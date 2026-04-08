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156 episodes
- In the series finale, the crew of the Sarissa take control of the bridge of the Empire of Bones and must now decide if they can make the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe.
For more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.
To become an official member of the Naish, subscribe today at http://www.jointhenaish.com.
Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Follow us at
twitter.com/glasscannonpod
instagram.com/theglasscannon
facebook.com/glasscannonnetwork
tiktok.com/@glasscannonnetwork
Get the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz at
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If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuring
Call of Cthulhu - Time For Chaos
Delta Green - Get in the Trunk
Pathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange Aeons
Pathfinder 1E - Legacy of the Ancients
Traveller - Voyagers of the Jump
and so much more!
Join us every Thursday night for Campaign Two of The Glass Cannon Podcast – a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Videos premiere on YouTube Thursday nights at 8PM ET with a companion podcast available at midnight.
And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1st Edition Giantslayer Adventure Path available at: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- With the fate of the universe hanging in the balance, the battle with Admiral Serovox and his guard comes to its deadly conclusion.
For more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.
To become an official member of the Naish, subscribe today at http://www.jointhenaish.com.
Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Follow us at
twitter.com/glasscannonpod
instagram.com/theglasscannon
facebook.com/glasscannonnetwork
tiktok.com/@glasscannonnetwork
Get the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz at
https://glasscannonnetwork.com/store
If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuring
Call of Cthulhu - Time For Chaos
Delta Green - Get in the Trunk
Pathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange Aeons
Pathfinder 1E - Legacy of the Ancients
Traveller - Voyagers of the Jump
and so much more!
Join us every Thursday night for Campaign Two of The Glass Cannon Podcast – a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Videos premiere on YouTube Thursday nights at 8PM ET with a companion podcast available at midnight.
And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1st Edition Giantslayer Adventure Path available at: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The crew reach the bridge of the Empire of Bones and face off against Admiral Serovox and his elite guards.
For more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.
To become an official member of the Naish, subscribe today at http://www.jointhenaish.com.
Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Follow us at
twitter.com/glasscannonpod
instagram.com/theglasscannon
facebook.com/glasscannonnetwork
tiktok.com/@glasscannonnetwork
Get the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz at
https://glasscannonnetwork.com/store
If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuring
Call of Cthulhu - Time For Chaos
Delta Green - Get in the Trunk
Pathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange Aeons
Pathfinder 1E - Legacy of the Ancients
Traveller - Voyagers of the Jump
and so much more!
Join us every Thursday night for Campaign Two of The Glass Cannon Podcast – a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Videos premiere on YouTube Thursday nights at 8PM ET with a companion podcast available at midnight.
And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1st Edition Giantslayer Adventure Path available at: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- With the witchwarper paralyzed, the enemy employs new tactics in an effort to end the crew's assault.
For more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.
To become an official member of the Naish, subscribe today at http://www.jointhenaish.com.
Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Follow us at
twitter.com/glasscannonpod
instagram.com/theglasscannon
facebook.com/glasscannonnetwork
tiktok.com/@glasscannonnetwork
Get the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz at
https://glasscannonnetwork.com/store
If you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuring
Call of Cthulhu - Time For Chaos
Delta Green - Get in the Trunk
Pathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange Aeons
Pathfinder 1E - Legacy of the Ancients
Traveller - Voyagers of the Jump
and so much more!
Join us every Thursday night for Campaign Two of The Glass Cannon Podcast – a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Videos premiere on YouTube Thursday nights at 8PM ET with a companion podcast available at midnight.
And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1st Edition Giantslayer Adventure Path available at: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Androids & Aliens
When the existence of an ancient doomsday weapon comes to light, a group of spacefarers must race across the galaxy to stop it from getting in the wrong hands.The campaign ended in late 2021, clocking in at 155 episodes that many people believe is the best story told on the Network to date.Androids & Aliens is an officially licensed Starfinder actual play podcast of Paizo’s Dead Suns Adventure Path. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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