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490 episodes
- Fuck you Microsoft :D
Turboshawn: https://www.twitch.tv/turboshawn - https://www.youtube.com/@TurboShawn
Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"
Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
- Yes, we are f***ed
VGBees: https://vgbees.com
Turboshawn: https://www.twitch.tv/turboshawn - https://www.youtube.com/@TurboShawn
Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"
Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
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About Game Mess Decides
The Game Mess Decides podcast is the weekly gaming news show from Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti. They decide all of the biggest issues in gaming so you don't have to think for yourself.Podcast website
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