This Isn’t Tech Support. It’s Tidy Support.

Episode Summary: Is your phone battery suddenly tanking the day after you pay it off? Same. In this episode of Tidy Tidbits, I'm diving into the strange tech glitches that show up right after your warranty ends—and offering 7 tidy tech tips to help you declutter your digital life and reclaim your mental bandwidth.Whether you're untangling cords, scrubbing subscriptions, or finally naming that photo folder from 2017, this 5-minute episode is your guide to a more organized, less overwhelming digital life.What You'll Learn in This Episode:🔋 How to survive sudden battery betrayal🪫 The best external charger that charges itself, too📆 How we use shared digital calendars (and one old-school one too)🖼 The easiest way to declutter your camera roll💽 The boring but essential rule for your external hard drive📱 Why I name my app folders "I am loved" and "I am enough"💸 How we uncovered secret subscriptions and even got a few refundsTidy Tech Tools Mentioned:- Charger Chaos Solved: our external charger for on-the-go- Control Cords: my favorite 6-foot braided "long" charging cord- Shared Calendars = Shared Sanity: our family's command center is our digital calendar and I've got a code for you! Use TIDYTYLER30 for $30 off the 15" Skylight calendar, available globally… and we also still use our little dry-erase magnetic "weekly" board and to-do lists for jotting quick notes on the fridge- The Great Photo Declutter: best tip: declutter from this month, one year ago! Here's a Tidy Toolkit download to help!- External Hard Drive Rule: this one holds up to 6TB - keep photos and documents secure. We store ours in this fireproof safe, or you could use these fireproof bags!- Apps as Affirmations: is it time to rename the app folders on your phone?- Subscription Scrubdown: we used the Rocket Money app to scan for unused subscription services, cancel them, and even got a few refunds back- Tidy up your tech, and reclaim your time, energy, and mental bandwidth!✨ GIVEAWAY: Western Digital's My Passport is the trusted portable storage drive with up to 6TB of space and software for password protection and ransomeware defense. That means your photos, videos, music, and files are safer, more secure, and easy to access - without monthly fees. Plus, it fits in the palm of your hand.To enter the Western Digital My Passport giveaway, simply leave a comment on this post on Substack to answer the question: What's your biggest tidy tech dilemma? One winner will be randomly selected to receive a 5TB Western Digital My Passport provided to us for free by Western Digital. United States residents only. Leave a commentResources:📬 Subscribe to The Tidy Times on Substack for more family systems, behind-the-scenes stories, and practical magic.📘 Check out my book, Tidy Up Your Life — your guide to rethinking your space and your mindset.📸 Follow me on Instagram @tidydad for more tiny triumphs and tidy tips.