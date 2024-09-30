Troy and Joe discuss a new Gloomhaven stream, an upcoming Marvel project, and how a split party narrative might have worked in Gatewalkers. We Are Stupid features a bonus non-Pathfinder correction, and in Listener Mail...how much of an AP do you read before you start the campaign?
Submit your questions for Listener Mail at https://forms.gle/v5huj25dkVSmkbLEA
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/9WUeT4OXJZE
Access exclusive podcasts, ad-free episodes, and livestreams with a 30-day free trial with code "GCN30" at http://www.jointhenaish.com.
For more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
50:20
Strange Aeons Episode 97 – Locks, Clocks and One Airy Battle
The Portland crowd was on fire for an intense series of battles as the heroes edge ever closer to the Soul of the Mysterium.
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/z5lOd3kaZiY
Join Troy Lavallee, Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Matthew Capodicasa, Sydney Amanuel, and Kate Stamas as they tour the country playing the Lovecraftian Horror Strange Aeons Pathfinder Adventure Path.
Access exclusive podcasts, ad-free episodes, and livestreams with a 30-day free trial with code "GCN30" at jointhenaish.com.
For more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:40:02
Gatewalkers Episode 60 – Where the Streets Have No Aim
After a grueling gauntlet of battles, the heroes finally get to rest and learn about their surroundings.
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/48CATMewzNc
This episode was sponsored by Foundry VTT and Norse Foundry.
See why tabletop gamers everywhere have made the switch to Foundry Virtual Tabletop at https://foundryvtt.com/gcp
For all your random number-generating needs, visit Norse Foundry at https://norsefoundry.com
Go to https://zbiotics.com/GCP to learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use code "GCP" at checkout.
Get $5 off your next order of delicious cereal at https://magicspoon.com/GCP.
Access exclusive podcasts, ad-free episodes, and livestreams with a 30-day free trial with code "GCN30" at jointhenaish.com.
For more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.
Watch new episodes when they premiere every Thursday at 8PM ET on youtube.com/theglasscannon.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:46:24
Cannon Fodder 11/13/24
Troy and Joe analyze the climax of the last eight weeks of non-stop Gatewalkers life-or-death combat! Plus, the conundrum of using NPCs in combat, the tricky wording of the Sleep spell, and why a Rousing Splash isn't really rousing at all. In Listener Mail, a thinly veiled attack on the integrity of the Network as a whole!
Submit your questions for Listener Mail at https://forms.gle/v5huj25dkVSmkbLEA
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/QYnH98-2dnQ
Access exclusive podcasts, ad-free episodes, and livestreams with a 30-day free trial with code "GCN30" at http://www.jointhenaish.com.
For more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:04:51
Gatewalkers Episode 59 – Backlash of the Titans
With their backs up against both metaphorical and real walls, the heroes desperately try to find a way to survive.
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/mJQIefVTrOo
This episode was sponsored by Foundry VTT and Norse Foundry.
See why tabletop gamers everywhere have made the switch to Foundry Virtual Tabletop at https://foundryvtt.com/gcp
For all your random number-generating needs, visit Norse Foundry at https://norsefoundry.com
For a limited time, use code "GCN" to get a free gift with your Journey Pack! Head to https://tryfum.com/GCN and use code "GCN".
Visit https://hensonshaving.com/GCP to pick the razor for you, and use code "GCP" to get two years' worth of blades free with your razor—just make sure to add them to your cart.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/GCN to get 10% off your first month.
Our listeners get 22% off their first order when you use code "GCP" at https://iherb.com/shop/GCP. Existing customers receive 15% off.
Access exclusive podcasts, ad-free episodes, and livestreams with a 30-day free trial with code "GCN30" at jointhenaish.com.
For more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.
Watch new episodes when they premiere every Thursday at 8PM ET on youtube.com/theglasscannon.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
In the spirit of old-school tabletop role-playing games, a collection of super-nerds engage in Actual Play podcasts of Paizo's Pathfinder Adventure Paths. Interweaving immersive storytelling with irreverent, improvised humor, the Glass Cannon Podcast delivers like no other the experience of what it's really like to sit around a table rolling dice and ball-busting with your best buds. In May of 2022, the original Pathfinder 1E Giantslayer adventure came to an end and the previously unreleased podcast episodes of the Strange Aeons live tour were added. In September of 2023, Campaign Two begins as GM and Glass Cannon Network CEO Troy Lavallee leads a crew of network founders Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher and Matthew Capodicasa along with fan-favorites Sydney Amanuel and Kate Stamas through the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path.