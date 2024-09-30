Taking a Stab at Foundations | Our Week 1 Impressions of This New Set!
Welcome to Lords of Limited, the podcast dedicated to getting you better at drafting in Magic: the Gathering. In Today’s Episode we’re giving you our first impressions of the newest draft format Foundations! We’re back to basics with this core-set style format, which is a great opportunity to practice good draft fundamentals!
🎙️ What You’ll Get in This Episode:
-Big Picture Overview of Foundations Week 1
-Color and Archetype Rankings
-Individual Overperformers and Underperformers
Whether you’re grinding online or getting ready to take down your next draft event at your local game store, this episode is packed with all the information you’ll need to going into the second week of Foundations!
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro and Patreon
5:07 Foundations Week 1
22:12 Colors and Archetype Tiers
47:44 Overperformers
104:39 Underperformers
This episode is #sponsored by Miracle Made and BetterHelp
To support this content directly and receive exclusive rewards, please visit our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/lordsoflimited
Twitter: https://x.com/lordsoflimited
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lordsoflimited
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lordsoflimited/
Ethan's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/lordtupperware
Ben's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/benwerne
--------
1:11:12
400: 50 DSK Takes in 50 Minutes - Episode 400
50 DSK Takes in 50 Minutes | Sending Off A Great Format In Style!
Welcome to Lords of Limited, the podcast dedicated to getting you better at drafting in Magic: the Gathering. Today’s episode has us saying goodbye to one of our favorite sets in recent memory, Duskmourn! Get 50 minutes on the clock and join us as we summarize, theorize, and (rarely) criticize the highlights of this draft format!
🎙️ What You’ll Get in This Episode:
-50 Rapid Fire Takes about Duskmourn
-TONS of LOL-official Power Rankings
-Golden Egg and Imperial Oath Award Winners
Whether you’re saying goodbye with us or coming back to this episode to prepare for a flashback draft, these 50 takes are just the ticket for remembering this great format!
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro & Storytime
8:07 Takes 1-10
22:56 Takes 11-20
36:35 Takes 21-30
48:15 Takes 31-40
58:17 Takes 41-50
This episode is #sponsored by HUEL and Uncommon Goods
To support this content directly and receive exclusive rewards, please visit our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/lordsoflimited
Twitter: https://x.com/lordsoflimited
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lordsoflimited
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lordsoflimited/
Ethan's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/lordtupperware
Ben's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/benwerne
--------
1:09:03
BONUS - Lords Unlimited: Rares in Foundations
Our second bonus episode is here! As a companion to this week's Crash Course, we're each coming to this episode with a list of 10 rares to look out for in your first drafts (or sealed events) of Foundations!
Don't miss a second of this bonus content! Head on over to patreon.com/lordsoflimited for more information!
YouTube: youtube.com/@lordsoflimited
Twitter: https://x.com/lordsoflimited
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lordsoflimited
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lordsoflimited/
Ethan's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/lordtupperware
Ben's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/benwerne
--------
40:34
399: Foundations Crash Course - Episode 399
Foundations Crash Course | Getting You Ready For Your First Drafts
Description:
Welcome to Lords of Limited, the podcast dedicated to getting you better at drafting in Magic: the Gathering. Today’s episode is all about the brand new draft format, Foundations, and what cards and strategies we expect to be the best going into pre-release weekend and your first drafts online.
🎙️ What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
The 10 Archetypes, their signposts, and their support
What to expect from Foundations in broad strokes
Key Cards That are Tricky to Evaluate
Top Commons and Uncommons to look out for
Hit the ground running at your local game store and online with this crash course into everything you need to know about Foundations before it goes live!
Grading Spreadsheet
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro & Patreon Revamp
12:15 Signpost Uncommons
31:55 Big Picture predictions and Grading Scale
44:04 Grade Differences
1:17:59 Top Commons and Uncommons
This episode is sponsored by MintMobile and BetterHelp
To support this content directly and receive exclusive rewards, please visit our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/lordsoflimited
Twitter: https://x.com/lordsoflimited
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lordsoflimited
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lordsoflimited/
Ethan's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/lordtupperware
Ben's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/benwerne
--------
1:34:19
BONUS - Lords Unlimited Premiere
We're launching a brand new spin off podcast exclusively over on our patreon page and want to give our audience a chance to hear it! Tune in to find out what it's all about and then dive in with us as we continue the conversation from earlier this week by taking a look at the entirety of Jean-Emmanuel Depraz's Day 2 Draft from the World Championship!
To support this content directly and receive exclusive rewards, please visit our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/lordsoflimited
Twitter: https://x.com/lordsoflimited
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lordsoflimited
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lordsoflimited/
Ethan's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/lordtupperware
Ben's Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/benwerne
Lords of Limited is a podcast about Magic: the Gathering strategy. It is primarily focused on playing Limited, including both draft and sealed. The podcast is designed to help listeners get an edge in their next draft or sealed event, especially on MTG Arena