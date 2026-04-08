In the series finale, the crew of the Sarissa take control of the bridge of the Empire of Bones and must now decide if they can make the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe.



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If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuring

Call of Cthulhu - Time For Chaos

Delta Green - Get in the Trunk

Pathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange Aeons

Pathfinder 1E - Legacy of the Ancients

Traveller - Voyagers of the Jump

and so much more!



Join us every Thursday night for Campaign Two of The Glass Cannon Podcast – a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Videos premiere on YouTube Thursday nights at 8PM ET with a companion podcast available at midnight.



And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1st Edition Giantslayer Adventure Path available at: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910

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