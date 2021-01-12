Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Androids & Aliens

Podcast Androids & Aliens
The Glass Cannon Network
  • Where Did Glass Cannon Network Presents Go?
    If you're wondering where all the shows went from Glass Cannon Network Presents, here's how to find them! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/17/2023
    1:35
  • Androids & Aliens 155 - For Everyone But You (Series Finale)
    In the series finale, the crew of the Sarissa take control of the bridge of the Empire of Bones and must now decide if they can make the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe.Troy Lavallee, Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Grant Berger, Matthew Capodicasa, Ellinor Dilorenzo, Sydney Amanuel and David Winters want to thank you for letting us in your homes, eyes and ears every week.This may be the final episode of this series, but for more podcasts and streams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com where there are over 1000 episodes of other shows for you to get lost in. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/8/2021
    3:54:06
  • Androids & Aliens 154 - Admiral Born Killers
    With the fate of the universe hanging in the balance, the battle with Admiral Serovox and his guard comes to its deadly conclusion.Join Troy Lavallee, Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Grant Berger, Matthew Capodicasa, Ellinor Dilorenzo and Sydney Amanuel every Friday for more Starfinder Adventures only on twitch.tv/theglasscannon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/1/2021
    2:45:57
  • Androids & Aliens 153 - The Bridge of the Live or Die
    The crew reach the bridge of the Empire of Bones and face off against Admiral Serovox and his elite guards.Join Troy Lavallee, Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Grant Berger, Matthew Capodicasa, Ellinor Dilorenzo and Sydney Amanuel every Friday for more Starfinder Adventures only on twitch.tv/theglasscannon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/24/2021
    2:12:26
  • Androids & Aliens 152 - Boy Meets Ghurd
    With the witchwarper paralyzed, the enemy employs new tactics in an effort to end the crew's assault.Join Troy Lavallee, Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Grant Berger, Matthew Capodicasa, Ellinor Dilorenzo and Sydney Amanuel every Friday for more Starfinder Adventures only on twitch.tv/theglasscannon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/17/2021
    2:01:14

About Androids & Aliens

When the existence of an ancient doomsday weapon comes to light, a group of spacefarers must race across the galaxy to stop it from getting in the wrong hands.


The campaign ended in late 2021, clocking in at 155 episodes that many people believe is the best story told on the Network to date.


Androids &amp; Aliens is an officially licensed Starfinder actual play podcast of Paizo’s Dead Suns Adventure Path.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

