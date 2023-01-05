A mysterious lost expedition sets in motion an epic globe spanning adventure as investigators come face to face with ancient evils beyond the scope of human com... More
Life of the Party | Time For Chaos S1 E19 | Call of Cthulhu Masks of Nyarlathotep
The investigators are confronted by various guests at the Carlyle Mansion.
5/1/2023
2:08:37
Maniac Mansion | Time For Chaos S1 E18 | Call of Cthulhu Masks of Nyarlathotep
The team prepares to head to the Carlyle Mansion for a charity gala in the hopes of gaining an audience with Erica Carlyle.
4/24/2023
2:08:56
The Mystery Squad | Time For Chaos S1 E17 | Call of Cthulhu Masks of Nyarlathotep
Having narrowly escaped the horrors beneath Ju-Ju House, the investigators must regroup and act quickly with other innocent lives hanging in the balance!
4/17/2023
2:07:27
And One Was a Soldier | Time For Chaos S1 E16 | Call of Cthulhu Masks of Nyarlathotep
The mysteries beneath Ju-Ju House deepen.
4/10/2023
2:05:06
Ill Met By Moonlight | Time For Chaos S1 E15 | Call of Cthulhu Masks of Nyarlathotep
With Vaughn accosted by the police, the others begin to infiltrate Ju-Ju House.
About Time For Chaos - A Call of Cthulhu Masks of Nyarlathotep Campaign
A mysterious lost expedition sets in motion an epic globe spanning adventure as investigators come face to face with ancient evils beyond the scope of human comprehension.
Often considered the greatest role-playing game campaign ever written, Masks of Nyarlathotep stretches the boundaries of horror driving both characters and players insane since its publication in 1984.
Time For Chaos is a playthrough of Masks of Nyarlathotep for the 7th Edition Call of Cthulhu role-playing game system by Chaosium.