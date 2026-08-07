CORE - Core Gaming for Core Gamers

We start with the games we played this week! The Aventures of Elliott still gracing Scott and Jon's screens. Scott is ALL in on Black Flag Resynced. He also configured Moonlight on his network and has praises for it. Palworld 1.0 for Scott and Jon as well. Jon played Denshattack, and Beau still mainlaining Nightriegn like a pro player. Then some talk about Glen Schofield pulling out of games, MS destroying someone's personal data, Sega having big plans for GamesCom, and then a RUSH of emails and phone calls from you guys to top us up this week!



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/AYRwJBmNLB4

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