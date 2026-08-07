55 Billions just to get all The Sims DLC. Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!" Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess

It's just the trailer, sorry for the click bait. Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!" Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess

About Game Mess Decides

About Game Mess Decides

About Game Mess Decides

The Game Mess Decides podcast is the weekly gaming news show from Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti. They decide all of the biggest issues in gaming so you don't have to think for yourself.