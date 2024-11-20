Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureGame Theory
Listen to Game Theory in the App
Listen to Game Theory in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Game Theory

Podcast Game Theory
The Game Theorists
Join Game Theory host MatPat as he breaks down the real-world science, math, and lore from ALL your favorite video games!
More
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

5 of 196
  • Was FNAF's Final Mystery REALLY That Simple?
    Join Game Theory Host Tom as he reviews a popular FNAF theory on the name of the Crying Child, found in the Secutity Logbook
    --------  
    20:54
  • Roblox Doors Just Opened The Gates Of HELL! (Floor 2 Update)
    Join Game Theory Host Tom as he explores the Floor 2 Update to Roblox Doors! *Credits:* Writers: Tom Robinson and Eddie “NostalGamer” Robinson Editors: Axellent, Koen Verhagen, Warak, Danial "BanditRants" Keristoufi, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick and Pedro Freitas, and Shannon (Bomb0i) Sound Designer: Yosi Berman
    --------  
    19:43
  • Into The Pit Changes The FNAF Timeline!
    Join Game Theory Host Tom as he dives into FNAF Into The Pit, and what it means for the FNAF timeline! *Credits:* Writers: Tom Robinson Editors: Tyler Mascola, Danial "BanditRants" Keristoufi, Jerika (NekoOnigiri), Koen Verhagen, and Shannon (Bomb0i) Sound Designer: Yosi Berman
    --------  
    20:00
  • The Mace Just BROKE Minecraft... Literally!
    Join Game Theory Host Tom as he explains the BROKEN science of the Minecraft Mace! *Credits:* Writers: Tom Robinson and Mike Keenan (The Pokémon Biologist) Editors: Pedro Freitas, Tyler Mascola, Axellent, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, Millie Ferris, and Shannon (Bomb0i) Sound Designer: Yosi Berman
    --------  
    17:48
  • We FINALLY Solved Cooking Companions Biggest Secret! (Dread Weight)
    Join Game Theory Host Tom as he breaks down the sequel to Cooking Companions, Dread Weight!
    --------  
    24:19

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Game Theory

Join Game Theory host MatPat as he breaks down the real-world science, math, and lore from ALL your favorite video games!
Podcast website

Listen to Game Theory, Frugal Friends Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:31:23 PM