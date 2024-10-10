The XB2 — An Xbox and Gaming Podcast

340: "This is an Xbox," Xbox and "no red lines," Shadow of The Game Awards

Jez and Rand get into another week of juicy gaming news. This week, we talk The Game Awards, Microsoft's "This is an Xbox" campaign, Microsoft's "no red lines" Xbox multiplat comments, with a hint of Fable gameplay teasing too. TIMESTAMPS: 00:00:00: Intro, The Game Awards, Rand beats Dragon Age: The Veilguard. 01:00:00: Xbox at The Game Awards, Jez talks new Fable gameplay. 01:30:00: Blizzard hiring for open world StarCraft? Indiana Jones gameplay. Xbox's new ad campaign. 02:25:00: Phil Spencer interviews, Patreon Q&A.