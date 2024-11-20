Join Game Theory Host Tom as he reviews a popular FNAF theory on the name of the Crying Child, found in the Secutity Logbook
--------
20:54
Roblox Doors Just Opened The Gates Of HELL! (Floor 2 Update)
Join Game Theory Host Tom as he explores the Floor 2 Update to Roblox Doors!
*Credits:*
Writers: Tom Robinson and Eddie “NostalGamer” Robinson
Editors: Axellent, Koen Verhagen, Warak, Danial "BanditRants" Keristoufi, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick and Pedro Freitas, and Shannon (Bomb0i)
Sound Designer: Yosi Berman
--------
19:43
Into The Pit Changes The FNAF Timeline!
Join Game Theory Host Tom as he dives into FNAF Into The Pit, and what it means for the FNAF timeline!
*Credits:*
Writers: Tom Robinson
Editors: Tyler Mascola, Danial "BanditRants" Keristoufi, Jerika (NekoOnigiri), Koen Verhagen, and Shannon (Bomb0i)
Sound Designer: Yosi Berman
--------
20:00
The Mace Just BROKE Minecraft... Literally!
Join Game Theory Host Tom as he explains the BROKEN science of the Minecraft Mace!
*Credits:*
Writers: Tom Robinson and Mike Keenan (The Pokémon Biologist)
Editors: Pedro Freitas, Tyler Mascola, Axellent, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, Millie Ferris, and Shannon (Bomb0i)
Sound Designer: Yosi Berman
--------
17:48
We FINALLY Solved Cooking Companions Biggest Secret! (Dread Weight)
Join Game Theory Host Tom as he breaks down the sequel to Cooking Companions, Dread Weight!