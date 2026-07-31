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The quarterly automotive sales numbers are officially in, and the crew is diving deep into a shifting reality as full-size truck sales experience a noticeable slowdown across the market. The team breaks down the latest data from the major manufacturers, tracking a slide for traditional segment leaders like the Ford F-Series and GM's pickup lines. Despite the overall segment shrinking, there are a few shocking bright spots in the numbers—most notably a strong surge for Ram and a massive sales spike for the truck-based Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Between detailing factory supplier disruptions, exploring the ongoing struggles of high-dollar electric trucks, and tracking the steady market presence of full-size SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon, the guys analyze whether rising fuel prices or manufacturing shifts are truly driving the market's recent cooldown.

Shifting gears to the mid-size and compact segments, the conversation highlights the absolute dominance of the Toyota Tacoma, which continues to outpace its competition and is gearing up to move a major portion of its production back to San Antonio, Texas. The team analyzes how a value-packed Nissan Frontier managed to handily outsell the Ford Ranger, while the Jeep Gladiator experiences a steep decline compared to previous years. Plus, the guys answer live listener questions regarding Ford’s rumored affordable compact electric truck prototype versus the upcoming Slate truck, before debating whether the Ranger Raptor, Colorado ZR2, or Tacoma TRD Pro offers the best overall on-road daily drive. Finally, Andre updates listeners on his personal search for a new truck after officially ruling out a heavy-duty option, using AutoTempest to track pricing trends for an everyday rig capable of towing his family boat.

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