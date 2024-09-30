399: Foundations Crash Course - Episode 399

Foundations Crash Course | Getting You Ready For Your First Drafts Description: Welcome to Lords of Limited, the podcast dedicated to getting you better at drafting in Magic: the Gathering. Today's episode is all about the brand new draft format, Foundations, and what cards and strategies we expect to be the best going into pre-release weekend and your first drafts online. 🎙️ What You'll Learn in This Episode: The 10 Archetypes, their signposts, and their support What to expect from Foundations in broad strokes Key Cards That are Tricky to Evaluate Top Commons and Uncommons to look out for Hit the ground running at your local game store and online with this crash course into everything you need to know about Foundations before it goes live! Grading Spreadsheet Timestamps: 0:00 Intro & Patreon Revamp 12:15 Signpost Uncommons 31:55 Big Picture predictions and Grading Scale 44:04 Grade Differences 1:17:59 Top Commons and Uncommons