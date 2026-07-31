Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
346 episodes
- ( https://www.alltfl.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts!
Go to https://www.autotempest.com/TFL for everything you need when searching for a new vehicle!
In this episode of TFL Talkin' Trucks, the guys dive into massive performance truck news, starting with Ram's wild new street truck offerings. From the Quad Cab 392 to the mind-blowing 777-horsepower SRT Hellcat street truck coming in under $100,000, Ram is carving out a completely unique class of tire-shredding pickups. The discussion also covers Toyota's latest updates for 2027, including bold new signature colors like Hot Honey and Honeycomb, refreshed front-end styling for the Tundra and Sequoia, bright red tow points, and updated QS3 Fox adjustable reservoir shocks.
Beyond vehicle reveals, the team lays out major predictions for upcoming auto shows, including expected debuts at the State Fair of Texas, SEMA, and the LA Auto Show where EV mini-trucks from Ford, Slate, and Tello could spark a brand-new segment war. Plus, Nathan shares his hands-on impressions from driving the new Nissan Armada PRO-4X on a multi-state road trip from Los Angeles to Denver, and Andre breaks down his exclusive first look at Audi’s flagship internal-combustion Q9 and 591-horsepower SQ9 in New York City.
( http://www.patreon.com/tflcar ) Visit our Patreon page to support the TFL team!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- ( https://www.alltfl.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts! In this episode of Talkin' Trucks, Andre shares all the details from his recent trip to Detroit, where he got an up-close look at the latest offerings from Ford Custom Garage. Ford is leaning heavily into factory-backed performance and personalization, and Andre breaks down the standout packages hitting the lineup. First up is the thunderous F-150 FP700S—a supercharged 700-horsepower street truck packing a 3.0-liter Whipple blower on the 5.0-liter V8. He also checks out the Maverick SV300T, a hot-hatch-inspired compact truck that borrows a larger turbocharger to pump out a stout 300 horsepower. Plus, Andre covers the trail-ready F-150 Dark Trail package, featuring a 2-inch leveling kit with Bilstein shocks, matte-black wheels, and rugged graphics, all installed with full factory warranty coverage.
Later in the show, the towing talk gets serious as Andre catches up with Braxton from Weigh Safe. The two discuss Weigh Safe’s newest lineup of heavy-duty towing solutions, drop hitches, and smart load-measuring tech designed to keep your setup balanced and secure on the road. Whether you're looking to drop a supercharger into your daily-driver F-150, turn a Maverick into an autocross weapon, or fine-tune your tongue weight for your next heavy haul, this episode has you covered.
( http://www.patreon.com/tflcar ) Visit our Patreon page to support the TFL team!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- ( https://www.alltfl.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts!
The crew hits the field for an outdoors, hands-on comparison between two massive heavy-duty off-road rigs: the brand-new 2027 Cummins-powered Ram Power Wagon and a traditional gas-powered Hemi Tradesman Power Wagon. With nearly a $36,000 price difference separating the $67,000 work-ready Hemi from the fully loaded $103,000 Cummins, the guys break down where that extra money actually goes. While the Hemi offers maximum budget-friendly trail capability on 17-inch wheels with a factory Warn winch, the new Cummins diesel brings massive upgrades in utility—boosting payload and towing capacity immensely. Between inspecting the solid axles, front and rear selectable lockers, and sway bar disconnects, the team evaluates whether the heavy-duty diesel engine, upgraded load ratings, and tech-heavy interior are worth the steep jump in price.
The guys also cover the latest news sweeping the truck world. They discuss Ram’s controversial new warranty policy targeting short-term TRX buyers and flippers, GMC’s 25th-anniversary Hummer EV Icon edition, and updates on high-performance luxury SUVs like the delayed high-horsepower Infiniti QX80. The team also highlights fresh developments in the compact EV space, including TELLO’s progress toward its affordable electric pickup, before taking a deep dive into the cabin features of both Power Wagons—contrasting analog gauges and cloth seats with 14.5-inch vertical screens and dual wireless chargers.
( http://www.patreon.com/tflcar ) Visit our Patreon page to support the TFL team!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- ( https://www.alltfl.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts!
Go to https://www.autotempest.com/TFL for everything you need when searching for a new vehicle!
The quarterly automotive sales numbers are officially in, and the crew is diving deep into a shifting reality as full-size truck sales experience a noticeable slowdown across the market. The team breaks down the latest data from the major manufacturers, tracking a slide for traditional segment leaders like the Ford F-Series and GM's pickup lines. Despite the overall segment shrinking, there are a few shocking bright spots in the numbers—most notably a strong surge for Ram and a massive sales spike for the truck-based Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Between detailing factory supplier disruptions, exploring the ongoing struggles of high-dollar electric trucks, and tracking the steady market presence of full-size SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon, the guys analyze whether rising fuel prices or manufacturing shifts are truly driving the market's recent cooldown.
Shifting gears to the mid-size and compact segments, the conversation highlights the absolute dominance of the Toyota Tacoma, which continues to outpace its competition and is gearing up to move a major portion of its production back to San Antonio, Texas. The team analyzes how a value-packed Nissan Frontier managed to handily outsell the Ford Ranger, while the Jeep Gladiator experiences a steep decline compared to previous years. Plus, the guys answer live listener questions regarding Ford’s rumored affordable compact electric truck prototype versus the upcoming Slate truck, before debating whether the Ranger Raptor, Colorado ZR2, or Tacoma TRD Pro offers the best overall on-road daily drive. Finally, Andre updates listeners on his personal search for a new truck after officially ruling out a heavy-duty option, using AutoTempest to track pricing trends for an everyday rig capable of towing his family boat.
( http://www.patreon.com/tflcar ) Visit our Patreon page to support the TFL team!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- ( https://www.alltfl.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts! The high-performance truck wars have officially hit a boiling point as the guys welcome back an absolute monster to the off-road scene. Fresh off an exclusive first-look event in South Bend, Indiana, Andre and Kase break down the triumphant return of the heavily updated Ram TRX. The engineers at SRT thoroughly reworked the legendary supercharged V8 engine, boosting it to a staggering 777 horsepower to comfortably leapfrog its main competitor. The duo debates the truck's mind-boggling new performance stats, its premium leather-wrapped interior upgrades, and the soaring sticker price compared to the heavily optioned base models they used to own.
Beyond the dirt-shredding TRX, the team dives into Ram's increasingly aggressive strategy to dominate both the off-road and street-performance truck markets. Andre shares a few secret, unofficial details about a highly anticipated heavy-duty diesel model that was sneaking around the event, while the guys also look at the street-focused Rumble Bee edition, which utilizes that same supercharged powertrain to achieve an eye-watering top speed of 170 mph. Wrapping things up with a live Patreon Q&A, they clash over whether fancy interior trim materials belong in a heavy utility vehicle, discuss the real-world utility of a panoramic sunroof out on the trail, and analyze how the brand's bold strategy is putting serious pressure on the competition.
( http://www.patreon.com/tflcar ) Visit our Patreon page to support the TFL team!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
More Automotive podcasts
- Talking Cars (MP3)Automotive, Business, Leisure, Non-Profit
- The Carmudgeon ShowAutomotive, Comedy, Leisure
- Very VehicularAutomotive, Leisure
- THIS CAR POD! with Doug DeMuro & Friends!Automotive, Leisure, News, News Commentary
- Under The Hood showAutomotive, Education, Leisure, Tutorials
- Past GasAutomotive, Comedy, History, Leisure
- The Smoking TireAutomotive, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Leisure, News, Tech News, Technology
- Everyday Driver Car DebateAutomotive, Leisure
- The Carpool with Kelly and LizzAutomotive, Kids & Family, Leisure, Parenting
- Car Dealership Guy PodcastAutomotive, Leisure
Trending Automotive podcasts
About TFL Talkin' Trucks
TFL Talkin' Trucks is the truck podcast for TFL Studios (AllTFL.com). All trucks all the time with Andre Smirnov and the TFL team! Each week we have fun discussing all things automotive including new pickup truck reviews, new and old truck trends, and best of all everything that is happening in the pickup truck, EV, and off-road world. So, if you love trucks as much as we do, you'll love this podcast!Podcast website
Listen to TFL Talkin' Trucks, Talking Cars (MP3) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
TFL Talkin' Trucks
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.