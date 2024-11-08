#262 - The HOTTEST Essen Podcast POSSIBLE

This week on the inimitable Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Matt showcase their survival skills by going to Germany and then RETURNING from Germany, having played such a very large quantity of games. Our Essen 2024 special is a quickfire spectacular, running through a bunch of the notable games we got our hands on during the show. Many pints of sweet sweat have been pumped into the world in order to bring you this episode of the podcast, so you're morally obliged to at least TRY and enjoy it. Timestamps: 1:26 - Fischen4:43 - Power Vacuum9:19 - GibberersThe Word Game of Language Invention and Civilization Development11:47 - Da Da Da13:43 - Bomb Busters17:06 - Saltfjord20:11 - Duck & Cover24:51 - Altay: Dawn of Civilization28:28 - Packen Wir's!31:58 - Bauernschlau34:52 - Draft & Write Records39:31 - Lords of the Rings: Duel for Middle-Earth44:36 - Captain Flip49:03 - Oinky Bits