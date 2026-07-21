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290 episodes
- 📝 Follow us!!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/platchatpodcast/Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/platchatpodcast.bsky.socialTwitter - https://twitter.com/PlatChatPodcast📺 Produced by Sarcopelshttps://x.com/Sarcopels0:00 - Intro2:22 - What teams are 1 player away from going on a run?6:40 - GenG begins with wins against Zeta Division and Nongshim Redforce15:13 - VARREL claims first win of the year against Team Secret21:50 - FULL SENSE defeats Nongshim Redforce 2-132:44 - KRX wins against DFM, takes upset loss to Team Secret51:27 - Global Esports takes out RRQ in 2-0 fashion1:00:31 - T1 starts stage with 2-1 victory over Paper Rex1:07:44 - Pacific Stage 2 Week 2 Predictions1:29:37 - BREAK TIME!!1:32:54 - Where is mini1:36:02 - Karmine Corp starts strong with wins over Eternal Fire and GiantX1:37:00 - Mini camera incident part 11:42:59 - Karmine Corp discussion continues1:54:11 - Mini camera incident part 2 + Cribs??1:57:10 - Fnatic takes first win against GiantX2:07:15 - Team Liquid loses first match to Eternal Fire, defeats Team Heretics2:18:44 - Gentle Mates plays close games against PCFIC and FUT2:28:19 - NAVI starts with win against FUT, then loses to Team Vitality2:37:48 - BBL begins season with 2-0 win against Team Vitality2:48:09 - EMEA Stage 2 Week 2 Predictions3:05:41 - BREAK TIME AGAIN!!!3:08:43 - LEVIATÁN maintains dominance with close 2-1 over FURIA3:24:07 - Sentinels battles Cloud9 for a narrow victory3:34:10 - Evil Geniuses defeat Envy with a clean 2-03:42:18 - LOUD debuts with a 2-1 victory against KRU Esports3:53:55 - NRG opens the stage with a close win against MIBR4:04:19 - 100T upsets G2 with a 2-1 win4:18:54 - Americas Stage 2 Week 2 Predictions4:29:47 - Wyatt’s Weekly Award
- 📝 Follow us!!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/platchatpodcast/Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/platchatpodcast.bsky.socialTwitter - https://twitter.com/PlatChatPodcast📺 Produced by Kurtis Russhttps://x.com/KurtisRuss0:00 - Intro3:18 - Which Valorant agent would be the best social drinker?5:59 - I guess we’ll do a VFL promo9:30 - carpe retires from VALORANT12:02 - Gen.G add Efina and Raxcal to roster19:13 - These teams have qualified for Pacific Play-Ins24:54 - Pacific Power Rankings heading into Stage 240:25 - Pacific Stage 2 Week 1 Predictions1:01:24 - Welcome Mini1:06:04 - These teams have qualified for EMEA Play-Ins1:16:54 - EMEA Power Rankings heading into Stage 21:42:54 - EMEA Stage 2 Week 1 Predictions2:13:24 - Important Minions Discussion2:17:38 - These teams have qualified for Americas Play-Ins2:28:10 - V1c to replace Notexxd on Cloud92:40:08 - Americas Power Rankings heading into Stage 23:12:15 - Americas Stage 2 Week 1 Predictions3:35:55 - Discussing Minis Male Living Space3:38:55 - Wyatt’s Weekly Award
- 📝 Follow us!!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/platchatpodcast/Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/platchatpodcast.bsky.socialTwitter - https://twitter.com/PlatChatPodcast📺 Produced by Kurtis Russhttps://x.com/KurtisRuss0:00 - Intro0:40 - Who will be the biggest riser from Stage 1 to Stage 2?3:39 - Riot gives more details on the VCT 2027 format 14:13 - Team Secret lose JessieVash, sign STYRON, naTz, and Spin22:27 - FULL SENSE to replace Leviathan with seph1roth30:02 - T1 to promote DH to main roster, bench stax37:02 - RRQ sign 6th player, Xan45:26 - FrosT officially dropped from Global Esports56:10 - KRX drop Hermes1:00:15 - FNATIC drop CyvOph, sign Cloud and ENGH1:07:52 - NAVI bench Filu, sign CyvOph and assistant coach salah1:16:49 - Gen.G drop Lakia and ZynX, sign Efina and RaxcaL1:22:08 - Team Liquid lose Wayne and MiniBoo, sign Kicks and trexx1:28:19 - PCIFIC Esports bench cNed, sign waddle1:32:17 - Gentle Mates bench GLYPH, sign Proxh1:35:35 - GLYPH to replace P0PPIN on ENVY1:42:32 - Creating a Champs-winning Roster1:53:54 - Xeppaa leaves Cloud9, team picks up FireBallOps2:04:08 - KRU drop silentzz, sign heat2:09:10 - FURIA drop nerve and alym2:14:48 - LOUD allows Virtyy to LFT, look to sign DaviH and tkzin2:19:03 - VCT China Roster Changes2:36:28 - Creating a Champs-winning Roster, extreme difficulty2:43:53 - Wyatt's Weekly Award
- NEW MERCH: https://platchat.com/📝 Follow us!!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/platchatpodcast/Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/platchatpodcast.bsky.socialTwitter - https://twitter.com/PlatChatPodcast🎧 Listen to our Show!Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0ZZHISC1N2aDmOLPNiYlAuApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/plat-chat-valorant/id1518299610📺 Produced by Kurtis Russhttps://x.com/KurtisRuss0:00 - Sliggy locked back in his room2:50 - What was your favorite moment of Masters London?14:13 - Team Vitality finish 4th with loss to LEVIATAN25:42 - EDward Gaming run out of steam vs Paper Rex and LEVIATAN36:06 - Paper Rex lose 2nd Masters Final in a row after dominant run1:11:18 - LEVIATAN win Masters London through Lower Bracket1:21:34 - Is the new map any good?1:31:11 - Patch 13.0 buffs Sentinels again1:50:03 - Rumor: Coach FrosT Kicked from Global Esports1:56:12 - Wyatt’s Weekly Award
- NEW MERCH: https://platchat.com/📝 Follow us!!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/platchatpodcast/Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/platchatpodcast.bsky.socialTwitter - https://twitter.com/PlatChatPodcast📺 Produced by Sideshowhttps://x.com/SideshowGaming
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About Plat Chat VALORANT
Esports podcast specializing in instalocking Jett and VALORANT.Podcast website
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