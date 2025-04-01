Holmes on Homes Podcast with Mike Holmes

What Contaminants Are In Your Air At Home and How Can You Fix It? | Mike Holmes Podcast

Did you know your home’s air might be hiding some serious contaminants like mould, VOCs, dust and it could be affecting your healthy? In this bonus episode, I’ll break down why poor indoor air quality can be dangerous and what you can do about it. From air purifiers to HRVs and ERVs, these systems are key to keeping your air clean and your family healthy. Want to get more tips on improving indoor air quality? Listen to the full Holmes On Homes Podcast, Season 2, Episode 6 on all major streaming platforms including Spotify ⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/442nUjX⁠⁠⁠ and Apple Podcasts ⁠⁠⁠https://apple.co/44kMi0E⁠⁠⁠