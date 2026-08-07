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Game Mess Decides

Jeff Grubb's Game Mess
ComedyLeisure
Game Mess Decides
Latest episode

490 episodes

  • Game Mess Decides

    456: GTA 6 GOES TO NETFLIX?!

    08/07/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    It's just the trailer, sorry for the click bait.

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
  • Game Mess Decides

    455: EA AND SAUDI ARABIA CLOSED THE DEAL!

    07/31/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    55 Billions just to get all The Sims DLC.

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
  • Game Mess Decides

    454: ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THE DUSKBLOODS NETWORK TEST?

    07/17/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    Dear lord let Miyazaki cook with this one.

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
  • Game Mess Decides

    453: ID SOFTWARE DIES AT THE HANDS OF MICROSOFT

    07/10/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Fuck you Microsoft :D

    Turboshawn: https://www.twitch.tv/turboshawn - https://www.youtube.com/@TurboShawn

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
  • Game Mess Decides

    452: IS PLAYSTATION KILLING PHYSICAL GAMES?

    07/03/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
    Yes, we are f***ed

    VGBees: https://vgbees.com
    Turboshawn: https://www.twitch.tv/turboshawn - https://www.youtube.com/@TurboShawn

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
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About Game Mess Decides
The Game Mess Decides podcast is the weekly gaming news show from Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti. They decide all of the biggest issues in gaming so you don't have to think for yourself.
Podcast website
ComedyLeisureVideo Games

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