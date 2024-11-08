On this eclectic episode of the Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Matt are talking LOGISTICS in Minecart Town, CURRENCY in Pax Penning, and CONCEPTS THAT ARE AS LARGE AS DEATH in Compile!
Have a great weekend!
Timestamps:
02:22 - Minecart Town
15:31 - Pax Penning
32:13 - Compile
--------
42:00
#263 - Candy Rehab
On this rock-and-rolling episode of the Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Matt are chatting about three very different games. First up is Rock Hard 1977, a euro-ish game of being a ROCK STAR that had one of the funniest arcs of any game we’ve played this year. We also chat about Tom’s most recent BGA obsession, Newton. It’s a game of cards and efficiency! What more could you want? Finally, the gang chat about The Gang - a game that asks ‘what if poker was co-operative?’ Makes u think, don’t it.
Have a great weekend!
Timestamps:
01:57 - Rock Hard 1977
21:40 - Newton
31:13 - The Gang
--------
48:25
#262 - The HOTTEST Essen Podcast POSSIBLE
This week on the inimitable Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Matt showcase their survival skills by going to Germany and then RETURNING from Germany, having played such a very large quantity of games.
Our Essen 2024 special is a quickfire spectacular, running through a bunch of the notable games we got our hands on during the show.
Many pints of sweet sweat have been pumped into the world in order to bring you this episode of the podcast, so you're morally obliged to at least TRY and enjoy it.
Timestamps:
1:26 - Fischen4:43 - Power Vacuum9:19 - GibberersThe Word Game of Language Invention and Civilization Development11:47 - Da Da Da13:43 - Bomb Busters17:06 - Saltfjord20:11 - Duck & Cover24:51 - Altay: Dawn of Civilization28:28 - Packen Wir's!31:58 - Bauernschlau34:52 - Draft & Write Records39:31 - Lords of the Rings: Duel for Middle-Earth44:36 - Captain Flip49:03 - Oinky Bits
--------
54:37
#261 - The Outer Space Special
On this out-of-this-world episode of the Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Matt have played two incredibly spicy space games that have got them all excited. First up is SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence; a game of discovering aliens and working out ‘what their deal is’ that’s absolutely fascinating and packed with CGE’s specific, odd tendencies. Following that tall act is Sol: Last Days of a Star, a game that sits on the complete OTHER end of the spectrum. Pilot your ‘sundivers’ away from a dying star, as you desperately eke out turns before everything is gone forever? The perfect way to spend a Thursday evening.
Have a great weekend, everybody!
Timestamps:
01:44 - SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence
20:37 - Sol: Last Days of a Star
--------
39:16
#260 - Aesthetic Arguing
On this… seedy… episode of the Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Emily are talking about two bucolic farm-em-ups in Windmill Valley and Harvest, as well as the utterly innocent Courtisans. Emily decided the theme on this one after the fact and I’m still reeling. Seedy? It’s a family show, come on now We also end up spending a weird amount of time getting into the particulars of how the two very pleasant and agricultural games listed are not entirely to each other's aesthetic tastes. Strange!
Have a great weekend, everybody!
Timestamps:
02:16 - Courtisans
13:40 - Windmill Valley
27:09 - Harvest
39:33 - Recent Reviews: Defenders of the Wild