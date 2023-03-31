TFL Talkin' Trucks is the truck podcast for TFL Studios (AllTFL.com). All trucks all the time! Each week we have fun discussing all things automotive includ... More
Ep. 173: Here’s What it is Like to Live With The New 2023 Chevy Colorado (Hint: It’s Not What I Thought!)
Welcome back to TFL Talkin' Trucks! In today's podcast, Andre and Nathan discuss their experience buying brand-new small (and midsize) trucks. Andre just picked up the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado, while Nathan's had his new Hyundai Santa Cruz for the past few months.
4/28/2023
1:00:01
Ep. 172: I Bought a Brand New 2023 Chevy Colorado: Here's What I Love & Hate So Far!
Welcome back to TFL Talkin' Trucks! In today's podcast, Andre and Nathan discuss the brand-new Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss Andre just picked up this week and it's high points (as well as some lows).
4/21/2023
1:05:18
Ep 171: Are Electric Trucks Stupid?
Welcome to a special auto show edition of TFL Talkin' Trucks! In today's podcast, Nathan and Roman argue out whether electric trucks (at least in battery-powered form, as we currently see them) are the way forward, or whether they just don't fit the needs of folks who buy trucks in the first place until they make some major advances.
4/14/2023
1:10:56
Ep. 170: Preview the Trucks of the Future At the 2023 New York Auto Show!
Welcome to a special auto show edition of TFL Talkin' Trucks! In today's podcast, we cover some trucks of the future that are on the ground at this year's 2023 New York Auto Show, including the Ram 1500 REV, Chevy Silverado EV and a Ford F-150 Lightning that can actually position itself to hitch up a trailer! Also, Andre covers Ford's recent announcement of a Formula One development partnership with Red Bull Racing and what that could mean for potential performance vehicles.
4/6/2023
47:47
Ep. 169: Midsize Trucks Are Changing More Than Ever...Including the First ELECTRIC Ram Dakota!
Welcome back to TFL Talkin' Trucks! In today's episode, Andre and Nathan discuss the rapidly changing landscape of midsize trucks...including some interesting news suggesting more strongly than ever that an electric Ram Dakota is on the horizon.
