain POS.14:11 Customer decides; techs estimate repairs without bias.16:47 Trust and culture are crucial for business success.25:02 Mindset shapes business practices and customer perception.28:37 Don't discount tickets; keep value tangible.33:46 Cut pay; don't expect productivity improvement.37:17 Streamline processes, improve efficiency, and ensure timely resources.44:22 Scared customers might reject recommended car repairs.49:31 Customer insists on fixing a beloved car.58:06 Transition involves losing customers and attracting new clientele.58:48 Fish where salmon are, use appropriate bait.01:08:11 Avoid "no" to win sales conversations.01:10:30 Prioritize fair treatment to retain skilled techs.01:14:49 Please provide the text that needs summarizing.
1:16:05
Mr. Subaru, Check Engine Chuck, and Brandon Sloan Talk TikTok, YouTube, and DIY pt. 2
Thanks to our sponsor Promotive! Find your dream job today: gopromotive.com/jeff Find our guests online!Mr. Subaru | YouTube | TikTokCheck Engine Chuck | YouTube | TikTokBrandon Sloan/Performance Transmissions LLC | YouTube | TikTokMr. Subaru, Check Engine Chuck, and Brandon Sloan join Jeff again this week. Mr. Subaru highlights the complexities of assisting DIYers, emphasizing the limitations of remote diagnostics. Brandon Sloan discusses the ongoing challenges of mentorship and apprenticeship, sharing personal experiences with both successful and problematic trainees. Check Engine Chuck addresses the need for higher labor rates to attract and retain skilled technicians, stressing the importance of transparent communication with consumers. 00:00 Check manuals and data first for troubleshooting.05:46 Used to have patience for teaching comments.09:21 Discussed GM vehicle basics; lacked foundational knowledge.10:14 Update the PCV valve and software to fix the issue.14:22 Frustration with customer's dismissive attitude towards repairs.18:57 Understanding repair costs through detailed explanations.22:05 Answered $5 TikTok follower's Camaro question.25:24 Knowledge empowers consumers and enhances understanding and trust.27:20 Amateur guesses are ineffective; scan codes for diagnosis.31:53 Employee left due to denied raise request.33:48 A tech claims don't match actual skills.37:21 Industry struggles to nurture next-generation technicians.41:39 The industry indirectly caused my father's death.45:30 Mentorship ensures continuity and respect for emerging generations.48:30 Industry must change to effectively retain youth.51:17 Excited about meaningful conversation and potential influence.
54:32
Mr. Subaru, Check Engine Chuck, and Brandon Sloan Talk the Power of Social Media pt. 1
Thanks to our sponsor Promotive! Find your dream job today: gopromotive.com/jeff Find our guests online! Mr. Subaru | YouTube | TikTokCheck Engine Chuck | YouTube | TikTokBrandon Sloan/Performance Transmissions LLC | YouTube | TikTokMr. Subaru, Check Engine Chuck, and Brandon Sloan join Jeff Compton to discuss key issues in the automotive industry. Mr. Subaru emphasizes the importance of professionalism in repairs, highlighting dangerous practices with power steering components in a Subaru. Jeff criticizes the spread of misinformation by automotive influencers, stressing the need for mechanics to correct false content. Brandon underscores the necessity of diagnosing the root causes of transmission failures instead of simply replacing parts.00:00 Discussing personal experiences in the diagnostic programming industry.05:08 TikTok's significant growth requires gradual commitment.09:46 Blocking negativity to focus on moving forward.12:35 Dislike for term "stealership" and DIY segment.13:50 Observing comment dynamics and algorithm tactics change.19:33 Accountability is important; don't cut corners in work.20:29 Act professionally to change negative perceptions.25:06 Discussing crankshaft issues in deuce trucks.28:13 The Girlfriend's dad worried about the discontinued truck.32:15 Nissan seal is available; it is a limited, military-use engine.34:18 Different transmission hardware; lip seal frustrates.38:38 Trying to help but receiving criticism instead.42:25 Helping DIYers; appreciating, and supporting consumers, and technicians.43:15 Impressive, detailed content on automatic transmissions.47:39 You impress mechanics; underestimated expertise is crucial.
50:44
Feeling Burnout? Hear How to Manage It and the Expectations of Customers in Auto Repair
Thanks to our sponsor Promotive! Find your dream job today: gopromotive.com/jeff Find The Institute for Automotive Business Excellence Jimmy Lea and Mark Sewell are from the Institute for Automotive Business Excellence. Mark emphasizes the importance of setting clear expectations with customers to prevent dissatisfaction and reduce advisors' stress. The discussion further highlights the significance of maintaining personal relationships in customer service rather than relying solely on technology.00:00 Career journey from demos to coaching and training.06:34 Successful salesman became corporate trainer, teaching fundamentals.13:46 Trying to reduce costs, can't understand why.17:26 Technical team ensures tire specifications aren't modified.24:30 Technician advocates for durable, cost-effective car repairs.28:25 People enjoy activities without understanding mechanics.35:19 Production incentives fail due to inadequate solutions.41:25 Decide between fixing the car long-term or short-term.43:32 Lack of empathy due to no prior consultation.48:41 Industry grind deters shop owners' children's involvement.52:12 Set code allows advisors and technicians autonomy.01:02:11 Ensure everyone is clear about the next steps.01:02:42 Avoid waiting; review and confirm process details.01:08:32 Engagement requires active communication, not passive waiting.01:15:14 Jimmy helps with objection-handling techniques.01:19:07 Comment, share, and download podcast weekly, thanks.
1:20:55
Communication and Teamwork Between Technicians and Advisors in Auto Repair Shops with Michael Doherty
Thanks to our sponsor Promotive! Find your dream job today: gopromotive.com/jeff Hear more from Michael Doherty by listening to AutoFix AdvisorCast here!Jeff Compton is joined by Michael Doherty, a seasoned service advisor eager to share his experiences through his new podcast AutoFix AdvisorCast. Michael details his journey in the industry, highlighting the indispensable role of mentorship in shaping his career. The discussion underscores the importance of efficient communication between service advisors and technicians to ensure smooth workflow and high job satisfaction. Michael also emphasizes the value of creating a welcoming atmosphere for clients, which fosters trust and enhances customer relationships.00:00 Lack of self-confidence from poor shop treatment.07:22 Ensure key players are prioritized to retain talent.11:04 Building shop culture and communication; no discounts.20:38 Technicians prefer stable pay over uncertain bonuses.24:27 Service manager asked; took role; received mentorship.28:23 Technicians choose roles; advisors influence their choices.36:23 Techs need better support to meet expectations.38:19 Identify marketing sources, then address past bad experiences.47:59 Qualify clients to streamline vehicle diagnostics efficiently.53:35 Ask questions to determine the cause of car issues.56:20 Clear for state inspection; transparency, and time management critical.01:02:40 Revitalizing industry, helping service advisors find connections.01:06:59 Learning to transition, value, and sell oneself.01:10:11 Learn from mistakes; suggest improvements confidently to management.
