The Game Mess Decides podcast is the weekly gaming news show from Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti. They decide all of the biggest issues in gaming so you don't have... More
Available Episodes
5 of 335
301: PLAYSTATION SHOWCASE PREDICTIONS!!
Cristian here, Jeff gave me the power to write things here... what a dumbass ima right?In this episode, two "seasoned" individuals discuss the upcoming Playstation Showcase, the Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, and Zelda TOTK sales. As representatives of the older generation, they take on the task of selecting the Mount Rushmore of boomer games.
5/19/2023
1:32:38
300: BEST GAME OF ALL TIME
On this very special anniversary episode, the Deciders choose the best game of all time. They also discuss memories of the podcast from the 299 (or so) previous episodes. Did you know this show used to sound really bad?! Join the fun, and listen, won't ya?
5/12/2023
1:52:06
299: PHIL GETS REAL ABOUT XBOX
Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code MESS at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpodXbox is in the dumps, but Microsoft boss Phil Spencer did a big interview to quell some of the concerns. Was he successful? Jeff and Mike discuss that and more. And then they choose the Mount Rushmore of Star Wars games. Join them, won't you?
5/5/2023
2:07:10
298: WHAT WILL XBOX DO NOW?
It's time for another console draft, and this time someone gets shoot hot. But first, hosts Jeff and Mike discuss what Xbox is going to do now that the CMA has blocked its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
4/28/2023
2:02:04
297: THELMA AND LOUISE IT
Mike and Jeff are driving off a cliff on this episode, and you'll have to listen to hear why. It's the big stories and then the Mount Rushmore of video game music.