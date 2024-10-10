The XB2 — An Xbox and Gaming Podcast

342: Xbox Store BLOCKED, biggest Call of Duty ever, Final Fantasy 7 Remake to Xbox?
Rand and Jez gear up for another Xbox Two Podcast! This week, we talk Xbox's mobile game store fails, Call of Duty's penetration, Activision-Blizzard games drip feeding into Game Pass, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Xbox port rumors, and much more.
💚 Support us on http://Patreon.com/XB2! Extra shows, Q&A sessions, and more. 💚
SPONSOR: Get 20% OFF and FREE SHIPPING at MANSCAPED.COM with our checkout code XB2! #ad
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00:00: Intro, what we've been playing.
00:28:25: Xbox Game Pass and Activision games, PC handheld wars, Horizon Zero Dawn gets ripped off.
01:21:00: Studio closures, Final Fantasy whole slate to Xbox, Xbox mobile store delayed on Android.
01:54:50: Sony trailer Bloodborne tease, Shuhei Yoshida retires, gamers spending more time watching videos than playing?
02:14:24: Patreon Q&A.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
3:13:13
XB2+1 (Ep. 25) Talking Xbox, Fable leaks, Xbox's strategy, and more with Luke Lohr!
AIRED FIRST ON PATREON.COM/XB2 ON NOV 20, 2024!
This month, we caught up with the excellent and bodacious Luke Lohr of the Xbox Expansion Pass Podcast to talk all things Xbox and gaming news.
Follow Luke on socials @InsipidGhost and find Xbox Expansion Pass on YouTube!
SPONSOR: Get 20% OFF and FREE SHIPPING at MANSCAPED.COM with our checkout code XB2!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:41:27
341: Xbox everywhere, STALKER 2, Avowed previews, PlayStation buying From Software?!
Welcome to the latest episode of Xbox Two! This week, Jez and Rand talk Xbox's plans for the future and tease some possible news for December, we talk Avowed's positive previews, STALKER 2's rocky launch, and PlayStation's intent to buy Kadokawa, and thus FromSoftware.
SPONSOR: Get 20% OFF and FREE SHIPPING at MANSCAPED.COM with our checkout code XB2! #ad
💚 Support us on http://Patreon.com/XB2! Extra shows, Q&A sessions, and more. 💚
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00:00: Intro, new Xbox accessories for December? Jez's Fable info.
00:40:00: New Transformers games coming, MS Flight Sim crashes, STALKER 2's rough launch.
01:38:00: Sony to buy Kadokawa and From Software, Xbox is everywhere.
02:10:00: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 sales success, Metaphor Re:Fantazio blows up. Xbox brings more games to the cloud.
02:50:00: Avowed previews, Patreon Q&A.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
3:53:27
340: "This is an Xbox," Xbox and "no red lines," Shadow of The Game Awards
Jez and Rand get into another week of juicy gaming news. This week, we talk The Game Awards, Microsoft's "This is an Xbox" campaign, Microsoft's "no red lines" Xbox multiplat comments, with a hint of Fable gameplay teasing too.
SPONSOR: Get 20% OFF and FREE SHIPPING at MANSCAPED.COM with our checkout code XB2! http://MANSCAPED.com #ad
💚 Support us on http://Patreon.com/XB2! Extra shows, Q&A sessions, and more. 💚
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00:00: Intro, The Game Awards, Rand beats Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
01:00:00: Xbox at The Game Awards, Jez talks new Fable gameplay.
01:30:00: Blizzard hiring for open world StarCraft? Indiana Jones gameplay. Xbox's new ad campaign.
02:25:00: Phil Spencer interviews, Patreon Q&A.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
3:57:12
339: Death Stranding hits Xbox, GTA6 vs. Xbox Series S, WB Games imploding?
This week, Jez and Rand get into Death Stranding on Xbox, and if it means more multiplats are on the way. We talk Take Two financials and Xbox Series S comments, and the Switch 2 "reveal" and what it means for Xbox and competition. And much more!
SPONSOR: Get 20% OFF and FREE SHIPPING at MANSCAPED.COM with our checkout code XB2! http://MANSCAPED.com #ad
💚 15% OFF: Support us on http://Patreon.com/XB2! Extra shows, Q&A sessions, and more. 💚
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00:00: Intro, Rand's thoughts on Dragon Age.
00:40:00: Palworld lawsuit update, Switch 2 and its potential vs. Xbox. Xbox handheld in 2025?
01:00:00: Death Stranding on Xbox, more multiplats?
01:40:28: Gears E-Day voice actors confirmed, Xbox end of year success. Take Two financials.
02:15:44: WB Games future outlook, Patreon Q&A.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Welcome to The XB2. 😎 Connect with us on Discord, Patreon, YouTube, and more at http://TheXB2.com! Also known as The Xbox Two, we're an Xbox and Windows PC-oriented gaming podcast featuring "The Xbox Two!" Two Xbox super fans, Jez Corden of WindowsCentral.com and YouTuber Rand Al Thor 19, discuss the week's gaming news. Join XB2 weekly for industry analysis, exclusive news, and other shenanigans.