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CORE - Core Gaming for Core Gamers
Scott Johnson - Jon Jagger - Beau Schwartz
Latest episode
490 episodes
- Turns out, Spider-Man movies also inspire spending money on games. We get into it. Also, Scott played Granblue, messed with a Taco, played AC Valhalla and more. Jon played some Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls, The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time, How Many Dudes, and more Midnight Suns. Beau played a TON of DragonSword Akwakenings. Your emails and more!
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/iyb_H54UPhk
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A quick note about Frogpants Replay at the top, and then off we go! Scott played a lot more AC games, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. And more fun with Sunshine and Moonlight with retro games. Jon still playing Marvel Midnight Suns, with some twists. Shader mods on Rebirth, and his son beat Astrobot on his own! Beau played DragonSword: Awakening, Tears of Metal, and more Nightreign. He also gave us a VR update on G-Rebels, Metal Hellsinger VR, Overload, and Arken Age. News about whats coming to FF14 is pretty interesting today as well. Your emails and more!
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/aupfa3we3ag
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Power washing gets a lot more fun when you put Star Wars stuff in it. Also, Scott played a lot of Black Flag Resynced, Farcry 4 (wait for it), Granblue Fantasy Relink, and a couple indies. Jon got all back into Marvel Midnight Suns, and Beau played DOOM The Dark Ages Revelations, and more Nightreign. He also really likes Chinese art books it seems. Microsoft is bringing a slate of classic Xbox titles to PC. The Witcher 3 expansion gets real at Gamescom. WoW and D&D are doing a proper crossover it seems. How best to play Final Fantasy 7 and LOADS more!
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/cgb8c5ASVkc
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- We start with the games we played this week! The Aventures of Elliott still gracing Scott and Jon's screens. Scott is ALL in on Black Flag Resynced. He also configured Moonlight on his network and has praises for it. Palworld 1.0 for Scott and Jon as well. Jon played Denshattack, and Beau still mainlaining Nightriegn like a pro player. Then some talk about Glen Schofield pulling out of games, MS destroying someone's personal data, Sega having big plans for GamesCom, and then a RUSH of emails and phone calls from you guys to top us up this week!
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/AYRwJBmNLB4
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About CORE - Core Gaming for Core Gamers
Hosted by podcasting vet, Scott Johnson, Jon Jagger and Beau Schwartz. Weekly, on the frogpants network. Video games and the issues around them every week! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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