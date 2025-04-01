Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureHolmes on Homes Podcast with Mike Holmes
Holmes on Homes Podcast with Mike Holmes

Mike Holmes
Mike Holmes
LeisureHome & Garden

Available Episodes

5 of 39
  • New Season of the Holmes on Homes - Home Renovation Podcast with Mike Holmes
    The Holmes on Homes Podcast, hosted by Mike Holmes, seasoned professional contractor and TV host, is your go-to source for expert insights on home improvement, safety, maintenance, skilled trades, and industry innovation. Each episode features expert guests and valuable takeaways, covering everything from choosing the right materials, aging in place, and electrical safety to the future of construction with 3D printing, pondscaping, and even raising healthy pets in a healthy home.Whether it’s renovating for accessibility, improving indoor air quality, or tackling the skilled trades stigma, Mike and his guests break it all down with real talk, hard truths, and the no-nonsense advice that’s made him a trusted name in home improvement. Because when it comes to building better, it pays to Make It Right.With over 40 years of experience, Mike provides practical advice and industry best practices, empowering homeowners to make informed decisions. Whether you're a first-time homeowner, a professional contractor, or planning a major renovation, this podcast is your go-to source for everything home-related.--------👉 Want more? Follow Mike Holmes on social media @Make_It_Right (Instagram) and @make.it.right.mike (Facebook) or visit MakeItRight.ca for exclusive content, expert tips, and behind-the-scenes insights.--------🎙️ Subscribe so you don’t miss an episode and start making it right!--------👍 If you enjoy the show, make sure to rate it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, or wherever you prefer to listen.
    --------  
    0:45
  • Could your Holiday Lights or Gifts Start a Fire? | Mike Holmes Podcast
    The holidays are almost here —don’t let electrical hazards ruin your season. Uncertified products, overloaded circuits, and DIY mistakes can lead to deadly fires and shocks.In the latest Holmes on Homes podcast, Mike Holmes joined by Emily Larose and Diana Madill, experts from the ⁠⁠Electrical Safety Authority⁠⁠, expose the hidden dangers of electrical products and share life-saving tips you need to know before you plug anything in this holiday season.Here’s a sneak peek:👉 What to look for when buying electrical products (yes, even online)👉 Never use indoor products outdoors —here’s why👉 The shocking story of how of how a kids’ lamp almost started an electrical fire👉 DIY or hire a pro?This episode is packed with expert advice on how to ensure the products you use are safe, protecting your home from potential electrical hazards all year round.For more behind-the-scenes content head to Makeitright.ca/holmes-on-homes-podcast-season4-episode4-electrical-product-safety/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Listen to more episodes of the Holmes On Homes Podcast on all major streaming platforms including Spotify ⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/442nUjX⁠⁠⁠ and Apple Podcasts ⁠⁠⁠https://apple.co/44kMi0E⁠⁠⁠
    --------  
    36:54
  • How Can You Improve Ventilation in Airtight Homes? | Mike Holmes Podcast
    How do you fix ventilation in airtight homes? In this quick episode, I break down the basics of keeping air flowing in today’s energy-efficient homes. Sure, airtight construction helps save on energy, but your home needs to breathe. That’s why mechanical ventilation systems are a must to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and keep your home healthy. Remember: build it tight, ventilate it right! Want to get more tips on improving indoor air quality? Listen to the full Holmes On Homes Podcast, Season 2, Episode 6 on all major streaming platforms including Spotify ⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/442nUjX⁠⁠⁠ and Apple Podcasts ⁠⁠⁠https://apple.co/44kMi0E⁠⁠⁠
    --------  
    1:46
  • What Contaminants Are In Your Air At Home and How Can You Fix It? | Mike Holmes Podcast
    Did you know your home’s air might be hiding some serious contaminants like mould, VOCs, dust and it could be affecting your healthy? In this bonus episode, I’ll break down why poor indoor air quality can be dangerous and what you can do about it. From air purifiers to HRVs and ERVs, these systems are key to keeping your air clean and your family healthy. Want to get more tips on improving indoor air quality? Listen to the full Holmes On Homes Podcast, Season 2, Episode 6 on all major streaming platforms including Spotify ⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/442nUjX⁠⁠⁠ and Apple Podcasts ⁠⁠⁠https://apple.co/44kMi0E⁠⁠⁠
    --------  
    4:02
  • Holmes On Homes Behind The Scenes | Is Your General Contractor Doing Your Electrical | Mike Holmes Podcast
    Who’s really handling the electrical work in your home? In this fifth and final episode of the Holmes On Homes Behind The Scenes series, Trevor Tremblay from the Electrical Safety Authority and I tackle one of the biggest mistakes homeowners make—letting their general contractor handle electrical work. It may seem convenient, but it’s a risk you don’t want to take. We’ll explain why only a Licensed Electrical Contractor should be doing the electrical work in your home, and what can go wrong if they’re not. From faulty installations to dangerous shortcuts, we’re covering the real dangers and the importance of making sure your electrical work is done safely and up to code. To find a Licensed Electrical Contractor in Ontario, visit ⁠ESAsafe.com/hire-licensed⁠.
    --------  
    0:53

About Holmes on Homes Podcast with Mike Holmes

Mike Holmes, seasoned professional contractor and TV host, is renowned for his commitment to quality and safety in home construction and renovation. He extends his expertise through the “Holmes on Homes Podcast,”, engaging in in-depth discussions with trade experts to empower listeners with practical advice on home safety and maintenance, building healthier homes, and industry innovations. Whether you're a DIYer, first-time homeowner, or professional contractor, each episode covers topics like aging in place and accessibility, indoor air quality, ending the skilled trades stigma and more.
