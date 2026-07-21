📝 Follow us!!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/platchatpodcast/Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/platchatpodcast.bsky.socialTwitter - https://twitter.com/PlatChatPodcast📺 Produced by Sarcopelshttps://x.com/Sarcopels0:00 - Intro2:22 - What teams are 1 player away from going on a run?6:40 - GenG begins with wins against Zeta Division and Nongshim Redforce15:13 - VARREL claims first win of the year against Team Secret21:50 - FULL SENSE defeats Nongshim Redforce 2-132:44 - KRX wins against DFM, takes upset loss to Team Secret51:27 - Global Esports takes out RRQ in 2-0 fashion1:00:31 - T1 starts stage with 2-1 victory over Paper Rex1:07:44 - Pacific Stage 2 Week 2 Predictions1:29:37 - BREAK TIME!!1:32:54 - Where is mini1:36:02 - Karmine Corp starts strong with wins over Eternal Fire and GiantX1:37:00 - Mini camera incident part 11:42:59 - Karmine Corp discussion continues1:54:11 - Mini camera incident part 2 + Cribs??1:57:10 - Fnatic takes first win against GiantX2:07:15 - Team Liquid loses first match to Eternal Fire, defeats Team Heretics2:18:44 - Gentle Mates plays close games against PCFIC and FUT2:28:19 - NAVI starts with win against FUT, then loses to Team Vitality2:37:48 - BBL begins season with 2-0 win against Team Vitality2:48:09 - EMEA Stage 2 Week 2 Predictions3:05:41 - BREAK TIME AGAIN!!!3:08:43 - LEVIATÁN maintains dominance with close 2-1 over FURIA3:24:07 - Sentinels battles Cloud9 for a narrow victory3:34:10 - Evil Geniuses defeat Envy with a clean 2-03:42:18 - LOUD debuts with a 2-1 victory against KRU Esports3:53:55 - NRG opens the stage with a close win against MIBR4:04:19 - 100T upsets G2 with a 2-1 win4:18:54 - Americas Stage 2 Week 2 Predictions4:29:47 - Wyatt’s Weekly Award