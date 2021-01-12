When the existence of an ancient doomsday weapon comes to light, a group of spacefarers must race across the galaxy to stop it from getting in the wrong hands.T... More
Androids & Aliens 155 - For Everyone But You (Series Finale)
Androids & Aliens 155 - For Everyone But You (Series Finale)

In the series finale, the crew of the Sarissa take control of the bridge of the Empire of Bones and must now decide if they can make the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe.Troy Lavallee, Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Grant Berger, Matthew Capodicasa, Ellinor Dilorenzo, Sydney Amanuel and David Winters want to thank you for letting us in your homes, eyes and ears every week.This may be the final episode of this series, but for more podcasts and streams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com where there are over 1000 episodes of other shows for you to get lost in.
12/8/2021
3:54:06
Androids & Aliens 154 - Admiral Born Killers
Androids & Aliens 154 - Admiral Born Killers

With the fate of the universe hanging in the balance, the battle with Admiral Serovox and his guard comes to its deadly conclusion.Join Troy Lavallee, Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Grant Berger, Matthew Capodicasa, Ellinor Dilorenzo and Sydney Amanuel every Friday for more Starfinder Adventures only on twitch.tv/theglasscannon
12/1/2021
2:45:57
Androids & Aliens 153 - The Bridge of the Live or Die
Androids & Aliens 153 - The Bridge of the Live or Die

The crew reach the bridge of the Empire of Bones and face off against Admiral Serovox and his elite guards.Join Troy Lavallee, Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Grant Berger, Matthew Capodicasa, Ellinor Dilorenzo and Sydney Amanuel every Friday for more Starfinder Adventures only on twitch.tv/theglasscannon
11/24/2021
2:12:26
Androids & Aliens 152 - Boy Meets Ghurd
Androids & Aliens 152 - Boy Meets Ghurd

With the witchwarper paralyzed, the enemy employs new tactics in an effort to end the crew's assault.Join Troy Lavallee, Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Grant Berger, Matthew Capodicasa, Ellinor Dilorenzo and Sydney Amanuel every Friday for more Starfinder Adventures only on twitch.tv/theglasscannon