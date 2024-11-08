Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureShut Up & Sit Down
Listen to Shut Up & Sit Down in the App
Listen to Shut Up & Sit Down in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Shut Up & Sit Down

Podcast Shut Up & Sit Down
Shut Up & Sit Down
The world's best board game review show.
More
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

5 of 282
  • #264 - The Big Sheep BBQ
    On this eclectic episode of the Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Matt are talking LOGISTICS in Minecart Town, CURRENCY in Pax Penning, and CONCEPTS THAT ARE AS LARGE AS DEATH in Compile! Have a great weekend!  Timestamps: 02:22 - Minecart Town 15:31 - Pax Penning 32:13 - Compile
    --------  
    42:00
  • #263 - Candy Rehab
    On this rock-and-rolling episode of the Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Matt are chatting about three very different games. First up is Rock Hard 1977, a euro-ish game of being a ROCK STAR that had one of the funniest arcs of any game we’ve played this year. We also chat about Tom’s most recent BGA obsession, Newton. It’s a game of cards and efficiency! What more could you want? Finally, the gang chat about The Gang - a game that asks ‘what if poker was co-operative?’ Makes u think, don’t it. Have a great weekend!  Timestamps: 01:57 - Rock Hard 1977 21:40 - Newton 31:13 - The Gang
    --------  
    48:25
  • #262 - The HOTTEST Essen Podcast POSSIBLE
    This week on the inimitable Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Matt showcase their survival skills by going to Germany and then RETURNING from Germany, having played such a very large quantity of games. Our Essen 2024 special is a quickfire spectacular, running through a bunch of the notable games we got our hands on during the show. Many pints of sweet sweat have been pumped into the world in order to bring you this episode of the podcast, so you're morally obliged to at least TRY and enjoy it. Timestamps: 1:26 - Fischen4:43 - Power Vacuum9:19 - GibberersThe Word Game of Language Invention and Civilization Development11:47 - Da Da Da13:43 - Bomb Busters17:06 - Saltfjord20:11 - Duck & Cover24:51 - Altay: Dawn of Civilization28:28 - Packen Wir's!31:58 - Bauernschlau34:52 - Draft & Write Records39:31 - Lords of the Rings: Duel for Middle-Earth44:36 - Captain Flip49:03 - Oinky Bits
    --------  
    54:37
  • #261 - The Outer Space Special
    On this out-of-this-world episode of the Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Matt have played two incredibly spicy space games that have got them all excited. First up is SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence; a game of discovering aliens and working out ‘what their deal is’ that’s absolutely fascinating and packed with CGE’s specific, odd tendencies. Following that tall act is Sol: Last Days of a Star, a game that sits on the complete OTHER end of the spectrum. Pilot your ‘sundivers’ away from a dying star, as you desperately eke out turns before everything is gone forever? The perfect way to spend a Thursday evening. Have a great weekend, everybody! Timestamps: 01:44 - SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence 20:37 - Sol: Last Days of a Star
    --------  
    39:16
  • #260 - Aesthetic Arguing
    On this… seedy… episode of the Shut Up & Sit Down Podcast, Tom and Emily are talking about two bucolic farm-em-ups in Windmill Valley and Harvest, as well as the utterly innocent Courtisans. Emily decided the theme on this one after the fact and I’m still reeling. Seedy? It’s a family show, come on now We also end up spending a weird amount of time getting into the particulars of how the two very pleasant and agricultural games listed are not entirely to each other's aesthetic tastes. Strange! Have a great weekend, everybody! Timestamps: 02:16 - Courtisans 13:40 - Windmill Valley 27:09 - Harvest 39:33 - Recent Reviews: Defenders of the Wild
    --------  
    48:04

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Shut Up & Sit Down

The world's best board game review show.
Podcast website

Listen to Shut Up & Sit Down, The Interview with Leslie Heaney and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:38:50 AM